Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews
Noise and fitting issue
Service manager at the dealer just confirmed 330i has tons of issue :( hope I knew about it before started 3 years lease on it... 1. excessive wind noise from the driver side door in cruising, suspects the door not closing all the way 2. squish and squeaks driving in low speed.
- Technology
- Performance
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Still a Terrific Family Cruiser
Thinking of getting an CUV? This is a more satisfying alternative for anyone who enjoys driving. The M Sport version is quick, and the the steering & suspension can be adjusted to "just right" firm in sport mode. Plenty of room and fantastic on the open road. It was a great choice for our family, and capable of taking all four of us and all of our week-long luggage (and food) up to and all around the mountains.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
The last of its kind...
Too bad that the BMW diesel 328d was phased out. Great handling along with great fuel economy. The car is extremely well balanced between the front and back and the 18 inch wheels complete the terrific handling. Amazing range at 600 miles highway.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Amazing acceleration, but the brakes aren't great
This is a gorgeous car, an amazing vehicle to drive; the engine growl is throughly addictive and I sometimes drive around slowly with the windows down just to listen to the noise, a big smile plastered on my face. The 340i takes off like a rocket ship and yet is also perfectly suited for longer distance drives. The seats are the most comfortable of any BMW I've driven (this is my family's fifth) and the new version of the iDrive is intuitive and quick. I sprang for the upgraded Harman and Kardon sound system and can report the quality is superb. My one reservation is the braking system, which sadly is not great. I did not spring for the upgraded brakes and that in hindsight was a mistake, since if you're trying to slow down quickly it can be a battle.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2018 BMW 328d xDrive Wagon (F31)
This diesel replaced a much-loved 2016 version of same vehicle. Updated to 2018 version as it was last year BMW would sell diesels and wagons of the 3-series in the US. A real shame! Purchased as a CPO car in Oct 2018. As an other reviewer stated, a great long-hauler. Fun to drive, plenty of storage and excellent MPG. To date, no maintenance issues with car. Diesel cost per mile is at $0.07.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 3 Series
Related Used 2018 BMW 3 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3