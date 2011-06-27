Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,020
|$19,904
|$21,012
|Clean
|$18,599
|$19,471
|$20,529
|Average
|$17,755
|$18,605
|$19,565
|Rough
|$16,912
|$17,739
|$18,601
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,357
|$21,307
|$22,497
|Clean
|$19,906
|$20,843
|$21,981
|Average
|$19,003
|$19,916
|$20,948
|Rough
|$18,100
|$18,989
|$19,915
Estimated values
2018 Buick Regal TourX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,367
|$18,284
|$19,420
|Clean
|$16,982
|$17,886
|$18,975
|Average
|$16,212
|$17,091
|$18,083
|Rough
|$15,442
|$16,295
|$17,192