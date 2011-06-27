Used 2003 Volvo V70 Consumer Reviews
Fantastic Car
With 110,000 miles on the odometer, the car feels solid and remains extremely reliable. It has handled many Maine winters well. Seats are very comfortable, and the standard sound system is superb. Paint still shines! Love this carn and highly recommend.
OK, but Not Like the Good Old Days
I bought the V70 after owning a 240 wagon. The V70 is OK, but it's not like the old days. The car is comfortable and gas mileage is great for something this size. I am, however, disappointed in Volvo's apparent decline in quality. I've had to return to the dealer about 5 times in the first two and a half years to replace shoddy parts, including the steering wheel which just sort of crumbled and the power steering reservoir which cracked. Brakes went at 40k. After owning only Volvos in my adult life, will I buy another? Sadly, no. I think Volvo now delivers American quality with a European price tag.
Station Wagon Fever
Great car! I wanted a car that would provide me comfort, safety, space, and so much more. This car does everything! When I go shop, I actually have a place to put my items. The leather seats are A+ I couldn't ask for a better made car. The craftsmanship is excellent for the price. We bought our V70 used, so we didn't lose a lot of money. We also paid like 11k in the end and had equity in the car. Just shop around!
Great road trip car
Generally very happy with car. Superb seats, great ride and handling, very comfortable on trips. Both my wife and I have safely completed evasive maneuvers that would have been trouble in other vehicles. Better equipped and more comfortable than other cars in price range. Child booster seats are a great feature. Great gas mileage - approaching 30 mpg on trips. Comes at the expense of acceleration though, which is just adequate. Only major gripes are and engine courseness and reflection off light taupe dashboard. Resorted to polarized sunglasses. It doesn't bother my wife, however. Upside is that the light leather interior looks great.
Our Family Car
We bought this car almost a year ago and have driven 10,000 miles with it. 1,000 miles into the ownership the automatic transmission had to be replaced. I am so happy that we bought warranty on the car, so all we had to pay was the $250 deductable. We love the practicality of the Volvo V70. We have a baby, so space is very important and this car has enough space for the 3, the stroller and then some. The interior is nice, super comfortable seats and very good sound from the premium sound system. It is also a big plus to have the original navigation system, which is hard to find on used Volvo's. My only complaint is the quality. It is far from the level of Honda. Other than that it is great
