2018 Buick Regal TourX Review
Pros & Cons
- More cargo space than other wagons and compact SUVs
- Lots of standard tech features
- Low roof height allows for easier rack loading
- Strong performance from turbocharged engine
- Not much extra ground clearance compared to a regular wagon
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Regal TourX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Buick hasn't sold a wagon in quite some time (remember the Roadmaster?), but now it's back with the 2018 Buick Regal TourX. The twist is that Buick has cribbed a few crossover SUV themes, including standard all-wheel drive, plastic body cladding and a bit of extra ground clearance, to create the new TourX.
Like the redesigned Regal Sportback upon which it's based, the TourX is bigger, more stylish and a more compelling entry in the luxury segment than previous Regals. It also offers a lot more passenger space and, naturally, utility. Buick says that the TourX has more cargo space than its wagon rivals and even many compact luxury SUVs. Compared to those SUVs, you'll also like its lower price and its lower roof and load height.
Though we've yet to drive the TourX, we expect this new Buick will be a solid alternative to a premium wagon or crossover SUV.
2018 Buick Regal TourX models
The 2018 Buick Regal TourX is a five-passenger wagon with standard all-wheel drive and a slightly raised ride height. There are three trim levels — base, Preferred and Essence — each of which comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the TourX base includes 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a height-adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, OnStar communications (with a 4G connection and onboard Wi-Fi), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose audio system.
The Preferred adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also opens the door to a variety of options. The Preferred Driver Confidence 1 package includes LED headlights, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems. The Sights and Sounds package adds remote start and upgrades to gauges, the audio system and the infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth, two rear charge-only USB ports and satellite radio.
The Essence trim adds a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a heated steering wheel, and most of the content of the Preferred Sights and Sound package. The upgraded audio system can be added through the Essence's own Sights and Sound package.
The Essence Driver Confidence 1 package includes all of those items from the Preferred version plus a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, driver-seat memory functions and a wireless smartphone charging pad. The Driver Confidence 2 package adds all of that plus adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.
A panoramic sunroof is a stand-alone option on the Preferred and the Essence.
Trim tested
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Buick Regal TourX.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Regal TourX models:
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Monitors blind spots and alerts you with visual and audible warnings.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Detects cars and pedestrians ahead that might cause a collision. Automatically brakes for you if you don't heed its warnings.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Automatically steers you back into your lane should you begin to drift.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Regal TourX
Related Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave