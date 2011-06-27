  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Audi A6 2.7T S-Line quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,392$1,898$2,178
Clean$1,240$1,693$1,943
Average$937$1,284$1,473
Rough$633$875$1,002
2004 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,139$1,386$1,525
Clean$1,015$1,237$1,360
Average$766$938$1,031
Rough$518$640$702
2004 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,231$1,496$1,644
Clean$1,097$1,334$1,467
Average$828$1,012$1,112
Rough$560$690$757
2004 Audi A6 3.0 Fwd 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,492$2,152$2,516
Clean$1,329$1,920$2,245
Average$1,004$1,456$1,701
Rough$678$993$1,158
2004 Audi A6 3.0 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,510$2,072$2,383
Clean$1,345$1,849$2,126
Average$1,016$1,402$1,611
Rough$686$956$1,096
2004 Audi A6 4.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,090$2,750$3,116
Clean$1,862$2,454$2,780
Average$1,406$1,861$2,107
Rough$950$1,269$1,434
2004 Audi A6 2.7T quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,789$2,452$2,817
Clean$1,594$2,187$2,513
Average$1,204$1,659$1,905
Rough$813$1,131$1,296
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Audi A6 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,240 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,693 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A6 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,240 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,693 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Audi A6, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Audi A6 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,240 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,693 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Audi A6. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Audi A6 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Audi A6 ranges from $633 to $2,178, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Audi A6 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.