Consumer Rating
(129)
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of space for passengers and cargo
  • Third-row seating can be useful in a pinch
  • Now offers comprehensive driver safety features
  • Revised tech interface is sharp, intuitive and quick to respond
  • Still ranks low in fuel economy, despite revised engine
  • Optional larger wheels make for a bumpy ride
Which Tiguan does Edmunds recommend?

The base Tiguan S is a great value, with standard three-row seating (optional with all-wheel drive), a rearview camera and roof rails for weekend adventurers. But if you can stretch your budget, the SE is a smart buy. Upgrades includes keyless entry and ignition, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats and a larger touchscreen tech interface. The SEL and SEL Premium offer a few more amenities, but we think the SE will hit the sweet spot for most buyers.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, it looks like the German automaker is finally ready to offer a small crossover SUV that many Americans will want. Though entertaining to drive, the previous generation Tiguan fell short of the competition because of its small cargo space, mediocre fuel economy and, more recently, a lack of now common driver safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning. The Tiguan's premium price didn't help its case either.

For 2018, however, the Tiguan is thoroughly overhauled. It rides atop a new platform that underpins Volkswagen models ranging from the compact Golf hatchback to the new three-row Atlas SUV. This Tiguan even shares its new muscular shape and style with the Atlas. It's also 10 inches longer than its predecessor, which VW uses for more cargo space, more legroom, and an optional third-row seat that's small but handy if you need to cart around a couple of extra kids.

Some of the Tiguan's traditional strengths carry over, including a quiet and comfortable ride, top-notch cabin materials, and a user-friendly tech interface that's now even easier and quicker to use. These upscale touches no longer exact a price premium either.

Overall, we think the new Tiguan is worth a look alongside other roomy small crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue. 

Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan models

The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan comes in four trim levels: S, SE, SEL and SEL Premium. There can be some confusion, however. Volkswagen is also selling the old Tiguan this year. It's called the Tiguan Limited (reviewed separately).

Standard features for the Limited include 16-inch wheels, black cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen display, and an audio system with radio, CD player and SD card reader.

The first step up is the Tiguan S, and it's the base trim for the redesigned Tiguan. The new Tiguan features a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.

Tiguan S features include 17-inch wheels, roof rails, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, adaptive foglights, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a USB port, a six-speaker sound system and VW's Car-Net App Connect, which controls select smartphone apps from the touchscreen and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The optional Driver Assistance package adds forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

The SE includes those Driver Assistance features, plus heated washer nozzles, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, voice commands, two extra USB ports and the Car-Net Security & Service (remote access to the vehicle through a smartphone app, automatic crash notification, and monitoring services for young drivers). A panoramic sunroof is optional on the SE.

The SEL comes standard with the sunroof and adds 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, remote start, adaptive cruise control, navigation and Car-Net Guide & Inform (displays real-time traffic, weather and nearby fuel prices).

Finally, the SEL Premium adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic wipers, a hands-free liftgate, a digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a nine-speaker premium Fender sound system, and extra driver assistance features including a top-down parking camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic high-beam control.

The R-Line package offered on SEL and SEL Premium trims includes larger wheels (19-inch for SEL, 20-inch for SEL Premium), sportier exterior styling elements and, for the SEL, front and rear parking sensors.

Driving

More a quiet, comfortable cruiser than a sporty curve machine, the Tiguan features a punchy turbo four-cylinder engine and an eight-speed transmission. The engine lags from a standstill, however, and overall fuel economy is not especially impressive compared to that of competitors.

Acceleration

The Tiguan's turbocharged engine feels punchy when you put your foot down at speed.

Braking

It feels more buttoned-down than some other small crossover SUVs, but it's still shy of being a sporty driving experience.

Drivability

We're not fond of how the Tiguan reacts slowly when you take your foot off the brake pedal and go for the gas. The delay is pronounced enough that you'll need to look for larger gaps in traffic when making turns into oncoming traffic.

Off-road

Optional all-wheel drive and 7.9 inches of ground clearance should give the Tiguan enough capability to handle moderate bumps and ruts en route to trailhead, campsite or kayak launch. Automatic hill descent control and a customizable off-road mode come with all-wheel-drive models.

Comfort

A quiet, comfortable ride remains one of the Tiguan's strengths. The front seats should be comfortable on long drives.

Seat comfort

The cloth upholstery is more durable than it is comfortable, but cushioning remained supportive on an hourlong drive. Simulated leather is available in middle two trims; real leather is reserved for the top trim. The latter is more attractive and luxurious but doesn't breathe as well on a hot day.

Ride comfort

You'll likely enjoy the quiet, comfortable ride for your daily commute. We recommend against larger wheels since the 19-inch wheels on SEL Premium test car produced a sharp, heavy impact when running over sunken manhole covers. The 17-inch wheels on the base model proved much more forgiving.

Interior

The classy interior that looks and feels solid and well-built — another traditional Tiguan strength — remains intact. Design and parts influenced by (and perhaps borrowed from) the Atlas SUV give the Tiguan a much-needed style update.

Utility

The Tiguan's ultimate utility depends on whether you opt for a third-row seat. The three-row Tiguan offers less cargo space overall, but it still measures up well to the rest of the field. The standard roof rails give a head start for outdoor adventure seekers and their gear.

Technology

The 2018 Tiguan comes with VW's latest infotainment and safety systems. Overall, it's an appealing mix of features.

Audio & navigation

A revised tech interface is a key highlight on new Tiguan. The base S trim gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen; others get an 8-inch display. The interface is similar to earlier models, but the system has quicker responses. The top trim gets a nine-speaker Fender premium audio system.

