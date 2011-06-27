  1. Home
2017 BMW 3 Series Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i SULEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,945$21,717$23,584
Clean$19,317$21,023$22,814
Average$18,060$19,635$21,274
Rough$16,803$18,246$19,735
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 340i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,867$31,116$33,487
Clean$27,957$30,121$32,394
Average$26,138$28,132$30,208
Rough$24,319$26,143$28,021
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,108$22,702$24,384
Clean$20,443$21,976$23,588
Average$19,113$20,525$21,996
Rough$17,782$19,074$20,404
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,861$22,473$24,174
Clean$20,203$21,755$23,385
Average$18,889$20,318$21,807
Rough$17,574$18,881$20,229
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,880$28,383$31,020
Clean$25,065$27,476$30,008
Average$23,434$25,662$27,983
Rough$21,802$23,847$25,957
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,074$22,905$24,835
Clean$20,410$22,173$24,024
Average$19,081$20,709$22,403
Rough$17,753$19,244$20,781
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 328d 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,276$21,862$23,534
Clean$19,637$21,164$22,766
Average$18,360$19,766$21,230
Rough$17,082$18,368$19,693
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 328d xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,244$28,151$30,165
Clean$25,417$27,251$29,181
Average$23,763$25,451$27,211
Rough$22,109$23,652$25,242
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,726$20,545$22,461
Clean$18,135$19,888$21,728
Average$16,955$18,574$20,262
Rough$15,775$17,261$18,795
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 320i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,470$19,301$21,227
Clean$16,920$18,684$20,534
Average$15,819$17,450$19,148
Rough$14,717$16,216$17,762
Estimated values
2017 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive SULEV 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,553$27,674$29,910
Clean$24,748$26,790$28,934
Average$23,138$25,021$26,981
Rough$21,527$23,251$25,028
Sell my 2017 BMW 3 Series with EdmundsShop for a used BMW 3 Series near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 BMW 3 Series on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,920 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,684 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a BMW 3 Series is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,920 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,684 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 BMW 3 Series, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 BMW 3 Series with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,920 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,684 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 BMW 3 Series. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 BMW 3 Series and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 BMW 3 Series ranges from $14,717 to $21,227, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 BMW 3 Series is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.