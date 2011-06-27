  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 3 Series
  5. Appraisal value

2018 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,559$25,043$26,732
Clean$22,982$24,421$26,054
Average$21,827$23,177$24,699
Rough$20,672$21,932$23,344
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,201$25,708$27,423
Clean$23,608$25,069$26,727
Average$22,422$23,792$25,337
Rough$21,236$22,514$23,947
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,654$23,398$25,382
Clean$21,123$22,817$24,739
Average$20,062$21,654$23,452
Rough$19,000$20,492$22,165
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,522$32,286$34,295
Clean$29,774$31,484$33,426
Average$28,279$29,880$31,687
Rough$26,783$28,276$29,948
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,455$25,937$27,626
Clean$23,856$25,293$26,925
Average$22,658$24,004$25,525
Rough$21,459$22,716$24,124
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,204$24,895$26,820
Clean$22,636$24,277$26,140
Average$21,498$23,040$24,780
Rough$20,361$21,803$23,420
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,656$32,063$34,800
Clean$28,929$31,266$33,917
Average$27,476$29,673$32,153
Rough$26,022$28,080$30,389
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,052$35,150$37,540
Clean$32,242$34,277$36,588
Average$30,622$32,531$34,685
Rough$29,002$30,784$32,782
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,755$31,760$34,041
Clean$29,026$30,971$33,178
Average$27,568$29,393$31,452
Rough$26,109$27,815$29,727
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,476$26,218$28,201
Clean$23,876$25,567$27,486
Average$22,677$24,264$26,056
Rough$21,477$22,961$24,626
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,245$22,019$24,035
Clean$19,749$21,472$23,426
Average$18,756$20,378$22,207
Rough$17,764$19,284$20,989
Sell my 2018 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,472 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,472 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,749 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,472 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 BMW 3 Series ranges from $17,764 to $24,035, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.