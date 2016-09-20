Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale Near Me
- 40,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,597$4,997 Below Market
Fresno DriveTime - Fresno / California
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGTV7AX5HW509301
Stock: 1010177355
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,988$3,570 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! THIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, Moonroof, ONE OWNER, VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED, AWD. KBB Fair Market Range High: $19,574 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGSV7AX7HK018621
Stock: U6559P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 28,405 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$15,999$2,961 Below Market
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $4008 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGUV7AX5HW505804
Stock: B298285
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- 29,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,250$3,605 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr 2.0T S FWD features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Deep Black Pearl with a Beige/Black Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 8 Speakers, Radio data system, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Split folding rear seat, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.45 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX0HK018858
Stock: 018858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 49,542 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,988$2,999 Below Market
Volkswagen of West Islip - West Islip / New York
YES!!! OUR YEARLY SALES EVENT YOU WAIT FOR EVERY YEAR IS HERE. NOW UNTIL THE END OF THE MONTH! TIS IS THE ONE NOT TO MISS!! WE ARE NOW AN OFFICIAL KBB RETAIL CENTER!! THAT MEANS GUARANTEED TOP DOLLAR FOR TRADES ALSO!! HUGE DISCOUNTS ON ALL VEHICLES!! NO HIDDEN FEES!! * BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!! VOLKSWAGEN OF WEST ISLIP TAKES PRIDE IN BEING A FAMILY OWNED COMPANY DEDICATED TO EARNING YOUR BUSINESS AND NOT JUST SELLING A VEHICLE. ALL PRE OWNED VEHICLES COME WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP CUSTOMER PROGRAM WHERE, ALL MECHANICAL ISSUE HAS BEEN ADDRESSED AND ALL TRANSACTIONS ARE FULLY TRANSPARENT!! JUST TAKE OUR HUGELY DISCOUNTED PRICE,** ADD OUR EXCLUSIVE VIP PACKAGE AND OUR ADMIN FEE AND YOU STILL PAY LESS THAN KBB!! YES, LESS THEN EVERYONE ELSE!! NO SCAMS AND NOTHING TO HIDE!! COME IN AND LET US PUT THE FUN BACK IN TO BUYING YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!! CALL NOW!!!- FOR YOUR APPOINTMENT!! 631 650-3400. CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, Leather Seats, ONE OWNER, AWD. KBB Fair Market Range High: $18,902 While every effort is made to verify the accuracy of online prices, we are not responsible for typographical data errors or price changes!!! All prices are with financing through our primary lenders with Tier 1 credit (740+ FICA). No two offers can be combined. All internet prices include our printed $500 e-coupon offer which should be presented at time of sale. **All prices exclude tax, $695 admin fee, tags, doc fee, NYS inspection and our unique multi point Inspection and VIP program of $1969- This figure has been separated from our internet pricing for marketing purposes only so that the true value of the vehicle can be displayed so the consumer can price vehicles competitively. Other restrictions may apply. See dealer for full details or visit our website at: www.vwofwestislip.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX7HK002015
Stock: U6354P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 36,027 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,988$3,283 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida
NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg 4Motion WOW! VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED 2YR-24K FACTORY WARRANTY, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT NAPLETON., **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, LEATHER, MP3/USB/IPOD COMPATIBLE, LOCAL TRADE, NON SMOKER, FULLY SERVICED, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO, NON SMOKER OWNED, Tiguan Wolfsburg 4Motion, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Reflex Silver Metallic, Charcoal Black w/Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/USB & Aux-In, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGSV7AX9HK004607
Stock: HK004607T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion11,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,999$1,942 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED* LOCATED AT 4724 ROOSEVELT WAY NE SEATTLE 206-634-3322, *4MOTION*, *AWD*, *AUX*, *USB*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, SUPER LOW MILES!!!, Tiguan 2.0T S 4Motion, 4D Sport Utility, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, AWD, Reflex Silver Metallic, Charcoal Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.Volkswagen Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* 100+ Point Inspection* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Reflex Silver Metallic 2.0T S 4Motion AWD 2.0L TSI DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AXXHK027538
Stock: 83524
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 38,683 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,900$4,104 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr 2.0T Wolfsburg Edition 4MOTION features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pacific Blue Metallic with a Charcoal Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGSV7AX9HW502718
Stock: 502718
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 23,116 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,188$1,814 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida
NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S VW FACTORY CERTIFIED WOW! VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED 2YR-24K FACTORY WARRANTY, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT NAPLETON., **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, NON SMOKER, FULLY SERVICED, Tiguan 2.0T S VW FACTORY CERTIFIED, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Deep Black Pearl, Beige/Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 9251 miles below market average!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX8HK037030
Stock: HK037030P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 20,936 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,000$1,948 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
