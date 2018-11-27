  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal TourX
  4. 2019 Buick Regal TourX
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)

2019 Buick Regal TourX

What’s new

  • Now offers optional air ionizer for climate control system
  • Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018

Pros & Cons

  • More cargo space than other wagons and compact SUVs
  • Strong turbocharged engine performance
  • Classy interior design and materials
  • Low roof height allows for easier rack loading
  • Not much extra ground clearance compared to a regular wagon
  • Large cargo space, but less passenger room than it appears
  • Not a lot of storage for small personal items
Other years
2020
2019
2018
Buick Regal TourX for Sale
2018
MSRP Starting at
$29,070
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Buick Regal TourX pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which Regal TourX does Edmunds recommend?

The base Regal TourX might be fine if you just want a no-frills utility wagon that you don't mind treating rough, but it doesn't come with power seats, leather upholstery, automatic climate control or even a leather-wrapped wheel — that is, most of the premium near-luxury features you expect in a Buick. The Preferred trim gives you more features at a still palatable price and is also eligible for more desirable options like driver aids and upgraded infotainment features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Today's vehicle of choice for a lot of utility-seeking shoppers is the crossover SUV. Yet here is the 2019 Buick Regal TourX, from the same automaker that made station wagons a staple of American roads in the 1970s.

The TourX isn't quite the behemoth vessel that Detroit factories once stamped out with prolific ease, however. It's much smaller and uses a turbo four-cylinder engine. It's not even American. Instead it's a rebadged sport wagon from Germany.

But that doesn't matter. The Regal TourX's appeal lies in how it deftly straddles the worlds of crossover SUV and sedan. Standard all-wheel drive enables some ability in the dirt, although just-average ground clearance hinders truly useful off-road ability. And like the Regal Sportback sedan on which it's based, the TourX is larger and more stylish, and it's a more compelling entry in the luxury segment than earlier Regals.

The TourX's cargo space matches, and often outclasses, the capacity of many compact luxury SUVs. And compared to those SUVs, it offers a lower roof height and load height. If you're not sold on the tall stance of most crossovers, the 2019 Buick Regal TourX makes a compelling alternative.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Buick Regal Tour X as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

2019 Buick Regal TourX models

The 2019 Buick Regal TourX is a five-passenger wagon with standard all-wheel drive and a slightly raised ride height. There are three trim levels — base, Preferred and Essence — each of which comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment on the TourX base includes 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, OnStar communications (with a 4G connection and onboard Wi-Fi), a 7-inch touchscreen interface, a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose audio system.

The Preferred adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a power-adjustable driver's seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It also opens the door to a variety of options. The Preferred Driver Confidence 1 package includes LED headlights, rear parking sensors, and blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems. The Sights and Sounds package adds remote start and upgrades to gauges, the audio system and the infotainment system, which includes an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth, two rear charge-only USB ports and satellite radio.

The Essence trim adds a hands-free liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin air cleaner/ionizer, heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, leather upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a heated steering wheel, and most of the content of the Preferred Sights and Sound package. The upgraded audio system can be added through the Essence's own Sights and Sound package.

The Essence Driver Confidence 1 package includes all of those items from the Preferred version plus a driver-side auto-dimming mirror, driver-seat memory functions and a wireless smartphone charging pad. The Driver Confidence 2 package adds all of that plus adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, automatic emergency braking, and lane departure warning and intervention.

A panoramic sunroof is a stand-alone option on the Preferred and the Essence.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Buick Regal TourX Essence (turbo 2.0L inline-4 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort7.5
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.5

Driving

7.5
You don't expect much performance from a utility car such as the Regal TourX, but there's more here than meets the eye. With its low center of gravity and roots in a lively European sedan, the TourX impresses with its handling and balance. It's slow to get moving but can hustle once underway.

Acceleration

7.5
The TourX surges forward eagerly from low and middling speeds, after its turbo has had a chance to spin up, but it begins to run out of steam a bit at the top end. At our test track, the TourX sprinted to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which isn't a bad result but about a half-second slower than a Volvo V90.

Braking

8.0
Brake pedal feels smooth and progressive even during hard stops. There's no chattering or crabbing when stopping from highway speeds. The firm pedal inspires confidence that plenty of braking force remains in reserve. At our test track, the TourX slowed from 60 mph to a stop in 123 feet, a good result.

