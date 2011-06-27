Overall rating

With the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, it looks like the German automaker is finally ready to offer a small crossover SUV that many Americans will want. Though entertaining to drive, the previous generation Tiguan fell short of the competition because of its small cargo space, mediocre fuel economy and, more recently, a lack of now common driver safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning. The Tiguan's premium price didn't help its case either.

For 2018, however, the Tiguan is thoroughly overhauled. It rides atop a new platform that underpins Volkswagen models ranging from the compact Golf hatchback to the new three-row Atlas SUV. This Tiguan even shares its new muscular shape and style with the Atlas. It's also 10 inches longer than its predecessor, which VW uses for more cargo space, more legroom, and an optional third-row seat that's small but handy if you need to cart around a couple of extra kids.

Some of the Tiguan's traditional strengths carry over, including a quiet and comfortable ride, top-notch cabin materials, and a user-friendly tech interface that's now even easier and quicker to use. These upscale touches no longer exact a price premium either.

Overall, we think the new Tiguan is worth a look alongside other roomy small crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue.

Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.