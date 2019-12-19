2020 Buick Regal TourX
What’s new
- Dual-zone automatic climate control is standard on all models
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- More cargo space than most other wagons and small SUVs
- Smooth ride quality
- Low roof height allows for easier rack loading
- Not much extra ground clearance compared to a regular wagon
- Advanced safety aids are only available on the most expensive trim level
- The front seats are a little too narrow
2020 Buick Regal TourX Review
If you're not attached to the high seating position of a crossover SUV but you like the idea of having SUV-like cargo space — in other words, if you're a little eccentric — then you'll probably love the 2020 Buick Regal TourX. It, too, is a little eccentric.
The TourX's biggest strength is the massive size of its cargo hold. It outsizes what you get from a lot of SUVs as well as European luxury wagons such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Other advantages include affordable pricing and a modest but classy interior design.
With standard all-wheel drive, Buick's Regal TourX is a great all-weather vehicle. But if your driving requires even moderate off-road use, the TourX isn't the best choice. It's slightly lifted, but taking on a smooth dirt road is probably the extent of its off-road capability. And though its cargo space is massive, space for passengers is only on par with most midsize sedans.
The Subaru Outback is the obvious rival to the TourX. The fully redesigned 2020 model is more capable off-road than the Regal, and it offers a new, more powerful turbocharged engine. We prefer the Outback to the Regal with all aspects considered, but the Regal is still worth checking out, especially if you can get a great deal.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
The TourX comes standard with all-wheel drive and can handle some slippery roads, but it's no substitute for more rugged wagons such as the Subaru Outback or even the smaller Volkswagen Alltrack or Audi A4 Allroad. Leave the dirt trails to the others; the TourX belongs on pavement.
How comfortable is it?7.5
On the highway, the car suppresses tire and road noise in classic Buick fashion, but the factory-issued roof racks contribute more wind noise than you'd expect. It's a small trade-off given the utility of the racks and it's hardly a deal-breaker, but it's slightly out of character for the brand's trademark cabin hush.
How’s the interior?7.5
Getting in and out is easy for front passengers, but rear-seat occupants will have to duck to miss the tapering roofline when climbing in. There's decent head- and legroom in the front and rear, but the TourX feels a bit narrow in the seats and armrests. It's not claustrophobic, but it's not as airy as you'd expect for a Buick.
How’s the tech?7.5
Also available is a Bose audio system with a subwoofer mounted in the spare tire well, though we don't think its sound quality is anything special. Three USB ports (two for charging only) are on hand for your devices. The most advanced safety features — forward collision alert, automated emergency braking and more — are offered, but you'll pay more for them, even on the top trim.
How’s the storage?7.5
Up front there's not much space for personal items, and your phone will only store cleanly out of sight in the small center console. There are two cupholders, and each door houses a space for a drink bottle. Child seats are easily accommodated in the roomy rear seats, and installing them is simple with readily accessible car seat anchors and top tethers.
How economical is it?7.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Wildcard8.0
Which Regal TourX does Edmunds recommend?
Buick Regal TourX models
Every Buick TourX is an all-wheel-drive wagon powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque) driving all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Three trims are available: base, Preferred and Essence.
Base trims come standard with surprisingly few luxury features for a Buick. Manually operated cloth seats, a 7-inch infotainment touchscreen and dual-zone climate controls anchor the interior essentials. Multiple USB ports are included with the standard seven-speaker audio system. A Wi-Fi hotspot is also standard as are keyless entry and ignition.
Moving up to the Preferred trim adds a power driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. But the main reason to get the Preferred is that Buick offers a few option packages you can't get on the base TourX. These include the Driver's Confidence package (LED headlights, rear parking assist and rear cross-traffic alert) and the Sights and Sounds package (8-inch touchscreen with navigation and a Bose eight-speaker audio system).
The Essence trim adds features such as the 8-inch touchscreen (but without navigation), leather upholstery, a power-operated hatch and a heated steering wheel. Plus it offers even more packages. Notably, the Essence is the only way to get the Driver's Confidence Package II, which includes adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
This car is much more like the sport wagon that Clark Griswold was looking for when he ended up with the Family Truckster. You can't beat the combination of driving dynamics, features, and cargo room for less than $55k. The powertrain is slick and provides ample giddy-up, while the AWD keeps the wheels from spinning when you want to put the power down. Great car.
we love the Regal TourX because of its nostalgic low rider, chopped top look
Great value, smooth ride, very responsive
I have owned mine for over a year. It is a great highway cruiser, quiet, smooth, roomy and good passing power. Good gas mileage and handles much better than a Cross-Over or SUV. Can take 4 passengers comfortably without folding the rear seats down while carrying a lot of cargo. My wife and I like it better than her 2020 Volvo s60 sedan. Great apple/android player interface. My complaints are minor-rear one touch up AND down would be nice and rear heated seats. Great road trip car and sorry to see GM screw up the launch of a really good car.
Features & Specs
|Essence 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$35,070
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$32,970
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4dr Wagon AWD
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$29,370
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Regal TourX safety features:
- Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
- Monitors blind spots and alerts you with visual and audible warnings.
- Forward Collision Alert
- Detects cars and pedestrians ahead that might cause a collision. Automatically brakes for you if you don't heed its warnings.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Automatically steers you back into your lane should you begin to drift.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Buick Regal TourX vs. the competition
Buick Regal TourX vs. Subaru Outback
These two wagons are similar in concept. With the TourX, you get a little more cargo space and sleeker styling. The Outback's advantages are more numerous and include better off-road capability and considerably more advanced driver safety features that come as standard equipment.
Buick Regal TourX vs. Volvo V60 Cross Country
The Volvo V60 Cross Country is stunningly beautiful inside and out and adorned with its own brand of high-grade Swedish opulence. When you go for the Cross Country version, you also get a slightly higher stance and all-wheel drive. It's a nicer car than the TourX in nearly every way, but it's also more expensive.
Buick Regal TourX vs. Volvo V90
The V90, a special-order-only model, is bigger than the TourX. In higher trims, its engine is also substantially more powerful. Though its cargo space is still smaller than the Buick's, it's a lot more car in virtually every other way. In base trim, the V90 still costs nearly twice as much as a base TourX.
FAQ
Is the Buick Regal TourX a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Buick Regal TourX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Buick Regal TourX:
- Dual-zone automatic climate control is standard on all models
- Part of the sixth Regal generation introduced for 2018
Is the Buick Regal TourX reliable?
Is the 2020 Buick Regal TourX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Buick Regal TourX?
The least-expensive 2020 Buick Regal TourX is the 2020 Buick Regal TourX 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,370.
Other versions include:
- Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $35,070
- Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $32,970
- 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $29,370
What are the different models of Buick Regal TourX?
2020 Buick Regal TourX Overview
The 2020 Buick Regal TourX is offered in the following submodels: Regal TourX Wagon. Available styles include Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Buick Regal TourX?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Buick Regal TourX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Regal TourX 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Regal TourX.
