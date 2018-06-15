Used 2016 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me
- 19,877 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$72,000$5,968 Below Market
- 44,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$41,980$4,625 Below Market
- 30,813 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,699$3,209 Below Market
- 20,451 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,000$3,384 Below Market
- 15,503 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,999
- 36,138 miles
$58,900$2,744 Below Market
- 24,206 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$49,999
- 12,125 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$69,900
- 21,235 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,997
- 57,778 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$56,855
- 26,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$51,867$558 Below Market
- 23,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$75,777
- 28,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$46,995$633 Below Market
- certified
2016 Porsche Panamera Edition52,206 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,950$2,432 Below Market
- certified
2016 Porsche Panamera GTS25,648 miles
$65,900
- 29,607 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$53,332
- 29,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,998
- 29,611 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$51,900
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Five-time Porsche-o-phile,12/06/2019
Edition 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 7AM)
I have owned Porsches for 35 years. I found that I needed something with back seats, because it seems odd to invite clients out for dinner and make them drive. I didn't want to give up the performance and handling I've come to know and love. I actually like the first generation Panameras more than the 2017+ models, because I think removing the "humpback" made the car less distinctive and I don't like the touchscreen in the new version. I ended up buying the nicest, newest, lowest mileage 1st gen model I could find. Yes, I got the 2WD 6-cylinder. I like 2WD better than AWD because I like pushing the back end out from time to time. And while the 6-cylinder is not a barn burner, it still handles great. I recently did the Tail of the Dragon with 45 other Porsches and, while it's a big car, it held its own in the curves. This car is the best of all worlds. It's my daily commuter and is reasonably efficient. It makes passengers very happy with 4 zone climate controls (including cooled seats in the back). It lets you act like a kid when you want to. I will have this car for a long time. Or until I can no longer stand not having a Taycan.
