Used 2016 Volvo S80 T5 Drive-E Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/684.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 1500 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear folding headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Climate Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Inscription Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
160-watt audio outputyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Wood Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.9 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
19" BOR Diamond Cut Alloy Wheelyes
Measurements
Length191.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity3900 lbs.
Curb weight3719 lbs.
Gross weight4820 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Height58.8 in.
EPA interior volume112.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width73.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice White
  • Ember Black Metallic
  • Savile Grey Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Metallic
  • Black Stone
  • Magic Blue Metallic
  • Bright Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Off-Black, premium leather
  • Off-Black, leather
  • Soft Beige, premium leather
  • Chestnut, premium leather
  • Soft Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
235/40R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