Steering

7.0
The steering is quick, accurate and sharper than the steering in most crossovers thanks to its sport sedan roots. Some artificial heft lends a sportier feel. The steering wheel tracks straight with good on-center feel and stability at highway speeds. Low-speed assist makes it easy to maneuver the long wheelbase in tighter spaces.

Handling

7.5
While we wouldn't call it sporty, it's surprisingly composed through corners exhibiting less body roll than you might expect from a car of this size. Since the TourX's ground clearance is relatively low, it also handles more like a sedan, not like an all-terrain wagon with a long cargo area.

Drivability

7.5
Self-shifting in the TourX's S automatic mode livens up acceleration since regular automatic mode tends to dull throttle response. But drivers who prefer to let the car do the work won't be disappointed by the smooth-shifting transmission. It's not a performance-oriented box, but it's competent.

Off-road

7.0
The TourX comes standard with all-wheel drive and can handle some slippery roads, but it's no substitute for more rugged wagons such as the Subaru Outback or even the smaller Volkswagen Alltrack or Audi A4 Allroad. Leave the dirt trails to the others; the TourX belongs on pavement.

Comfort

7.5
Comfort is a Buick specialty, and the TourX is no different. But this isn't a Buick boat ride of yesteryear. It's a buttoned-down and quiet ride that, despite the impressive handling capability, delivers trademark Buick ride comfort. There's a bit more wind noise than we'd expect, though.

Seat comfort

7.0
The seats feel a little firm, and in the case of our test model, the new leather upholstery isn't especially pliable. The seat cushions are also a bit narrow and best for those with slimmer figures. The shape of the seats themselves is OK, but larger bodies will wish for something wider.

Ride comfort

8.0
The ride is settled and nicely isolated from the road without being completely shut out. It remains controlled over bumpy sections of road, with no swaying, rolling or heaving. The TourX doesn't feel like a sport wagon or a luxury wagon — just nicely buttoned-down straight down the middle.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The car suppresses tire and road noise in classic Buick fashion, but the factory-issued roof racks contribute more wind noise than you'd expect. It's a small trade-off given the utility of the racks and hardly a deal-breaker, but it's slightly out of character for the brand's trademark cabin hush.

Climate control

7.5
The A/C blows cold on the softest setting, which is actually more fan than necessary for the lowest speed. The cabin cools quickly, with nice big vents up front and two in the rear center console. Hard buttons handle most controls but some basic functions, such as mode selection, are buried in the touchscreen.

Interior

7.5
The TourX's long and low look is a bit deceptive since the cabin isn't quite as roomy as the exterior suggests. It's more midsize sedan than adventure wagon but still offers ample headroom and legroom. Inside, the controls are logical and within easy reach, and it's easy to find a comfortable position.

Ease of use

7.5
A streamlined instrument panel puts all of the controls close at hand. Fortunately, there aren't too many to deal with, as most functions are integrated into the touchscreen, which can sometimes be a menu-diving nightmare. But the Regal offers a handful of hard buttons for most often-used features.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The roof may be low, but the TourX is slightly lifted and its doors open wide. Front passengers will have no trouble getting in or out. But the roofline begins to taper around the rear seat's halfway point, and taller passengers may need to duck into the cabin.

Driving position

8.0
Even 6-foot-plus drivers should have no problem finding a comfortable position in the TourX. The seats offer a wide variety of power adjustments, with tilting lower cushions and power lumbar. The steering column tilts and telescopes with good range.

Roominess

7.5
Even with decent foot- and legroom in the front and rear, it feels a bit narrow in the seats and armrests. There's good space between the front passenger and the door panel and decent rear headroom even as the roof starts to slope down. It's not claustrophobic, but it's not as airy as you'd expect.

Visibility

7.0
A rising beltline (where the side windows begin), thick middle and rear pillars, and bulky cargo-area side panels all compromise rearward visibility. But there's a lot of glass, and the views out the sides aren't bad. A large rear window helps mitigate the right rear blind spot.

Quality

7.5
The interior looks and feels solid, with enough soft-touch material to cushion elbows and knees from plastic panels. The upholstery and trim, such as the sapele-like wood grain center console, impart a classy feel. But knobs, switches and buttons from the GM parts bin undermine the TourX's premium vibe.

Utility

7.5
With cargo space as large as that of most compact crossovers, the TourX is a lifestyle vehicle that can haul toys, tools, and just about anything the weekend can throw at you. Small-item storage is a bit limited, but the massive cargo hold and roof racks will inspire ideas for long road trips.

