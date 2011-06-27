Estimated values
2016 Audi A8 L 3.0T quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,090
|$32,584
|$36,100
|Clean
|$27,870
|$31,222
|$34,589
|Average
|$25,428
|$28,498
|$31,568
|Rough
|$22,987
|$25,774
|$28,547
Estimated values
2016 Audi A8 L W12 6.3 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (6.3L 12cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$62,103
|$68,006
|$73,955
|Clean
|$59,497
|$65,163
|$70,861
|Average
|$54,285
|$59,478
|$64,672
|Rough
|$49,073
|$53,792
|$58,483
Estimated values
2016 Audi A8 L TDI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,999
|$39,438
|$43,902
|Clean
|$33,531
|$37,789
|$42,066
|Average
|$30,593
|$34,492
|$38,392
|Rough
|$27,656
|$31,195
|$34,718
Estimated values
2016 Audi A8 L 4.0T Sport quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,318
|$35,935
|$39,575
|Clean
|$30,962
|$34,433
|$37,919
|Average
|$28,249
|$31,428
|$34,607
|Rough
|$25,537
|$28,424
|$31,296