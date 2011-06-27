Used 2008 Volvo XC70 3.2 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,775
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,775
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Torque236 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,775
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
160-watt audio outputyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,775
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,775
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,775
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
fold flat passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity71.4 cu.ft.
Length190.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3307 lbs.
Curb weight4092 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.3 in.
Height63.0 in.
Wheel base110.0 in.
Width73.3 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Electric Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Barents Blue Metallic
  • Willow Green Metallic
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
  • Seashell Metallic
  • Ice White
Interior Colors
  • Anthracite Black, leather
  • Sandstone Beige, leather
  • Anthracite Black, cloth
  • Sandstone Beige, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,775
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/65R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,775
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,775
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