Small-item storage

7.0
There's surprisingly not much room for personal effects. The center console isn't very large or deep but does offer a device holder and USB port, although this effectively sequesters your phone out of sight. There are two cupholders, and each door panel offers a molded cut-out for a drink bottle.

Cargo space

8.0
With 32.7 cubic feet of cargo space (73.5 cubic feet max with rear seats folded down), the TourX is a legit lifestyle machine. That's just a bit less space than the Honda CR-V, the class-leading cargo hauler among compact crossovers. There's even enough room for two adults to stretch out comfortably in the back with rear seats folded.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
Lower anchors under each outboard seat live close to the surface under upholstery flaps for easy access. All three rear seatbacks have top tether anchors on the back side of the seat. There's plenty of room fore and aft, and side to side, for a variety of infant and rear- and front-facing convertible seats.

Technology

7.5
The TourX's software and aesthetics are standard GM fare: functional but showing age. But the blend of navigation, smartphone integration and Wi-Fi hotspot gives the Buick excellent tech utility for everyday driving and longer trips. It's missing some of today's more common driver safety aids, however.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are nice inclusions. There are three USB ports (two are charge only) to keep devices juiced up. The music library is browsable via Bluetooth, a nice feature not widely offered. But you can't browse podcasts via Bluetooth, which is an odd limitation.

Driver aids

7.5
Our car came equipped with parking sensors and blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The latter is handy, given the car's compromised visibility. Other safety aids such as automatic emergency braking and lane keeping assist cost extra, even on this Essence top trim level.

Voice control

8.0
The native software offers a basic set of phone, media and nav commands and recognizes natural speech well. More in-depth functions, such as listing traffic incidents, still require touchscreen. Apple CarPlay/Android Auto offers more functionality, but the TourX platform still provides a good overall set of features.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Regal TourX.

5 star reviews: 60%
4 star reviews: 27%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 6%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.3 stars based on 15 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • interior
  • handling & steering
  • appearance
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • technology
  • ride quality
  • road noise
  • engine
  • safety
  • seats
  • dashboard
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • off-roading
  • wheels & tires
  • lights
  • transmission
  • fuel efficiency
  • cup holders
  • value
  • climate control
  • reliability & manufacturing quality

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Sweet looking, but has a few issues
Dave,
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

First off, my largest compliant is: there is literally zero storage space for small personal items. If you have the sun roof, you also lose the sun glass holder. I guess the German cars are not for carrying small items that need to be stashed away (Keys, change, cell phones, employee badge, etc. Second, the front end makes a lot of noise. Lots of crunching when you drive over uneven pavement especially at lower speeds and if braking when the weight transfers forward. Just annoying. Third, when you start it cold, it really sounds like it is struggling to provide power until it warms up. The first 1 mile just feels painful to the little engine that wants too. Other than those items - I love it. It looks awesome, turns heads, ride nice, handles well, gets good gas mileage, has enough power and is fun to drive. The AWD works great in the winter as well.

5 out of 5 stars, Dream Car
Former Outback owner,
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I love this car more every time I drive it. I have the Essence trim. With the smooth, quiet, ride and the Bose sound system, it's an experience. The handling is superb. It is very fun to drive.... you wouldn't know it's a wagon. I've had it for 2 months and have forgotten about the limited storage space and the low profile. There is no better value on the market for the ride, handling, fuel economy, and comfort.

5 out of 5 stars, It's an Opel!
David,
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Wow! Got the essence trim for $30.500, probably could have got a few more $$$ knocked off but they gave me a great deal on trade in. Some reviewers complain of the start/stop feature. Easy to override, put in manual 'tiptronic' mode at stop lights. Heck, it is more fun. My wife did not want the Nanny features so it does not have pkg 2. I have to agree with her, much more fun to drive the car without it yelling at me every two minutes that I am doing something wrong. Yes, cupholders could use a redesign but have figured out to use low commuter cups to get to temp control. Android auto is great. And the power. 2.0 t eco tech GM engine is assume, yes you may have to do some work and shift it manually but that is what driving is about. Ride is amazing, had an issue with a clunking sound first 100 miles, dealer put in a new shock absorber, that was the issue. Did I say this is an Opel? Made in Germany, feels like it and drives like it. Too bad Opel got bought out by Puegot who makes really good pepper mills! This car will disappear off the Buick lots so buy one now. Dont be like the rest of the sheep and buy a CUV!

