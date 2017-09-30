Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale Near Me
- 28,499 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,999$3,559 Below Market
Off Lease Only Miami - Miami / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $3343 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV0B7AX7JM113457
Stock: C301014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 54,803 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$17,988
Ron Carter Hyundai - Friendswood / Texas
CARFAX CERTIFIED!! SELL US YOUR CAR FOR $500 MORE THAN CARMAX! PRE-OWNED RATES STARTING @ 1.75% INSTANT CREDIT APPROVALS ONLINE! EXCELLENT / BAD CREDIT OK! ASK FOR THE CARFAX!! The Volkswagen Tiguan goes up against a long list of strong rivals like the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester, and it stands out even in that crowd for its very refined, economical engine, crisp handling and cleanly styled, technology driven interior.. Picture yourself in this beauty. Ride in style with this SUV's fabulous leather seating. You don't see deals like this every day. A perfect cold weather vehicle featuring heated seats. This Tiguan includes: a great fuel rating (EPA estimated 23 MPG combined), backup camera, power mirrors, safe steering wheel controls and keyless entry. Offers to purchase may only be made following purchaser test drive. No Dealers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX9JM113128
Stock: P9631A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 27,473 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,988$2,807 Below Market
Bill Kidd's Timonium Toyota - Cockeysville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! **MOONROOF, **BLUE TOOTH READY, **NAVIGATION, **AWD, Tiguan 2.0T SEL 4Motion, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL 4Motion Gray AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC 21/27 City/Highway MPG Bill Kidd's in Automotive in Cockeysville, MD treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern.Perhaps a pre-owned, certified pre-owned vehicle or one of the many other used cars in our Cockeysville lot is the best fit for you. Each is thoroughly inspected by a trained technician and must meet the high expectations of all Bill Kidd's vehicles. Even if we don't carry the precise make and model you really want, we can help you find it. CALL US AT 1-855-422-8115 OR VISIT US 24/7 ON THE WEB AT www.billkidds.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX1JM150819
Stock: 99390A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,598$2,240 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE**SUPER CLEAN**NON SMOKER**DON'T MISS THIS DEAL ** Thank you for your interest in one of Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL with 21,837mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Volkswagen Tiguan SEL redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. With less than 21,837mi on this Volkswagen Tiguan, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX2JM022223
Stock: JM022223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 23,219 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,800$2,813 Below Market
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S 4Motion Clean CARFAX. 21/27 City/Highway MPG Tiguan 2.0T S 4Motion, Automatic, AWD, 3.33 Axle Ratio, Automatic, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seating Surfaces, Delay-off headlights, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Free State Inspections, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Local Trade, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remainder of Factory Warranty Available, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 17 Montana. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV0B7AX8JM097477
Stock: VX124196A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion34,167 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,799$3,382 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! TIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. Leather Seats, Moonroof, Navigation System, ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED, AWD. KBB Fair Market Range High: $27,575 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX8JM027986
Stock: U6549P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 20,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,500$1,886 Below Market
Heritage Volkswagen Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
Recent Arrival! *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *BLIND SPOT MONITORING*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *APPLE/ANDROID CARPLAY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *GOOD CARFAX*, *ONE OWNER*, *BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY*. Clean CARFAX. 22/27 City/Highway MPG 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SE Odometer is 7011 miles below market average! Balance of Factory Warranty, 3.33 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM/CD/MP3 decoder/SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/Dual USB & Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX7JM055217
Stock: 5VP55217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 24,314 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,491$1,891 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S FWD..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV1B7AX7JM061249
Stock: XB86610A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 16,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,550$2,320 Below Market
Checkered Flag Volkswagen - Virginia Beach / Virginia
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SE CARFAX One-Owner. 22/27 City/Highway MPG Tiguan 2.0T SE, Automatic, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Automatic, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Free State Inspections, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Includes 12 Months / 12,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Local Trade, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. This vehicle offered exclusively at Checkered Flag Volkswagen Virginia Beach!! We are located at 3025 Virginia Beach Blvd off of North Lynnhaven Rd.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AXXJM124997