LEAVING FOR AUCTION!!! YOU ARE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!!! CALL NOW!!! PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Reflex Silver 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHCReviews: Sporty handling doesn't come at the expense of a comfortable ride quality (except Sport trim); engine offers punchy turbocharged performance; interior materials feel premium; cabin is quiet at highway speeds. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGTV7AX2HK014335
Stock: CS46570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 28,088 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,888$1,889 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida
NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S VW FACTORY CERTIFIED WOW! VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED 2YR-24K FACTORY WARRANTY, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT NAPLETON., **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, MP3/USB/IPOD COMPATIBLE, NON SMOKER, FULLY SERVICED, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO, NON SMOKER OWNED, Tiguan 2.0T S VW FACTORY CERTIFIED, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Pure White, Beige/Black w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4003 miles below market average!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX4HK026610
Stock: HK026610P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 41,478 milesGreat Deal
$14,978$2,632 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
Rubber Mat Kit Roadside Assistance Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Charcoal Black; V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces Deep Black Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Volkswagen Tiguan S. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This pre-owned Volkswagen Tiguan looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. More information about the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan: The Volkswagen Tiguan goes up against a long list of strong rivals like the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester, and it stands out even in that crowd for its very refined, economical engine, crisp handling and cleanly styled, nicely appointed interior. Feature-wise, with the Car-Net system, Fender audio, and MIB II infotainment, the Tiguan is also near the front of the pack for entertainment and connectivity. This model sets itself apart with cargo capacity, all-wheel drive, manageable size, spacious seating, upgraded navigation, connectivity and sound systems, and Strong, refined engine All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AXXHK037454
Stock: HK037454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 24,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,495$1,613 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX0HW512649
Stock: 512649AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,973$1,756 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida
NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S VW FACTORY CERTIFIED **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Deep Black Pearl, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/USB & Aux-In, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 558 miles below market average!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX1HK024247
Stock: HK024247P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,225 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,582$1,748 Below Market
Route 2 Auto Sales - Warwick / Rhode Island
CARFAX One-Owner. Pacific Blue Metallic 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC Low Miles, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, AWD, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Wheels: 16" Portland Alloy.GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! The 24 Auto Group is happy to announce the opening of our Quality Pre-Owned dealership here on Route 2 on the Warwick - East Greenwich line. We offer a variety low mileage vehicles with factory warranty to ensure peace of mind. Every vehicle we offer has been serviced and has a RI state inspection completed. These vehicles are ready for immediate delivery. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 13024 miles below market average!5 YEAR / 100,000 MILE CERTIFIED WARRANTY available on ALL MAKES AND MODELS (Must be within 6 years old and under 80,000 miles)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX2HK023984
Stock: W1006
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 24,699 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,388$1,543 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Sanford - Sanford / Florida
NAPLETON ONE PRICE, NO HAGGLING AND CUSTOMER FRIENDLY ASSOCIATES. 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S VW FACTORY CERTIFIED WOW! VOLKSWAGEN CERTIFIED 2YR-24K FACTORY WARRANTY, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AT NAPLETON., **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - ONE OWNER!**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX - NO ACCIDENTS!**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING, BACKUP CAMERA, LEATHER, MP3/USB/IPOD COMPATIBLE, NON SMOKER, FULLY SERVICED, ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS, AUTO, NON SMOKER OWNED, Tiguan 2.0T S VW FACTORY CERTIFIED, 4D Sport Utility, 2.0L TSI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, FWD, Pure White, Cornsilk Beige w/V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/USB & Aux-In, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces. Odometer is 6485 miles below market average!Family owned and operated since 1931! Come join our family! Napleton's Volkswagen of Sanford 855-743-7423.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX0HK033425
Stock: HK033425P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 20,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,972$1,435 Below Market
CARmazone - Salisbury / North Carolina
Recent Arrival! **AWD - NEVER WORRY ABOUT THE WEATHER!**, **HEATED LEATHER SEATS**, **4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE!**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA!**, AWD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar.Odometer is 6096 miles below market average!Silver 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0T S 4Motion AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L TSI DOHC*****Please note while we make every effort to ensure that our vehicles are listed accurately, we are not responsible for errors or omissions. Please verify all options, colors, vehicle condition, pricing, and check availability of unit as we sell our inventory daily.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX5HK019864
Stock: 9147
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- 13,729 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,700$2,756 Below Market
Exotic Auto Group - Elizabeth / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX4HW510211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen Tiguan
- 5(42%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(21%)
- 2(8%)
- 1(4%)
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT350