Estimated values
2005 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,008
|$7,560
|$9,028
|Clean
|$4,532
|$6,853
|$8,166
|Average
|$3,579
|$5,441
|$6,443
|Rough
|$2,627
|$4,028
|$4,719
Estimated values
2005 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,843
|$8,822
|$10,537
|Clean
|$5,287
|$7,997
|$9,531
|Average
|$4,176
|$6,349
|$7,519
|Rough
|$3,065
|$4,700
|$5,507
Estimated values
2005 Audi TT 225hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,328
|$8,041
|$9,605
|Clean
|$4,821
|$7,290
|$8,688
|Average
|$3,808
|$5,787
|$6,854
|Rough
|$2,795
|$4,284
|$5,020
Estimated values
2005 Audi TT 180hp Fwd 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,405
|$7,410
|$9,123
|Clean
|$3,986
|$6,717
|$8,252
|Average
|$3,148
|$5,333
|$6,510
|Rough
|$2,310
|$3,948
|$4,768
Estimated values
2005 Audi TT 250hp quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,455
|$11,197
|$13,353
|Clean
|$6,746
|$10,151
|$12,078
|Average
|$5,328
|$8,058
|$9,529
|Rough
|$3,910
|$5,966
|$6,979
Estimated values
2005 Audi TT 250hp quattro AWD 2dr Hatchback (3.2L 6cyl 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,463
|$7,240
|$8,826
|Clean
|$4,038
|$6,563
|$7,984
|Average
|$3,189
|$5,210
|$6,299
|Rough
|$2,341
|$3,857
|$4,614