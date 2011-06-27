Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,945
|$21,717
|$23,584
|Clean
|$19,317
|$21,023
|$22,814
|Average
|$18,060
|$19,635
|$21,274
|Rough
|$16,803
|$18,246
|$19,735
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,867
|$31,116
|$33,487
|Clean
|$27,957
|$30,121
|$32,394
|Average
|$26,138
|$28,132
|$30,208
|Rough
|$24,319
|$26,143
|$28,021
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,108
|$22,702
|$24,384
|Clean
|$20,443
|$21,976
|$23,588
|Average
|$19,113
|$20,525
|$21,996
|Rough
|$17,782
|$19,074
|$20,404
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,861
|$22,473
|$24,174
|Clean
|$20,203
|$21,755
|$23,385
|Average
|$18,889
|$20,318
|$21,807
|Rough
|$17,574
|$18,881
|$20,229
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,880
|$28,383
|$31,020
|Clean
|$25,065
|$27,476
|$30,008
|Average
|$23,434
|$25,662
|$27,983
|Rough
|$21,802
|$23,847
|$25,957
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,074
|$22,905
|$24,835
|Clean
|$20,410
|$22,173
|$24,024
|Average
|$19,081
|$20,709
|$22,403
|Rough
|$17,753
|$19,244
|$20,781
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,276
|$21,862
|$23,534
|Clean
|$19,637
|$21,164
|$22,766
|Average
|$18,360
|$19,766
|$21,230
|Rough
|$17,082
|$18,368
|$19,693
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,244
|$28,151
|$30,165
|Clean
|$25,417
|$27,251
|$29,181
|Average
|$23,763
|$25,451
|$27,211
|Rough
|$22,109
|$23,652
|$25,242
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,726
|$20,545
|$22,461
|Clean
|$18,135
|$19,888
|$21,728
|Average
|$16,955
|$18,574
|$20,262
|Rough
|$15,775
|$17,261
|$18,795
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,470
|$19,301
|$21,227
|Clean
|$16,920
|$18,684
|$20,534
|Average
|$15,819
|$17,450
|$19,148
|Rough
|$14,717
|$16,216
|$17,762
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,553
|$27,674
|$29,910
|Clean
|$24,748
|$26,790
|$28,934
|Average
|$23,138
|$25,021
|$26,981
|Rough
|$21,527
|$23,251
|$25,028