Stock: V124923A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion21,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$24,998$1,734 Below Market
Reydel Volkswagen - Edison / New Jersey
0% for 36 month subject to Tier 1 Credit approval by Volkswagen Credit. Inc and on VW CPO and Up to 2 years Warranty (1 year on 2018-2021) included free on Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Call us for all information. OPEN FOR IN-PERSON SALES or ONLINE SALES at VW DEALER EDISON, NJ. All VW CPO Marked down to sell this August 2020. VW Dealer in Edison. And PLEASE REMEMBER that the Price Includes Certification and VW CPO Warranty. No Additional Prep Fees, Etch Fees, Wash/Detail Fees. Price does not include sales tax, Motor Vehicle Fees or Dealer Documentation fees. Reydel has been in business since 1954. Near East Brunswick, Princeton and Bridgewater, NJ.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM046026
Stock: P4786
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 19,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,970$2,085 Below Market
McDonald Volkswagen - Littleton / Colorado
VW CERTIFIED WARRANTY TILL JUNE 2025!!!Volkswagen Certified * CARFAX One-Owner * Clean CARFAX * 19K Low Miles * Habanero Orange Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SE * 4Motion All Wheel Drive * Rear View Camera * Heated Front Seats * 8" Touchscreen Radio * 17" Alloy Wheels * Mechanically inspected and fully reconditioned - Call today! Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles Details: * Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * 100+ Point InspectionMcDonald Volkswagen specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4734 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM122019
Stock: PJM122019
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 13,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,790
Audi North Houston - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX2JM054752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,107 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,299$3,597 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+. Silk Blue Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SE FWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC22/27 City/Highway MPGFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX5JM020966
Stock: 110021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S36,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,895$2,320 Below Market
Gunther Volkswagen Daytona - Daytona Beach / Florida
NEW ARRIVAL, Call 386-523-0530. Thank you for stopping by Gunther of Daytona Beach located at 1270 N. Tomoka Farms Rd at the AUTOMALL. We are your Florida VW Volvo Dealership specializing in new and quality used vehicles, service and parts. Our knowledgeable sales staff have been trained and certified to provide amazing customer service. Receive an additional $250 OFF our best advertised vehicle prices, please print and bring to Gunther Daytona to receive! All prices include available financing incentives and exclude tax, tag, title, registration fees, governmental fees and any warranty cost or fee applicable to the sale of a car. See dealer for full detail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV1B7AX1JM019823
Stock: P1225
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion22,964 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,290$1,770 Below Market
AutoNation Volkswagen Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
3rd Row Seat Package 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler First Aid Kit All Wheel Drive Alternate Front Grille Platinum Gray Metallic Titan Black; Cloth Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV0B7AX1JM208550
Stock: JM208550
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 23,287 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,498$2,324 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SE is presented in eye-catching Habanero Orange Metallic. Motivated by a Turbocharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 184hp which is tethered to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive crossover provides brisk acceleration, a smooth, quiet ride, nearly 27mpg on the open road, and eye-catching styling accented by a Panoramic sunroof and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our Tiguan SE's V-Tex-trimmed cabin features high-quality materials, ergonomic controls, and plentiful capability. You will appreciate amenities such as heated front seats, a leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and the versatility of split-folding rear seats. You will also love the full-color touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, available Car-Net services, AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs that will keep you seamlessly connected and entertained.Our Volkswagen features forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, advanced airbags, and traction/stability control to help keep you out of harm's way. Our Tiguan offers superb driving dynamics and everyday versatility, so reward yourself today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX4JM025432
Stock: 115493
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 77,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,500$2,514 Below Market
Karen Radley Volkswagen - Woodbridge / Virginia
** NEW ARRIVAL **, ** TIGUAN **, ** SE **, ** ONE WONER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX **, ** MOSS GREEN **, ** HEATED SEATS **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** APP CONNECT **, ** LIMITED WARRANTY INCLUDED ** , ** FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT **, ** CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND EXTRA PICTURES **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX3JM042139
Stock: 21738A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- 24,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,061$1,983 Below Market
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
*** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This Cardinal Red Metallic 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T SEL might be just the SUV for you. Flaunting a sharp cardinal red metalli exterior and a storm gray interior. Call and schedule your test drive today! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VV3B7AX3JM044053
Stock: 127719RA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-07-2020
