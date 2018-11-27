2019 Buick Regal TourX
What’s new
- Now offers optional air ionizer for climate control system
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- More cargo space than other wagons and compact SUVs
- Strong turbocharged engine performance
- Classy interior design and materials
- Low roof height allows for easier rack loading
- Not much extra ground clearance compared to a regular wagon
- Large cargo space, but less passenger room than it appears
- Not a lot of storage for small personal items
Which Regal TourX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Today's vehicle of choice for a lot of utility-seeking shoppers is the crossover SUV. Yet here is the 2019 Buick Regal TourX, from the same automaker that made station wagons a staple of American roads in the 1970s.
The TourX isn't quite the behemoth vessel that Detroit factories once stamped out with prolific ease, however. It's much smaller and uses a turbo four-cylinder engine. It's not even American. Instead it's a rebadged sport wagon from Germany.
But that doesn't matter. The Regal TourX's appeal lies in how it deftly straddles the worlds of crossover SUV and sedan. Standard all-wheel drive enables some ability in the dirt, although just-average ground clearance hinders truly useful off-road ability. And like the Regal Sportback sedan on which it's based, the TourX is larger and more stylish, and it's a more compelling entry in the luxury segment than earlier Regals.
The TourX's cargo space matches, and often outclasses, the capacity of many compact luxury SUVs. And compared to those SUVs, it offers a lower roof height and load height. If you're not sold on the tall stance of most crossovers, the 2019 Buick Regal TourX makes a compelling alternative.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Buick Regal Tour X as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
2019 Buick Regal TourX models
The 2019 Buick Regal TourX is a five-passenger wagon with standard all-wheel drive and a slightly raised ride height. There are three trim levels — base, Preferred and Essence — each of which comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment on the TourX base includes 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, OnStar communications (with a 4G connection and onboard Wi-Fi), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose audio system.
The Preferred adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver's seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also opens the door to a variety of options. The Preferred Driver Confidence 1 package includes LED headlights, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems. The Sights and Sounds package adds remote start and upgrades to gauges, the audio system and the infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth, two rear charge-only USB ports and satellite radio.
The Essence trim adds a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin air cleaner/ionizer, heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a heated steering wheel, and most of the content of the Preferred Sights and Sound package. The upgraded audio system can be added through the Essence's own Sights and Sound package.
The Essence Driver Confidence 1 package includes all of those items from the Preferred version plus a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, driver-seat memory functions and a wireless smartphone charging pad. The Driver Confidence 2 package adds all of that plus adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.
A panoramic sunroof is a stand-alone option on the Preferred and the Essence.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking8.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.5
Drivability7.5
Off-road7.0
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess7.5
Visibility7.0
Quality7.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids7.5
Voice control8.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Regal TourX.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- handling & steering
- appearance
- comfort
- driving experience
- technology
- ride quality
- road noise
- engine
- safety
- seats
- dashboard
- infotainment system
- sound system
- off-roading
- wheels & tires
- lights
- transmission
- fuel efficiency
- cup holders
- value
- climate control
- reliability & manufacturing quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
First off, my largest compliant is: there is literally zero storage space for small personal items. If you have the sun roof, you also lose the sun glass holder. I guess the German cars are not for carrying small items that need to be stashed away (Keys, change, cell phones, employee badge, etc. Second, the front end makes a lot of noise. Lots of crunching when you drive over uneven pavement especially at lower speeds and if braking when the weight transfers forward. Just annoying. Third, when you start it cold, it really sounds like it is struggling to provide power until it warms up. The first 1 mile just feels painful to the little engine that wants too. Other than those items - I love it. It looks awesome, turns heads, ride nice, handles well, gets good gas mileage, has enough power and is fun to drive. The AWD works great in the winter as well.
I love this car more every time I drive it. I have the Essence trim. With the smooth, quiet, ride and the Bose sound system, it's an experience. The handling is superb. It is very fun to drive.... you wouldn't know it's a wagon. I've had it for 2 months and have forgotten about the limited storage space and the low profile. There is no better value on the market for the ride, handling, fuel economy, and comfort.
