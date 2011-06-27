Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,559
|$25,043
|$26,732
|Clean
|$22,982
|$24,421
|$26,054
|Average
|$21,827
|$23,177
|$24,699
|Rough
|$20,672
|$21,932
|$23,344
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,201
|$25,708
|$27,423
|Clean
|$23,608
|$25,069
|$26,727
|Average
|$22,422
|$23,792
|$25,337
|Rough
|$21,236
|$22,514
|$23,947
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,654
|$23,398
|$25,382
|Clean
|$21,123
|$22,817
|$24,739
|Average
|$20,062
|$21,654
|$23,452
|Rough
|$19,000
|$20,492
|$22,165
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,522
|$32,286
|$34,295
|Clean
|$29,774
|$31,484
|$33,426
|Average
|$28,279
|$29,880
|$31,687
|Rough
|$26,783
|$28,276
|$29,948
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,455
|$25,937
|$27,626
|Clean
|$23,856
|$25,293
|$26,925
|Average
|$22,658
|$24,004
|$25,525
|Rough
|$21,459
|$22,716
|$24,124
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,204
|$24,895
|$26,820
|Clean
|$22,636
|$24,277
|$26,140
|Average
|$21,498
|$23,040
|$24,780
|Rough
|$20,361
|$21,803
|$23,420
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,656
|$32,063
|$34,800
|Clean
|$28,929
|$31,266
|$33,917
|Average
|$27,476
|$29,673
|$32,153
|Rough
|$26,022
|$28,080
|$30,389
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,052
|$35,150
|$37,540
|Clean
|$32,242
|$34,277
|$36,588
|Average
|$30,622
|$32,531
|$34,685
|Rough
|$29,002
|$30,784
|$32,782
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,755
|$31,760
|$34,041
|Clean
|$29,026
|$30,971
|$33,178
|Average
|$27,568
|$29,393
|$31,452
|Rough
|$26,109
|$27,815
|$29,727
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,476
|$26,218
|$28,201
|Clean
|$23,876
|$25,567
|$27,486
|Average
|$22,677
|$24,264
|$26,056
|Rough
|$21,477
|$22,961
|$24,626
Estimated values
2018 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,245
|$22,019
|$24,035
|Clean
|$19,749
|$21,472
|$23,426
|Average
|$18,756
|$20,378
|$22,207
|Rough
|$17,764
|$19,284
|$20,989