Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale Near Me

3,748 listings
Tiguan Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport

    40,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,597

    $4,997 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion in Black
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion

    32,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,988

    $3,570 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4Motion in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4Motion

    28,405 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $2,961 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    29,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,250

    $3,605 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    49,542 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,988

    $2,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion in Silver
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion

    36,027 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,988

    $3,283 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion in Silver
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    11,091 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,999

    $1,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion

    38,683 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $4,104 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S in Black
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    23,116 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,188

    $1,814 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport

    20,936 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $1,948 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    28,088 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,888

    $1,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    41,478 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,978

    $2,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion in Black
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    24,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,495

    $1,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S in Black
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    29,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,973

    $1,756 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion in Light Blue
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    20,225 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,582

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S in White
    certified

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S

    24,699 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,388

    $1,543 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion in Silver
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    20,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,972

    $1,435 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion in White
    used

    2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion

    13,729 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $12,700

    $2,756 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Tiguan

Read recent reviews for the Volkswagen Tiguan
Overall Consumer Rating
3.924 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Best Value for Base Model Out in the Market
Tom Rasmussen,09/20/2016
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is for my daughter for use at college and to get home on holidays. We checked out all the standard SUVs and test drove: Honda CRV, RAV4, Mazada CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, and Kia Sportage. Our selection criteria was all wheel drive, good acceleration, elevated seating view, heated car seats and decent gas mileage. Each of the cars tested had it pro's and con's. We finally selected the 2017 Tiguan despite it's aged design; 2018 will have a major update. This review is based on the first two thousand miles. Pro's: all wheel drive, high quality leatherette, heated seats, XM radio, Apple Car Play, rain sensing wipers, acceleration (turbo), and lots of standard features in base model. Con's: uses premium fuel, gas mileage not as good as competitors, and limited cargo space (although decent with seats down). Sticker price was around $28K and you should easily get one for at least $3K off.
Report abuse