Smartphone integration

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink come standard. Certain functions, such as remote door locking and unlocking, can be controlled via the VW smartphone app.

Driver aids

Glaringly absent from earlier models, the new Tiguan offers a comprehensive list of driver aids. Essential features (blind-spot monitoring, auto emergency braking) are optional on the base trim and standard for everything else. You can get more safety features on the upper trims.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.

5(42%)
4(22%)
3(10%)
2(11%)
1(15%)
3.6
129 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 129 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

best compact suv for 30k
Adrian,09/30/2017
SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I did a lot of research for a compact suv and the last 2 standing were the tiguan and the mazda cx5. While the cx5 drives a little nicer and has a sportier look, the tiguan is more comfortable (by far) and a lot roomier. First test drive with the tiguan was in normal mode and I almost ran back to the mazda dealership to get the cx5. But once in sport mode, the tiguan is driving quite nicely. You can also customize it any way you want: steering, suspension, transmission, etc. The deciding factor in the end was the warranty: 6yrs / 72k miles! Plus I got a great price through edmunds ($2.5k under msrp for a SE 4Motion with sunroof) and 1.9% apr with vw finance. The real life mpg is great (better than advertised): for the first 100+ miles, 70% highway, it shows 30mpg. All in all, definitely an suv you should consider. If you live in the Chicagoland area, I had a great experience with the PUGI vw dealership in Downers Grove. They do go the extra mile to earn your business.
Getting used to it!
Jody,11/22/2017
SEL Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is my first VW since the late 80's. Must say, they've improved the interior! Everything is sleek and attractive. I do have a rattle, but haven't been able to get to the dealership yet. Annoying! The road noise when going slow speeds or engine noise when accelerating is noticeable, but highway speed is quiet. There are too many neat little things to list - but here are a few: the side mirrors roll up when the car is locked (no parking lot dings!), the side mirrors go down when reversing for better visibility; adaptive cruise is outstanding!; the sill of the door lights up so you can see to get in; the headlights light to the right or left when turning so you can what you are turning into!!!! On the driving side, some reviews mentioned it being 'under powered'; I thought that, but then realized I just had to get used to the turbo lag. In Sport mode, the lag is gone and accelerates fine. It certainly accelerates a LOT better than my 4 cylinder Subaru Outback! The shifting is a bit rough in Normal or Eco; again, Sport mode smooths it out. My fuel economy is much better than advertised - about 31 highway and 34 city! and it is true mileage; I've calculated it when refueling. And a 72 month warranty! Do wish I had a green one instead of grey, but all in all, a purchase I would make again!
You want speed? Sport mode!
JH Reese,02/21/2018
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Before I say anything else, to those who complain about acceleration, I have two words: Sport mode. Your Tiguan defaults to Eco mode when you turn it on. So, if you want to jump off of the line, when you shift into drive, give the shifter an extra pull down and, voila, your Tiguan is a precision tuned acceleration machine. Now go forth and own the road! Pros: Pretty much everything but the headlights; Cons: The only real criticism of the vehicle that I have are the headlights. The brights are acceptable, but the normal headlights do not illuminate far enough ahead, in my humble opinion.
Blue Tiguan SEL 4 Motion
Tom Shelestak,08/29/2017
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Outside and in suv is very nice. Couple of things I need to get use to. Needs better engine. Loved my former TDI Jetta's power on the low end. Shift changing starting out is sometimes wacky when accelerating slowly. Trying to find the right gear?? Stop start engine at red light is different for me.Test drove Rogue, Cx-5, Honda, and both Subaru Suv's. This suv seems more refined less cluttered inside and simpler. I am older and heavier. Lotta room, seats comfortable.. adjustable back seat. Easy in and out of car. Very quiet and softish ride. Great steering and brakes. Less than 500 miles. Not exciting to drive but very competent. Multiple driving scenarios. I choose ECO. Haven't played too much yet with them. Fits my driving style. 6 yr -72000 mile warranty!! Bought suv. All in all I love this vehicle a lot. At about 16000 miles and 1yr 2 months in... Engine seems adequate after a year. I do not like initial acceleration, especially if your trying to beat traffic coming at you. From a stop, If you hit the accelerator hard there is a major delay from stomp to go. Actually scary and I believe a safety issue. SUV sort of sits there for a second. Besides this problem, I love this vehicle.
See all 129 reviews of the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
184 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Tiguan models:

Forward Collision Warning
Warns driver if a frontal collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
Blind-Spot Monitor
Uses rear radar sensors to warn driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates icon in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot.
Lane Assist
Warns driver with flashing LED of vehicles in blind spot. Can also apply countersteering to nudge vehicle back into its lane.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview

The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan SUV. Available styles include SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), SEL Premium 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and SEL Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion is priced between $18,698 and$25,775 with odometer readings between 13747 and55752 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion is priced between $22,741 and$27,592 with odometer readings between 13227 and59993 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S is priced between $17,484 and$20,500 with odometer readings between 13313 and55375 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SE is priced between $15,500 and$25,140 with odometer readings between 12148 and77688 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion is priced between $17,495 and$23,097 with odometer readings between 17199 and60873 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL is priced between $20,960 and$26,477 with odometer readings between 18091 and46973 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium 4Motion is priced between $25,988 and$29,425 with odometer readings between 18270 and39403 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL Premium is priced between $25,504 and$29,998 with odometer readings between 2813 and22108 miles.

Which used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale near. There are currently 88 used and CPO 2018 Tiguans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,500 and mileage as low as 2813 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Can't find a used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 4 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,318.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,978.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,960.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,530.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

