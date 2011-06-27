2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Review
Pros & Cons
- Lots of space for passengers and cargo
- Third-row seating can be useful in a pinch
- Now offers comprehensive driver safety features
- Revised tech interface is sharp, intuitive and quick to respond
- Still ranks low in fuel economy, despite revised engine
- Optional larger wheels make for a bumpy ride
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Tiguan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
With the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan, it looks like the German automaker is finally ready to offer a small crossover SUV that many Americans will want. Though entertaining to drive, the previous generation Tiguan fell short of the competition because of its small cargo space, mediocre fuel economy and, more recently, a lack of now common driver safety aids such as blind-spot monitoring and forward collision warning. The Tiguan's premium price didn't help its case either.
For 2018, however, the Tiguan is thoroughly overhauled. It rides atop a new platform that underpins Volkswagen models ranging from the compact Golf hatchback to the new three-row Atlas SUV. This Tiguan even shares its new muscular shape and style with the Atlas. It's also 10 inches longer than its predecessor, which VW uses for more cargo space, more legroom, and an optional third-row seat that's small but handy if you need to cart around a couple of extra kids.
Some of the Tiguan's traditional strengths carry over, including a quiet and comfortable ride, top-notch cabin materials, and a user-friendly tech interface that's now even easier and quicker to use. These upscale touches no longer exact a price premium either.
Overall, we think the new Tiguan is worth a look alongside other roomy small crossovers such as the Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue.
Notably, we picked the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs for this year.
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan models
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan comes in four trim levels: S, SE, SEL and SEL Premium. There can be some confusion, however. Volkswagen is also selling the old Tiguan this year. It's called the Tiguan Limited (reviewed separately).
Standard features for the Limited include 16-inch wheels, black cloth upholstery, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen display, and an audio system with radio, CD player and SD card reader.
The first step up is the Tiguan S, and it's the base trim for the redesigned Tiguan. The new Tiguan features a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine (184 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque) that's connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard, and all-wheel drive is optional.
Tiguan S features include 17-inch wheels, roof rails, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, adaptive foglights, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a USB port, a six-speaker sound system and VW's Car-Net App Connect, which controls select smartphone apps from the touchscreen and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
The optional Driver Assistance package adds forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
The SE includes those Driver Assistance features, plus heated washer nozzles, keyless entry and ignition, dual-zone climate control, simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, voice commands, two extra USB ports and the Car-Net Security & Service (remote access to the vehicle through a smartphone app, automatic crash notification, and monitoring services for young drivers). A panoramic sunroof is optional on the SE.
The SEL comes standard with the sunroof and adds 18-inch wheels, a power liftgate, remote start, adaptive cruise control, navigation and Car-Net Guide & Inform (displays real-time traffic, weather and nearby fuel prices).
Finally, the SEL Premium adds adaptive LED headlights, automatic wipers, a hands-free liftgate, a digital gauge cluster, leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, a nine-speaker premium Fender sound system, and extra driver assistance features including a top-down parking camera system, lane departure warning and intervention, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic high-beam control.
The R-Line package offered on SEL and SEL Premium trims includes larger wheels (19-inch for SEL, 20-inch for SEL Premium), sportier exterior styling elements and, for the SEL, front and rear parking sensors.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Tiguan models:
- Forward Collision Warning
- Warns driver if a frontal collision, including with pedestrians, seems imminent. If necessary, can apply automatic emergency braking.
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Uses rear radar sensors to warn driver of vehicles in adjacent lanes. Also illuminates icon in side mirror when a vehicle enters blind spot.
- Lane Assist
- Warns driver with flashing LED of vehicles in blind spot. Can also apply countersteering to nudge vehicle back into its lane.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Tiguan
Related Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack