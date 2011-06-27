Used 2011 Buick Regal Consumer Reviews
2011 NEW Regal CXL Turbo in the garage.
Check out youtube videos, 2011 Buick Regal Turbo 1 of 2 and 2 of 2 by bahabusters for the real story on this car. Review done on a german test track by professional drivers and compared to other german road car / sport sedans in its class. Then test drive one. I bought the CXL Turbo with the T07 package including the ineractive drive controls with sport and tour modes. You need the interactive drive controls to experience the full potential of this vehicle. Video Pt 2 of 2 has factory Regal doing 140 mph on the autobahn with room to spare before backing down to 100. My wife and I test drove comparable Acura, BMW, Volkswagon, Audi and KIA mid size sport sedans before making our purchase.
Decide for yourself after you test drive this car.....
I read reviews when I purchase a car. But I also take the time to drive the cars I am interested in so I can judge for myself. Please take the time to check out a Buick Regal if you are shopping, especially the certified used ones that are available. I just spent two months shopping certified used Accords, Passats, Maximas, and even Mercedes C-Series. My car is a MB E500 and I'm a Mercedes fan. But my wife wanted a classy, sporty, good mpg, non-Mercedes car to replace her VW Passat. I thought for sure she would go for the Passat or one of the others. Then we drove a few Regals. Two weeks after driving the first Regal we bought one. Best car I think I've ever owned! Go drive one.
who would of thought a Buick could be a fun car?
After reading all of the hype on the new 2011 Regal Turbo, I finally broke down and bought one with the T07 package on April 5, 2011. Everything they say about this vehicle is true. It is quite a change from most of the staid Buicks from the past. The styling is fantastic, and the interior is comfortable with plenty of room for my 6' frame. With the interactive system you have almost a sports car feel with this vehicle, and a decent mpg.
Surprised by Buick!
I didn't seek out a Buick when I started my search mainly based on the memories of the Buick's that my grandpa drove. Those were respectable cars at the time, but I was not interested in driving a "big boat". As a young professional, Buick seemed dated. I was looking for 3 things, 1)good gas mileage , 2) comfortable and high tech interior, 3) "head-turning" exterior styling - all at an good price of course. After looking at other cars for a few months, I came across the Regal. I hesitated at the thought of buying a Buick, but was blown away at the "reimagined" Brand. I was impressed at the styling and handling. This definitely isn't my grandpa's Buick!
I really like this car
This is the 1st American sedan I have owned. I have had 3 Accords and 2 Camrys since college between me and my wife. Most recent was 08 Accord. Lease just up so i returned it and got the Regal. Really liked the looks and the incentives being offered were hard to turn down, considering it is my tax dollars at work! Car drives and handles very well. Finish and build quality is excellent. Features far, far exceed my 08 LX-P Accord and I am paying $50 less per month. Handling beats that car also. Far quieter and smoother as well. Yes the car is slightly underpowered but no more so than the 4 cylinder Accords. Reviewers are making way more out of that. Great car so far.
