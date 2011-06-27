  1. Home
Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

Noise and fitting issue

Kim, 06/18/2018
330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
28 of 29 people found this review helpful

Service manager at the dealer just confirmed 330i has tons of issue :( hope I knew about it before started 3 years lease on it... 1. excessive wind noise from the driver side door in cruising, suspects the door not closing all the way 2. squish and squeaks driving in low speed.

Technology
Performance
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Still a Terrific Family Cruiser

Sheldon B., 05/01/2018
330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Thinking of getting an CUV? This is a more satisfying alternative for anyone who enjoys driving. The M Sport version is quick, and the the steering & suspension can be adjusted to "just right" firm in sport mode. Plenty of room and fantastic on the open road. It was a great choice for our family, and capable of taking all four of us and all of our week-long luggage (and food) up to and all around the mountains.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The last of its kind...

Robert Kindlemann, 03/16/2019
328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

Too bad that the BMW diesel 328d was phased out. Great handling along with great fuel economy. The car is extremely well balanced between the front and back and the 18 inch wheels complete the terrific handling. Amazing range at 600 miles highway.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Value
Report Abuse

Amazing acceleration, but the brakes aren't great

BigBadDave, 10/09/2018
340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This is a gorgeous car, an amazing vehicle to drive; the engine growl is throughly addictive and I sometimes drive around slowly with the windows down just to listen to the noise, a big smile plastered on my face. The 340i takes off like a rocket ship and yet is also perfectly suited for longer distance drives. The seats are the most comfortable of any BMW I've driven (this is my family's fifth) and the new version of the iDrive is intuitive and quick. I sprang for the upgraded Harman and Kardon sound system and can report the quality is superb. My one reservation is the braking system, which sadly is not great. I did not spring for the upgraded brakes and that in hindsight was a mistake, since if you're trying to slow down quickly it can be a battle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2018 BMW 328d xDrive Wagon (F31)

CHDriver, 02/14/2020
328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This diesel replaced a much-loved 2016 version of same vehicle. Updated to 2018 version as it was last year BMW would sell diesels and wagons of the 3-series in the US. A real shame! Purchased as a CPO car in Oct 2018. As an other reviewer stated, a great long-hauler. Fun to drive, plenty of storage and excellent MPG. To date, no maintenance issues with car. Diesel cost per mile is at $0.07.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
