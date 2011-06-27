Used 2003 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews
253,400 miles and still in the passing
253,400 miles and still in the passing lane! I love my 2003 XC70. I am almost at 300,000 miles and the engine's performance is that of a young and vibrant one - the car is absolutely safe, an easy to handle vehicle and I Love my Volvo XC 70!
Just a great car
It's just a great comfortable and reliable car.I have put 150,000 miles on this car and it has never let me down. Amazing room for three kids and large dog which I bought a Walmart gate to keep him contained in the back.The very best car in snow, I've had jeeps and all others and nothing compares to the xc.
Love my XC70, can be expensive though
My father bought the car in 2007 for about $18000 with 60,000 miles on it. Personally, I love the car; it starts every key turn and is great in the snow. If you give it enough gas she will really get moving too! clocked about 0-60 in 8 seconds, not bad for 190,000 miles that it has today. the car is also super comfortable, leather seats and heating makes any drive awesome. The issues I have with the car are that we bought it used and the repairs. The previous owner towed with the car so we needed to replace odd things like the bevel gear. Since it is so old, it needs repairs quite often which are usually several hundred dollars. In conclusion, the car is really fun to drive, safe, can be $$$
Our '03 XC70 is outstanding!
We are the second owner at 13,000 miles, bought it pre-certified with a 100K warranty and now have close to 26,000 miles. The car has not given us any problems at all, it has peformed extremely well in mostly heavy, city, Dallas TX driving; though the Pirelli Scorpion STR tires need to be replaced (don't recommend V-rated tires) at $150 a tire. The A/C is outstanding in 100 degree temps and still get 19 mpg in the city. We compared this vehicle to the Audi All- Road & BMW Wagons, both were over- priced; and the Range Rover which had too many poor maintenance & gas mileage reviews. The light turbo has plenty of kick (210 hp), we're very happy with the overall performance of the Volvo XC70!
Don't leave without extended service con
I bought my used 2003 XC Volvo with thee highest of hopes!! Aaarrrrgh, my bad. Most comfortable car that I have ever driven and great in the snow but.... The ever so slight noise that I didn't recognize was the AC going bad, which of course, went bad just as my used purchase warranty expired! Boo, my bad again, I didn't purchase an extended warranty. Next, my car computer went bad so the cluster wouldn't quite giving me messages. This was a few months later!! I'm up to ~$3000 in repairs and I haven't owned the car for a year yet! I talked with the shop service manager. He talked like this should be common knowledge about Volvos! He said that his the same problem..it was a 2006 XC!
