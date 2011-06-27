Used 2005 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
BMW 745 is an amazing car!
I just purchased a 2005 BMW 745 and I am very pleased. It replaces a Mercedes S430. The exterior design is gorgeous in my opinon, the interior has some of the Rolls beauty that BMW makes but misses the mark of equisite that I think the new S class has. I like the husky roomy bold look of the 745, and because I am a tall man, it is much more comfortable to drive than the benz. The seats are the best of any luxury car if you get the comfort seats with heated/cooled seats with 20 way adjustments & massager.You can even adjust the side bolsters in & out to fit your sides & adjust the lumbar up & down as well as inflate more or less! Drives like a BMW! New blue tooth module allows for new cells!
3 years with no problems
My 3-year lease on this car is about to end and I am a very happy customer. This is a great car and I am still extremely happy with it. For all the time the car has been flawless. So far I only took it to the dealership for scheduled service and once to fix a flat tire. Style, performance, comfort, fun to drive... all exceeded my expectations. Everyone who can afford this car should own it at least once!
2004 bmw 745 i
I just love that car 26000 miles and I have had no problems .
What are they talking about
After driving this car for the last few weeks, I can't imagine what troubles critics initally had with it. First and foremost, this machine drives beautifully; though it is large, the steering is incredibly light, especially at parking lot speeds. It has great interior and exterior designs and the comfort features (for example, ventilated seats and automatic closing trunk) are, though unnecessary, quite amazing. Idrive is also not very complicated - after 3 hours or so, I was able to master most features. Additionally, BMW still gives you the option of controlling most things (like the radio) from dedicated buttons on the wheel or center stack. This is a great car, indeed.
Ultimate Driving
It drives like no other in my humble opinion and this is my 5th (7-li).The ride is smooth and confortable with a sense of safety you don't get with a lot of automobiles.The car has a look of class and in again, my opinion great lines.I could go on and on but I'll end with I LOVE THE 745Li!!!
