Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Consumer Reviews

New Regal Tour X John , 06/27/2018 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Bought new regal awd, and so far very impressed . Love the adaptive cruise control and spaciousness of the cargo available. What impresses me most so far, is I drive 50 miles a day, and the gas ,mileage is great. I've had the 2.0 turbo before so always loved its performance and handling ability . Have nothing but good things about this auto so far. When looking at suvs ,,,and how much they are compared to what I got for the money and add the gas mileage, will tell all very nice auto for the buck. Ps,,, Never thought would own a wagon, but this is not your grandfathers wagon either lol .

Buick TourX is the perfect car for me. Tom , 10/28/2018 Preferred 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Maybe this car isn't for everyone, but if most people really consider how they use their vehicle, the TourX probably checks pretty much all of the boxes. Looks great. Well-powered. So quiet and rides fantastic. Interior is really nice if not luxurious, but I don't buy my cars to be over the top. So much room. Ground clearance? Not great but seriously, few people really need the height of an Outback. I love the Audi Allroad but won't pay the money for 1. the purchase and 2. the repairs. To my eye this car looks much better and is nearly as good for much much less money. I suspect most people who pass this car by do so for the same reason they purchase what they do: emotion. This is an amazing car that will always be a niche vehicle because people don't want the uncool wagon, they want the cool SUV. I think that's nuts. I guess it just means I'll have one of the few on the road. If you're in the market, at least give it a try. I absolutely love it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great, Flexible Wagon Rich , 12/30/2018 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful The Buick TourX drives like a car with good feel of the road, nice handling and adequate acceleration and power for most needs. It gets great mileage; on the highway with crossbars but without the cargo box, I routinely log 30-31 mpg. The safety features are impressive, and the rear camera and other parking assists ease any parking challenges. The back seat is very roomy, comfortable for two adults- adequate for 3 for short hops. The way back is very spacious and with the rear seats down, the TourX can haul provisions for a small army. I have made a number of long trips and altogether logged almost 9000 miles and am very happy with my decision. I formerly had an Acura TSX Sportwagon and had some trepidation about going to an American car, but aside from the interior finish- which is not as nice as the Acura- this Buick is a very worthy successor and in some respects- safety features, quiet ride and back seat and way back space- it clearly exceeds what the Acura offered. Like the Acura, the Buick lacks a real spare and instead has one of those useless inflator kits. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The TourX beats Audi and Subaru Scott Z. , 01/30/2019 Essence 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful The TourX is exactly what I was looking for--a European-based AWD wagon; excellent value; great styling; strong engine; very good MPG; smooth transmission; big interior; quiet ride; excellent handling and lots of features. I have owned an Audi Allroad (unreliable); several Subarus (mundane and common) and two Lincoln SUVs (OK but still not as nice overall as the TourX). The local Buick dealer was exemplary in terms of my purchase. Thus far I am very happy with my TourX. The only shortcomings I have found--and can live with nevertheless--are the lack of ventilated (cooled) seats, limited interior (front row) storage and the inability to turn off the 'automatic engine stop/start'. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value