Used 2016 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews

If you want a 4-door sedan that drives, handles and accelerates fantastically you need to buy an Audi A8L. I have had numerous Mercedes, BMW and Porsche vehicles and this car tops them all. It is a stealth vehicle that doesn't stand out with chrome, radical styling, 'look at me, I'm expensive' statements. It just quietly goes about its job of getting you where you want to go in comfort with all the power you can handle at your right foot. Great seat comfort, quiet interior, all you could want for a long drive in heavy Southern California traffic. I am totally satisfied! I now have 17,300 miles on the car. No problems and amazingly not one rattle in the car. I am still totally satisfied. In February, 2018 it now has 21,200 miles on the odometer. I'm returning to the Audi store in Riverside, CA on Monday for the 20,000 mile service as the car is two years old. To date there have been absolutely no problems with the vehicle. Even the Dunlop ultra high performance tires still have more than 10,000 miles of life. I am totally satisfied with nothing but praise for the Audi.

Vehicle rode very well - Has unbelievable performance w/4.0L V-8 - Absolutely NO evidence of bear-tracking no matter hard I pushed it. Road noise via tires was a bit more than the S550 & the dash was nice but not as plush or expensive looking - Actually the whole car, exterior & exterior was not as 'expensive looking as a S550 but very clean & soft lines. Trunk room is awful small for a 'L' luxury car & roof is somewhat low for a vehicle in this class. In spite of a few cons as listed here, this is a very, very nice vehicle & I will likely purchase one if I can get the right deal. According to the dealer, repair can be an expensive & long ordeal due to the amount aluminum used in the body & frame.

Novice Audi Owner , 09/27/2019 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)

8 of 10 people found this review helpful

The V-6 Supercharged engine is plenty of power and I never have longed for the V-8 or felt I made a mistake with the V-6.. The car is pure class, it gets a lot of stares and stands out against the daily drivers who paid 40Grand for newer vehicles. I was expecting a plush ride and in the comfort mode, with 20 inch tires it's a little stiff. In the sport mode it attacks the corners very well, just not nearly as nimble as TLX our other car. The car also rides low, I thought it would be higher, especially compared to a SUV. Turning radius is a little cumbersome. Hate the pop up screen which can be lowered to blend into the dash when your underway, a very good feature but it pops up when the car is reverse or for other functions. The brakes are sensitive, and there is a hint of nose plowing under aggressive stopping. The car is built like a tank, heavy steel, and fit and finish are outstanding. My favorite feature is the seats, they are very comfortable, and supportive. The massage feature gets to be annoying after a while, honestly. Do not like the sunroof which lifts up and slides back on the roof, a wind deflector also pops up, and I think the car doesn't look good when it is open. Really like the double sunroof. The car rides quiet, its easy to be going an effortless 70 plus and becoming a target. I think this car will go through a set of tires pretty quickly, the previous owner already replaced the front tires. Also, don't like the 'boat-shifter' transmission selector, it looks fantastic but a little clunky shifting it. The sunshades are very nice, especially the rear window one, not finding that unless your going top shelf. Lastly, love the adoptive cruise control and In-lane feature, the car will actually drive itself but starts beeping at you if your hands are off the wheel for a while. Overall I'm happy to own the car, rather then a run of the mill 40K car, but I know it's going to cost me some serious cash down the road, tires, brakes, and general maintenance are very expensive. You only live once!