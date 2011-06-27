Used 2008 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews

Hold out for a T6! lindsayg , 05/06/2011 13 of 13 people found this review helpful My 2008 XC70 was comfortable, reliable, safe, and VERY roomy. I liked it so much that I just bought a 2011 XC70 T6 (the Turbo model). My few "issues" with the 2008 were that the suspension was air-ride and was therefore unable to be customized for a tighter ride, the Tiptronic transmission was too slow to react and the brakes were too whimpy for the weight of the car. ALL those issues have been corrected in the 2011 as if they read my mind. However, with a good set of snow tires, my 2008 NEVER got stuck, and we had 2 winters of 2-6 foot snow storms. I went out on roads that hadn't been plowed, through plow piles at the end of my driveway, and it never hesitated. Better than my Jeep! Report Abuse

Mixed Bag... Love the car but... Antrow , 01/17/2008 12 of 12 people found this review helpful The 08 XC70 is very comfortable and has some nice features such as the keyless entry and go, Blind Spot Warning System and power tailgate. It is a nice looking wagon although I am not a fan of the black plastic cladding on the sides. The interior is very comfortable and clean looking. My car started off with rattles and a clunking and popping sound coming from the front end. Most of the rattles were toned down by the service department. The front end issues has caused the car to be in the shop four times and it is currently there today. It is our first winter storm and I had to drive out Prius to work :-(. Volvo has been no help with the front end issue. I have 1900 miles on the car. Report Abuse

Great car Shoop , 08/17/2015 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Loved this car. Had it for 8 years. Still running well at 170k and going. Reading the reviews about leak of power in this engine- don't agree!!! Excellent engine, nice and smooth. Girlfriend loves it too! T6 much noisier. Volvo should continue 3.2L engine. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No Problem(s) melalbert , 12/27/2011 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Purchased 3-year old 2008 XC-70 with only 39K on odometer and just absolutely love the vehicle. I have been able to transport my wife and I and two teens in absolute comfort all over the East Coast, racking up over 10K miles in six months. Everyone sleeps in comfort in their leather seats as I tool along smoothly over those miles. If this isn't my dream car yet, then don't wake me when it shows up. Report Abuse