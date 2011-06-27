Overall rating

The 2017 Buick Regal occupies a unique space in the midsize sedan segment. It's a small notch above run-of-the-mill sedans but doesn't quite make the leap to entry-level luxury, as the Cadillac ATS does. The Regal will appeal to buyers who prioritize value, with its solid foundation of standard features and approachable cost of entry.

The 2017 model year marks the end of the current Regal generation, so few changes beyond a couple paint colors and new wheel designs separate the 2017s from last year's models. The base front-drive model comes with a 2.4-liter engine that returns slightly underwhelming acceleration and fuel economy. All models above the base 1SV trim receive a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder with a much livelier output of 259 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, and that's the engine we recommend getting. Buick's ambitions to present the Regal as a more premium model aren't as effective as when it first came out, though, mostly due to the rising quality of its competition. Also, its lack of rear passenger space, namely in the head- and legroom departments, is something to consider if you plan to carry a full load of taller adults regularly.

Some other models that you should compare to the Regal include the Acura TLX, which starts a bit higher in price but provides better rear seat accommodations, excellent cargo space and a generous list of standard features. And while you're checking out the TLX, its close cousin, the 2017 Honda Accord, is definitely worth a look as well. Straddling a similar line between standard and luxury cars is the Toyota Avalon. It sports a clean, comfortable cabin design with generous rear passenger accommodations and is powered by a strong yet fuel-efficient V6 engine. And finally, there's the 2017 Lincoln MKZ, another feature-rich entry-level luxury sedan that makes a bold styling statement.

The 2017 Buick Regal comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are standard on the Premium II and GS. The standard OnStar system includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, an emergency button, a stolen vehicle locator and remote door unlock.

The optional Driver Confidence 1 package includes blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert and a frontal collision warning system. The Driver Confidence 2 package adds adaptive cruise control and a more sophisticated frontal collision mitigation system that initiates automatic braking in potential crash situations.

In Edmunds brake testing, a turbocharged Regal came to a stop from 60 mph in 118 feet, which is shorter than average for a car in this class. A GS with the optional 20-inch summer tires managed to stop in an even shorter 113 feet, although most other sport sedans with summer tires fare even better.

In government crash tests, the Regal received the top five-star rating overall, including four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Regal its highest score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. The Regal's seat and head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.