Wow! Got the essence trim for $30.500, probably could have got a few more $$$ knocked off but they gave me a great deal on trade in. Some reviewers complain of the start/stop feature. Easy to override, put in manual 'tiptronic' mode at stop lights. Heck, it is more fun. My wife did not want the Nanny features so it does not have pkg 2. I have to agree with her, much more fun to drive the car without it yelling at me every two minutes that I am doing something wrong. Yes, cupholders could use a redesign but have figured out to use low commuter cups to get to temp control. Android auto is great. And the power. 2.0 t eco tech GM engine is assume, yes you may have to do some work and shift it manually but that is what driving is about. Ride is amazing, had an issue with a clunking sound first 100 miles, dealer put in a new shock absorber, that was the issue. Did I say this is an Opel? Made in Germany, feels like it and drives like it. Too bad Opel got bought out by Puegot who makes really good pepper mills! This car will disappear off the Buick lots so buy one now. Dont be like the rest of the sheep and buy a CUV!
Draws more attention than a Volvo V90 wagon, for $25k less. Just as capable, and when optioned correctly, just as full featured and luxurious. Materials in the interior may be a slight step down, but overall a great value. Quiet, composed ride with more than enough power. Unless you plan to off road often, this vehicle's AWD works great. And you won't see yourself coming and going either. Dealers are willing to discount these right now too. One year in and this vehicle still impresses. A couple of small issues like the infotainment system pre-sets not always working, the reverse camera guide lines disappearing during back-up, and still waiting for a replacement for damaged passenger side mirror, but mechanically it has been great, 34 MPG on a couple road trips. Would recommend if anyone is considering the TourX, get one now as GM will not sell them after this year, pity.
Features & Specs
|Essence 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,070
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$32,670
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$29,070
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Regal TourX safety features:
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Monitors blind spots and alerts you with visual and audible warnings.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Detects cars and pedestrians ahead that might cause a collision. Automatically brakes for you if you don't heed its warnings.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Automatically steers you back into your lane should you begin to drift.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Regal TourX vs. the competition
Buick Regal TourX vs. Subaru Outback
If only the TourX stood a little taller off the ground or had an all-wheel-drive system meant for challenging dirt roads or a slightly taller cargo area, it could be an all-purpose adventure machine like the Outback. The Outback remains a benchmark in a class of one. It's not quite wagon and not quite off-road SUV, yet combines the best of both for people who navigate the concrete and natural worlds. While the Buick can handle moderate dirt roads, its specialty is on-pavement comfort and utility. On that score, the TourX's interior quality and design are a notch above the Subaru's.
Buick Regal TourX vs. Volvo V90
Elegant style, premium interior quality and European sophistication are V90 hallmarks, but those same traits can also be said of the TourX. The Volvo holds an edge with an impressive infotainment system and a wide array of active driver safety features, which the Buick can't match even as options on the middle and top trims. Then again, the TourX offers standard all-wheel drive; you'll need to opt for the V90's upper T6 trim to get power to all four wheels in the Volvo. The TourX may not be as sharp as its fellow Euro-bred wagon, but it costs substantially less.
Buick Regal TourX vs. Audi A4 Allroad
The A4 Allroad offers an impeccable standard of interior quality in design, technology and quality of materials. And like the TourX, the Allroad is also equipped with standard all-wheel drive. But when it comes to cargo space, there's no contest: The TourX wins hands down, with nearly 9 cubic feet more than the Allroad. It's not a fair contest, however, since the Audi is simply a smaller car. And the larger car that might make a more suitable comparison, the Audi A6 Avant wagon, isn't sold in America. But if your cargo needs are more modest than the TourX's capacity, the Allroad is a stylish and sensible choice.
FAQ
Is the Buick Regal TourX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Buick Regal TourX?
According to Edmunds' car experts, here's what's new for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX:
- Now offers optional air ionizer for climate control system
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Is the Buick Regal TourX reliable?
Is the 2019 Buick Regal TourX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Regal TourX?
The least-expensive 2019 Buick Regal TourX is the 2019 Buick Regal TourX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,070.
Other versions include:
- Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,070
- Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,670
- 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $29,070
What are the different models of Buick Regal TourX?
More about the 2019 Buick Regal TourX
2019 Buick Regal TourX Overview
The 2019 Buick Regal TourX is offered in the following submodels: Regal TourX Wagon. Available styles include Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Buick Regal TourX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Regal TourX 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Regal TourX.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Regal TourX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Buick Regal TourX?
Which 2019 Buick Regal TourXES are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Buick Regal TourX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX.
Can't find a new 2019 Buick Regal TourXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Buick Regal TourX for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,267.
Find a new Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,602.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Buick Regal TourX?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Buick lease specials
