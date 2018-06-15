Used 2016 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me

556 listings
Panamera Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 556 listings
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera GTS

    19,877 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $72,000

    $5,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera Edition in Silver
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera Edition

    44,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,980

    $4,625 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition in Gray
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition

    30,813 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $44,699

    $3,209 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera S

    20,451 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $53,000

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4

    15,503 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,999

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera GTS

    36,138 miles
    Fair Deal

    $58,900

    $2,744 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera Edition in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera Edition

    24,206 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $49,999

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera GTS

    12,125 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $69,900

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition

    21,235 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,997

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS in White
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera GTS

    57,778 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $56,855

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition in Gray
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition

    26,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $51,867

    $558 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera Turbo

    23,428 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $75,777

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition in Silver
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition

    28,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $46,995

    $633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera Edition in Gray
    certified

    2016 Porsche Panamera Edition

    52,206 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $45,950

    $2,432 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera GTS in Gray
    certified

    2016 Porsche Panamera GTS

    25,648 miles

    $65,900

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4S in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4S

    29,607 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $53,332

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 in Black
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4

    29,219 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $47,998

    Details
  • 2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition in Gray
    used

    2016 Porsche Panamera 4 Edition

    29,611 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $51,900

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 556 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Porsche Panamera

Read recent reviews for the Porsche Panamera
Overall Consumer Rating
4.89 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (89%)
  • 3
    (11%)
Beauty and beast
Five-time Porsche-o-phile,12/06/2019
Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
I have owned Porsches for 35 years. I found that I needed something with back seats, because it seems odd to invite clients out for dinner and make them drive. I didn't want to give up the performance and handling I've come to know and love. I actually like the first generation Panameras more than the 2017+ models, because I think removing the "humpback" made the car less distinctive and I don't like the touchscreen in the new version. I ended up buying the nicest, newest, lowest mileage 1st gen model I could find. Yes, I got the 2WD 6-cylinder. I like 2WD better than AWD because I like pushing the back end out from time to time. And while the 6-cylinder is not a barn burner, it still handles great. I recently did the Tail of the Dragon with 45 other Porsches and, while it's a big car, it held its own in the curves. This car is the best of all worlds. It's my daily commuter and is reasonably efficient. It makes passengers very happy with 4 zone climate controls (including cooled seats in the back). It lets you act like a kid when you want to. I will have this car for a long time. Or until I can no longer stand not having a Taycan.
Report abuse
