Used 2016 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to present this luxurious 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS for sale. Powered by a 4.8L V8 producing 440 horsepower this large luxurious car can rocket from 0-60 in 4.2 seconds. Changing the gears is a lightning-quick 7-speed dual-clutch PDK automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels to ensure that there is always plenty of traction. Luxurious cars must look the part, and this Panamera looks exceptional. The car is White and features a beautiful Creme leather interior. Also in the interior are perforated leather seats and an Alcantara headliner. The interior doesn’t look much like a car, but rather like a fighter jet with countless buttons running down the center console. Accenting the interior is carbon fiber trim on the dashboard, and center console running all of the way through the car between the rear seats. There are many features inside that keep everyone inside as comfortable as can be. Dual automatic climate control can be found for both the front and rear seats and allows everyone in the car to select their own temperature. Both front and rear seats have three modes of heating. This car has the optional Bose sound system that sounds pristine. There are many other features that can be controlled via the touchscreen infotainment system. As any modern luxury car should there is power everything. Power trunk, power sunroof, power windows, power seats, and even a spoiler that can be manually raised and lowered by a button on the center console are all found on this car. In the seemingly endless list of features, there are numerous ones dedicated to increasing performance. The air-filled suspension can be set to three modes and will keep the car planted through the corners. Along with the different modes, the suspension can also be raised with the push of a button to navigate steep driveways and other small obstacles. Exhaust exiting the car when driving normally is quiet and refined but when you select to open the valves, the exhaust roars to life and sounds aggressive when accelerating. The most interesting feature of them all is the power spoiler that automatically raises and lowers when you reach specific speeds. This spoiler can also be operated by a button on the center console and is mesmerizing to watch go up and down. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information on this 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AF2A7XGL080989

Stock: B2695 R

Certified Pre-Owned: No

