Used 2016 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

Recent Arrival! 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS "America Edition" in Carrara White Metallic. ULTRA RARE - 1/100 Produced! Sunroof**Navigation**Surround View w/Backup Camera**Performance Exhaust**Adaptive Air Suspension w PASM**Ventilated Rotors with Red Calipers**BOSE Surround Sound**America Package I and II** Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black inc Porsche Dynamic Lighing System (PDLS)**Carbon Fiber Interior Package**Heated Leather/Alcantara Inerior**Premium Package Plus - Porsche Enter and Drive**Power Steering Plus**Blind Spot**Lane Change Assist**4 Zone Climate Control** Comfort-Memory-Package, BOSE Surround Sound-Syste' Sport Classic Wheels in Black**$146,240 MSRP New. This IS the 1 OF A KIND Panamera GTS you have been looking for. Call/Text 630.606.1668 today to schedule your VIP Test Drive!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AF2A79GL082197

Stock: P2516

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-01-2020