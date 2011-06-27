Used 2004 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

Once you go QUATTRO you cant go back! VGHOSTINE , 03/08/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful This is the best piece of man made machine I have ever driven. I drove Infiniti G35's and Nissan 350Z and then had two hondas and one gm. Of all those cars, I can say this is in its own category and nothing comes to close to the performance and comfort and style and OH YOU HAVE A NICE CAR comments. MY next car will be an A8L but I will enjoy every bit of my A6. Every time I start the engine and hear the muffler noise (modified) I just cant wait to hit on the gas pedal and accelerate. The feel is way beyond anything I can ever own and AFFORD to own. 20k$ Report Abuse

Pre-owned yields luxury at a reasonable price Philip Meidell , 04/10/2016 2.7T S-Line quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've driven ~40,000 miles since I bought it at ~67,000 miles. I'm 6'5", and most other cars don't fit me well. This car is comfortable, roomy, and has a nice, big trunk. I love the all wheel drive, especially in the winter. This car has been remarkably reliable for me. (Hope I didn't just jinx myself!) I had the timing belt service including water pump etc. performed at the prescribed mileage. I've replaced the battery, brake pads and rotors and tires, and a couple of front end alignments. The only non-regular maintenance items I've had to do is replacing is a tie rod end and both front axles, all due to torn rubber boots at the ball joint and CV-joints, respectively. At its age, I can't really complain. None of the work was done by the dealer. This is an Audi after all, so expect to pay more for work and parts than on other cars. I've had good luck with a couple of local independent mechanics. The 2.7 liter bi-turbo is nice and peppy when needed. I usually buy this class of car with more than a couple of years on it. Since I like a firm, responsive ride I'll usually start by investing in shocks and struts all around, but this car has handled beautifully from the get-go and right up to the present, so I still have the original suspension components. Fuel consumption isn't great by today's standards: about 21 mpg around town, and 26 on the highway, and I drive rather carefully. A common problem on a used Audi is oil leaks around the engine. Oftentimes the leak is above the exhaust manifold so drips or runs down to vaporize and stink. I haven't had this problem, but be mindful of this issue. Another issue I need to point out, NOT related to this car but on any Audi with the 2 liter, 4 cylinder turbo engine built roughly between 2006 - 2013. This engine has a very serious problem with oil consumption. It's not leakage. It simple burns it at the rate of a quart every 600 to 1500 miles. It's a widely known issue. My wife's 2007 A4 Avant has this problem. Of course we learned about it after we bought it. Response from the seller, "It's always done it." From the dealer, "They all do it." Both are right. Caveat emptor. I find it curious to say the least that Audi, a German company that otherwise makes beautifully engineered cars, hasn't figured out to make an oil seal that lasts, either external, the dripping, or internal, the burning of oil. Would I buy another one? Most likely. I like the overall feel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Phenomenal Car Audifan , 09/17/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Bought the '04 S-line in Sept '09 with 55k miles on it. Mint condition for 15k. Could not be happier! added APR chip to get HP to 310 and it really makes a difference. Used to have 3 series BMW and this blows it away. Build quality is so much better. best vehicle i've ever driven in foul weather (snow, rain). Very safe feeling in all situations. One thing i learned is Dealers will kill you on repairs. got to find an indy tech. watch out for the cam adjuster seal leak' DLR scam. they claim its $1200 in labor. only takes them 2 hrs! find an independent mechanic or get warranty. wonderful car. had not problems at 72k miles yet. Report Abuse

2004 model year has the best reliability jimsrod , 07/10/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm the 2nd owner off lease. I've been driving it for 2 years now. First couple of months the car was stock and throttle response a bit dead. I had the ECU chipped and it really livened it up. Plus gas mileage is a couple per gallon better (not great about 20 MPG combined city / hwy). I've tinted the windows and added aftermarket wheels to the otherwise boring design of the 18" S- Line stockers. Oil lines to the turbos were updated for 2004 so no more blown turbos (one goes you've got to replace the other)! Ride is very nice and not too harsh. S-Line A6 2.7t's aren't on every corner so you feel like you're in a more exclusive club. Love the car...luxury and sportiness all in one! Report Abuse