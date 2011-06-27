Vehicle overview

There's a gray area between mainstream crossover SUVs and luxury models and that's where the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan resides -- a niche where economy and utility collide with upscale appointments and badge recognition. The big question is, can a vehicle be both mainstream and luxury? The short answer is a waffling, "maybe."

The VW Tiguan's interior is a welcome departure from the plastic-trimmed cabin of the typical compact crossover. The quality of materials in this VW approaches that of premium brands like Audi, while the solid construction of this VW's interior eclipses that of its competition in the segment. Even the Tiguan's road manners achieve a certain level of sophistication. Compared to its rivals, the Tiguan is, in a single word, European.

The Tiguan's styling cues place it somewhere between the larger VW Touareg SUV and smaller VW Golf hatchback. The Tiguan's look has been updated ever so slightly for 2011, notably with a new grille. Other than this, the only substantive change for 2011 is the elimination of the Wolfsburg Edition trim level. All this suits us just fine, as the mix of European charm and engaging driving dynamics is what sets the Tiguan apart from the rest of the compact crossovers, not simply its styling.

At the same time, the 2011 VW Tiguan comes up slightly short in terms of space and utility. The Tiguan's passenger space is decidedly smaller, and luggage capacity behind the rear seat is substantially less than that of the 2011 Honda CR-V and 2011 Toyota RAV4. Even when the rear seat is folded down, the VW's maximum cargo space still comes up about 25 percent shy of its bigger Japanese competitors. Buyers who place a premium on pure utility would probably be better served by something else.

Buyers whose priorities are weighted toward quality and refinement, however, will find the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan a compelling proposition. Of course, even the Tiguan's mix of style and refinement now has been embraced by some of its competition, notably the 2011 Hyundai Tucson and 2011 Kia Sportage. The VW still has an edge when it comes to interior quality, but we think it best to check out all of the alternatives before saying "maybe" to the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan.