Estimated values
2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,418
|$18,392
|$21,399
|Clean
|$14,827
|$17,676
|$20,548
|Average
|$13,646
|$16,245
|$18,844
|Rough
|$12,464
|$14,814
|$17,141
Estimated values
2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E Platinum 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,188
|$20,480
|$23,811
|Clean
|$16,530
|$19,683
|$22,863
|Average
|$15,213
|$18,090
|$20,968
|Rough
|$13,895
|$16,496
|$19,073