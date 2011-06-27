I've driven and owned a numerous amount of cars in my life, given my constant travels and former business assignments, so I can say with certainty, that this Tiguan is turning out to be an excellent decision to purchase. I grew up seeing many VWs, Mercedes, Volvos and Datsun/Nissans, as well as Fords, that were decades-old, still on the road, so I knew those brands were the way to go when it came to ownership. Volkswagen has hit a nice mark with the Tiguan since it's a small SUV, completely manageable for someone who's below 5'3" tall. The car has a peppy pick up when on the highway, especially if you shift it into Sports mode. This little car can run! It takes a couple of seconds longer to pick up highway speed on the regular Drive shift as compared to the Sports mode, but in both gears it responds fast. It runs smoothly and it has come thru for me in important situations such as quick/sudden braking, even in the most hazardous conditions such as slippery roads, poor visibility and heavy (almost blinding) rain. I consider this car the way I'd consider a loyal friend, who's always there for you, no matter what. This car is no diva despite its beautiful exterior and interior. It has leather beige seats, beige interior, panoramic sunroof, 40/60 back seats, front bucket seats, computerized diagnostics, amazing sound system, noiseless and totally gorgeous and comfortable inside. The only things were I'd improve would be in the gas mileage. I get a range of 11-18 MPG in city (11-13 in NYC) (18 in Florida) to 21-24 on the highway. I was not careful to learn before purchasing that this car requires premium gas. Thankfully the price of gas is much more affordable where I live now, so a full tank nowadays (about 16 gallons) requires anywhere between $40-45. I always use Shell Premium. Also, since this is my first SUV (always driven sedans), it's not as smooth as a sedan ride. But the service guy tells me all trucks and SUVs have that feel. My Tiguan does have a bit of engine hum, very, very low, but again, I've been told is normal in an SUV. I also watch the RPMs and when in idle mode, they always remain at below 1000 RPMs, and that's a positive sign of a healthy engine. The minor engine hum doesn't really bother me since I always have my radio on anyway, so I don't really hear it. Regarding repairs, I've only had to take it in for repair once when I gave someone a boost and not sure why but one of the electronic computer boards burnt. Since it's under Warranty, the dealership (VW Schumacher) took care of it and put me on a nice loaner (the CC). The service is always fast and friendly at the dealer. Also, I've kept the car under warranty extensions. A good investment. I'm very happy with my Tiguan. I've been warned that perhaps problems may come at over 100,000 miles, like in all cars, where parts need to be changed, but I believe in good German engineering. After all, this model was completely built in the Germany plant. UPDATE: At the end of the 3rd year, once my Tiguan went past the 50K mile mark, it was time to change parts, fans, filters and it got expensive. The engine began to respond with a delay, so I was told at the dealer it needed a change of fuel injectors. I only used Shell Premium! It was going to cost me about $700+. At this point, another German competitor offered to put me in one of their leases in exchange for the car, including what was still owed. I took it. BMW offered to cover everything for the lease payment, including the car wash. My gas bill, insurance rate and car expenses dropped dramatically. Lesson learned, German cars are great to lease, not to own long term. The next time I look to buy a car for long term it'll likely be Japanese.