5 out of 5 stars, Great SUV/Crossover alternative
Wagon Fan,
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Draws more attention than a Volvo V90 wagon, for $25k less. Just as capable, and when optioned correctly, just as full featured and luxurious. Materials in the interior may be a slight step down, but overall a great value. Quiet, composed ride with more than enough power. Unless you plan to off road often, this vehicle's AWD works great. And you won't see yourself coming and going either. Dealers are willing to discount these right now too. One year in and this vehicle still impresses. A couple of small issues like the infotainment system pre-sets not always working, the reverse camera guide lines disappearing during back-up, and still waiting for a replacement for damaged passenger side mirror, but mechanically it has been great, 34 MPG on a couple road trips. Would recommend if anyone is considering the TourX, get one now as GM will not sell them after this year, pity.

Write a review

See all 15 reviews

Features & Specs

Essence 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
Essence 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$35,070
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all for sale
Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$32,670
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all for sale
4dr Wagon AWD features & specs
4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$29,070
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower250 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Buick Regal TourX features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Regal TourX safety features:

Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Monitors blind spots and alerts you with visual and audible warnings.
Forward Collision Alert
Detects cars and pedestrians ahead that might cause a collision. Automatically brakes for you if you don't heed its warnings.
Lane Keep Assist
Automatically steers you back into your lane should you begin to drift.
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Buick Regal TourX vs. the competition

Buick Regal TourX vs. Subaru Outback

If only the TourX stood a little taller off the ground or had an all-wheel-drive system meant for challenging dirt roads or a slightly taller cargo area, it could be an all-purpose adventure machine like the Outback. The Outback remains a benchmark in a class of one. It's not quite wagon and not quite off-road SUV, yet combines the best of both for people who navigate the concrete and natural worlds. While the Buick can handle moderate dirt roads, its specialty is on-pavement comfort and utility. On that score, the TourX's interior quality and design are a notch above the Subaru's.

Compare Buick Regal TourX & Subaru Outback features

Buick Regal TourX vs. Volvo V90

Elegant style, premium interior quality and European sophistication are V90 hallmarks, but those same traits can also be said of the TourX. The Volvo holds an edge with an impressive infotainment system and a wide array of active driver safety features, which the Buick can't match even as options on the middle and top trims. Then again, the TourX offers standard all-wheel drive; you'll need to opt for the V90's upper T6 trim to get power to all four wheels in the Volvo. The TourX may not be as sharp as its fellow Euro-bred wagon, but it costs substantially less.

Compare Buick Regal TourX & Volvo V90 features

Buick Regal TourX vs. Audi A4 Allroad

The A4 Allroad offers an impeccable standard of interior quality in design, technology and quality of materials. And like the TourX, the Allroad is also equipped with standard all-wheel drive. But when it comes to cargo space, there's no contest: The TourX wins hands down, with nearly 9 cubic feet more than the Allroad. It's not a fair contest, however, since the Audi is simply a smaller car. And the larger car that might make a more suitable comparison, the Audi A6 Avant wagon, isn't sold in America. But if your cargo needs are more modest than the TourX's capacity, the Allroad is a stylish and sensible choice.

Compare Buick Regal TourX & Audi A4 Allroad features

FAQ

Is the Buick Regal TourX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Regal TourX both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Buick Regal TourX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Regal TourX gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Regal TourX has 32.7 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Buick Regal TourX. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Buick Regal TourX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX:

  • Now offers optional air ionizer for climate control system
  • Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Buick Regal TourX reliable?

To determine whether the Buick Regal TourX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Regal TourX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Regal TourX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Buick Regal TourX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Buick Regal TourX is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Regal TourX and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Regal TourX is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Buick Regal TourX?

The least-expensive 2019 Buick Regal TourX is the 2019 Buick Regal TourX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,070.

Other versions include:

  • Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,070
  • Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,670
  • 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $29,070
Learn more

What are the different models of Buick Regal TourX?

If you're interested in the Buick Regal TourX, the next question is, which Regal TourX model is right for you? Regal TourX variants include Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of Regal TourX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Buick Regal TourX

2019 Buick Regal TourX Overview

The 2019 Buick Regal TourX is offered in the following submodels: Regal TourX Wagon. Available styles include Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Buick Regal TourX?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Regal TourX 4.3 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Regal TourX.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Regal TourX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Buick Regal TourX?

Which 2019 Buick Regal TourXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Buick Regal TourX for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Buick Regal TourX.

Can't find a new 2019 Buick Regal TourXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Buick Regal TourX for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,267.

Find a new Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $11,602.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Buick Regal TourX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials

Related 2019 Buick Regal TourX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles