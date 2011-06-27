Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan Consumer Reviews
Love it
I have my white SEL now for 4 months with 4000miles. It is really excellent from every aspect. Friends and colleagues that have riden with me were amazed about the sunroof and the quality of the interior. It is really a high end SUV. Driving and handling is also amazing. Maybe a little bit delayed response on the gas until the turbo kicks in, but on the other hand I have not really tried to drive it with the stick on the S position. The only complain really is that I do not get anywhere near the promised consumption, usually average about 3mpg less than what is advertised for city and highway. Just wish VW would bring the turbo diesel in the US.
Excellent Choice
have about 1200 miles on the Tiguan so far. i looked at CRV, RAV4 as well before buying. the RAV was too "loose" in driving, and the honda was nice, but the Tiguan is a lot more fun, and tigher (great german engineering )to drive. Dealership was amazingly easy to deal with in Belleve WA.
Safest car you can buy
This is actually the second Tiguan we've bought in 4 months. The first was totaled with a head on 45 mph crash with a vehicle twice its size. We survived because the crash cage is 3.9 times that of the federal safety standards according to the police officer. Hence when it came to a replacement, it was this, the Volvo XC60 (or if we could wait for it Saab 94X). We chose the Tiguan as its more fun to drive than the XC60, has a nice interior, and although the ride can be firm (along with the seats). It eats through the miles quickly. The interior is slightly different to the 2010 model. I prefer the old steering wheel controls and stick shift, but ipod/phone integration is a lot better.
Love it!
Having driven a mini cooper S for the past five years, I was dreading the thought of driving something even as big as a crossover. However, the Tiguan feels almost as sporty as my mini. The handling is terrific! In my comparison shopping, I didn't find anything else in the crossover segment that compares to the interior quality and zippy nature of the Tiguan. Get it.
Air Condition
The German engineering on the air conditioning has a lot to be desired at 90 degrees and up - very inadequate!
Sponsored cars related to the Tiguan
Related Used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack