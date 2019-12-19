2020 Buick Regal TourX Review

If you're not attached to the high seating position of a crossover SUV but you like the idea of having SUV-like cargo space — in other words, if you're a little eccentric — then you'll probably love the 2020 Buick Regal TourX. It, too, is a little eccentric. The TourX's biggest strength is the massive size of its cargo hold. It outsizes what you get from a lot of SUVs as well as European luxury wagons such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Other advantages include affordable pricing and a modest but classy interior design. With standard all-wheel drive, Buick's Regal TourX is a great all-weather vehicle. But if your driving requires even moderate off-road use, the TourX isn't the best choice. It's slightly lifted, but taking on a smooth dirt road is probably the extent of its off-road capability. And though its cargo space is massive, space for passengers is only on par with most midsize sedans. The Subaru Outback is the obvious rival to the TourX. The fully redesigned 2020 model is more capable off-road than the Regal, and it offers a new, more powerful turbocharged engine. We prefer the Outback to the Regal with all aspects considered, but the Regal is still worth checking out, especially if you can get a great deal.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

With its low profile, large cargo space and quiet interior, the Regal TourX blends crossover function with the driving ease of a sedan. Whether Americans want a wagon like the TourX is another story, but it's a legitimate alternative to a crossover SUV.

How does it drive? 7.5

If you're considering the TourX as an SUV alternative because you want car-like handling with SUV-like cargo space, you're in luck. A lower stance aids this Buick's ability to hustle around corners, as does an advanced all-wheel-drive system. The trade-off for its minimal off-road ability is controlled and secure handling. In Edmunds testing, our test vehicle covered 0-60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is a respectable time.



The TourX comes standard with all-wheel drive and can handle some slippery roads, but it's no substitute for more rugged wagons such as the Subaru Outback or even the smaller Volkswagen Alltrack or Audi A4 Allroad. Leave the dirt trails to the others; the TourX belongs on pavement.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

Don't think this is the floaty Buick sedan your grandma drove because it's not. It's smaller and comes with a much more controlled freeway ride. There's nothing harsh about it, though. The ride and handling balance is perfectly matched for its intended use. As for seat comfort, the seat cushions are a bit narrow and best for those with slimmer figures. The shape of the seats themselves is OK, but larger bodies will wish for something wider.



On the highway, the car suppresses tire and road noise in classic Buick fashion, but the factory-issued roof racks contribute more wind noise than you'd expect. It's a small trade-off given the utility of the racks and it's hardly a deal-breaker, but it's slightly out of character for the brand's trademark cabin hush.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The TourX's clean dash is attractive, but it means that much of the car's secondary control functions are hidden in the touchscreen's submenus. There are dedicated buttons for ventilation and basic audio system management, but going deeper than that means using the screen.



Getting in and out is easy for front passengers, but rear-seat occupants will have to duck to miss the tapering roofline when climbing in. There's decent head- and legroom in the front and rear, but the TourX feels a bit narrow in the seats and armrests. It's not claustrophobic, but it's not as airy as you'd expect for a Buick.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard across the TourX line, and they integrate into either a 7-inch or an 8-inch touchscreen. A Wi-Fi hotspot is also standard. Though the TourX's tech features aren't lacking, they are operated through GM's now-dated interface, which falls short of the speed and resolution of the best systems.



Also available is a Bose audio system with a subwoofer mounted in the spare tire well, though we don't think its sound quality is anything special. Three USB ports (two for charging only) are on hand for your devices. The most advanced safety features — forward collision alert, automated emergency braking and more — are offered, but you'll pay more for them, even on the top trim.

How’s the storage? 7.5

With a total of 73.5 cubic feet of maximum cargo space, the TourX's space exceeds that of wagons such as the Mercedes E-Class and Volvo V60. That's just a bit less space than what you get from crossovers such as the Honda CR-V. There's even enough room for two adults to stretch out comfortably in the back with rear seats folded.



Up front there's not much space for personal items, and your phone will only store cleanly out of sight in the small center console. There are two cupholders, and each door houses a space for a drink bottle. Child seats are easily accommodated in the roomy rear seats, and installing them is simple with readily accessible car seat anchors and top tethers.

How economical is it? 7.0

The TourX is rated to deliver 24 mpg in combined city/highway driving. On our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route, our test TourX did worse, averaging just 21.3 mpg, which means you will have difficulty matching the EPA's numbers.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The interior looks and feels solid, with enough soft-touch materials to cushion elbows and knees from plastic panels. Upholstery and trim impart a classy feel, but knobs, switches and buttons from the GM parts bin undermine the TourX's premium vibe. Pricing can be a draw, however. The TourX costs less than its nearest European competitors and about the same as its Subaru Outback rival.

Wildcard 8.0

The TourX is a nice reminder of why wagons still matter. Its voluminous space and utility and low center of gravity make it an ideal alternative to the crossover crowd.

Which Regal TourX does Edmunds recommend?

Picking a Regal TourX is pretty easy. Of the three available trim levels, the Preferred trim makes sense for most people.

Buick Regal TourX models

Every Buick TourX is an all-wheel-drive wagon powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque) driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Three trims are available: base, Preferred and Essence.