Estimated values
2004 Volvo V70 2.5T AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,041
|$3,246
|$3,917
|Clean
|$1,812
|$2,884
|$3,476
|Average
|$1,355
|$2,161
|$2,595
|Rough
|$898
|$1,437
|$1,715
Estimated values
2004 Volvo V70 R 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$4,731
|$5,956
|Clean
|$2,233
|$4,204
|$5,287
|Average
|$1,669
|$3,150
|$3,947
|Rough
|$1,106
|$2,095
|$2,608
Estimated values
2004 Volvo V70 T5 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 5cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,942
|$2,987
|$3,570
|Clean
|$1,724
|$2,654
|$3,168
|Average
|$1,289
|$1,989
|$2,366
|Rough
|$854
|$1,323
|$1,563
Estimated values
2004 Volvo V70 2.4 Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.4L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,583
|$2,528
|$3,053
|Clean
|$1,406
|$2,246
|$2,710
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,683
|$2,023
|Rough
|$696
|$1,119
|$1,337
Estimated values
2004 Volvo V70 2.5T Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,852
|$2,959
|$3,575
|Clean
|$1,644
|$2,629
|$3,173
|Average
|$1,229
|$1,970
|$2,369
|Rough
|$814
|$1,310
|$1,565