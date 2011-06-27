Used 2017 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

A great looking, driving, safe, and economical car Dan O , 03/15/2017 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I really love the looks, driving, and performance of this car. Mileage is 45-55 mpg with the hybrid system. I can drive to and from work on total electric power never using any gas. Initially, the hybrid system had some issues,but all fixed with software updates. Also with very cold weather (below 30F) hybrid drive sometimes won't allow total electric driving. Also, the total range of electric driving decreases in cold weather. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome Dorothy G , 01/05/2017 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful This is my second 320ix BMW and I love them. They hug the road, pick-up is remarkable, the interior is roomy and the design is the best around, but of course design is subjective. I like the smooth flowing lines of the interior and the classic outside shape. Road noise factor is pretty good but I wish it was better, I like a quiet ride. I like the AWD so I can get around in the snow and ice. Option packages are good but I think a bit pricey. I do wish it took "regular" grade gas and not mid grade for obvious reasons. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

330e Model to be Avoided, here's why...... Crafty , 01/10/2018 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) 23 of 25 people found this review helpful !!AVOID THIS MODEL!!! - Backstory : Based on a good amount of research it was hard to deny the overall positive press this model was getting. I had a 2012 528i that was out of warranty and have had BMW’s since my early 20's so when the lease incentives hit bargain basement levels, I jumped in. Sadly, I should have remembered a life preserver. Month 1 - 2 weeks out of service - hybrid battery/charging system warning Month 2 - 2 weeks out of service - hybrid battery/charging system warning Month 3 - 2 days out of service - hybrid battery/cold weather use warning. So, 2.2 months, over a month out of service total. Great start to my ownership experience. However, it gets worse. We have had very cold temperatures over the last two weeks, even for where I live in Richmond, VA. Days and nights well below freezing. I get that batteries don’t retain full charge in cold weather, but this one was only charging about 80% max and depleted even that very quickly...that is...when it actually allowed for electric operation. You see, what they don’t tell you is that the fully battery operation is not available in lower temperatures! Yep, that’s right. So, for all you who, like me, thought you could pretty much commute via full battery, well....guess what, ya can’t when it is cold out! Sad part is, this is considered normal according to my dealership. What burns my ass up even more is that a warning light stays lit on your dash and on your Nav screen to remind you that you paid $$$$ for a system you can’t use. Other things they don’t tell you - - - This is a 320e at best. You are going to deplete your battery relatively quickly (14 miles max in full electric mode) and once depleted, guess what? You aren’t running on 248 advertised horsepower, you are running on 180....with several hundred pounds on top of a similar 320i model! Battery regeneration isn’t enough for spirited driving or even multiple full throttle launches back to back! So, BMW has pulled the wool over my eyes, just don’t let it do the same to you. Other things I have found out by myself - - - $575 for side window sun shades? WTH? They are MANUAL! $2650 for Blind Spot/Lane Departure/and Frontal Impact Warning and a front/rear parking camera/sensor system with around view camera? Have they lost their MINDS?!? Worse yet, all you are paying for is warning lights and a shake of the steering wheel! Ridiculous and a waste of money unless you live urban and park on the street. So, as of this writing BMW USA has contacted me because they know that the cold driving issues (no full electric power) are an issue along with the horsepower claims. It should say 248 MAX hp, because it is rare that you have it to use. I have asked them to take it back. A little over two months of disappointment. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fantastic 340xi Billmcp , 10/19/2016 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have just had my 340xi a couple of days. Estoril blue, beige interior. The manual transmission is like butter. I even like the rev matching after getting used to it. New I drive is much better than previous versions. Only slight negative is the steering, the feel of my old 2009 328 was better. Every thing else is a definite upgrade. I will update later after more time with the vehicle. Now after 3000 plus miles, the car seems better than ever. I am using the sport mode more that causes the car to respond more like my old 2009. The gas mileage is pretty good at 27 combined. The only negative I have found is sometimes the trunk seems to open by itself, I do not know if it has to do with the sensor. It turns out to be the remote. I got a case for the fob and it has corrected the problem. After 8 months, this is the best car I have owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse