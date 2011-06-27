When I used to do Army Staff Meetings, we were required to do THREE UPS & THREE DOWNS. UPS: 1. DROP DEAD GEORGEOUS INTERIOR. No CUV on the market approaches the interior of a TIGUAN, not Audi, not Lincoln, not Land Rover, not Caddi. I also adore the instrument panel with analogue TAC on the left, MFR in the middle and analogue SPEEDO on the Right. I D-I-S-P-I-S-E Cutsy Instrument Clusters where MFG'rs 'Crunch them all together' else place them in the bottom of SOUP CANS 2. COMFORT & EGRESS The Tiguan, pronounced 'A-Ti-Guano' in Spanish or Italian has no rivals for entering/exiting the vehical or its comfy front & back seats. 3. A GUTSY LITTLE TURBO CHARGED 4 BANGER For a Compact CUV 'Pavement Princess', she can hawl ask!!! Will the TIGUAN beat a Porsche SUV on the line? Not what you paid for it. Who cares, I don't plan racing the car or entering the Paris to Dakkar Ralley. DOWNS: 1. TRUNK SPACE. The Tiguan can handle a stuffed GYM bag, a tool box and some small toys. That's it. You want a MOVING VAN, get a Tourig. Even that is a misnomer. Most people who buy 4WD rarely go off road---its just nice having it. Same with Trunk Space. This is a Long Distance Commuter Car/Groceries Car that I plan to hawl an occasional additional passenger, MAX. If I'm hawling stuff, the rear seats fold flat. No Big. 2. Fugly Exterior. OK, so the exterior wont win any Beauty Contests. Its serviceable and conservatively styled...but wait until your critics SIT IN ONE!!! 3. RELIABITY This is the BIG ONE and possibly a DEAL BREAKER FOR MOST PEOPLE. First, Walk away from any 2009-2013 Tiguan if you do not have proof that Volkswagen had installed the revised Timing Belt Tensioner. The old one would jump its tracks and SHREAD YER ENGINE. Got an extra $8K to put in a new engine? I dont think so. My car had TWO High Side (Pressure) Fuel Pumps replaced within 40K miles (FYI Volkswagen uses T-W-O Fuel Pumps (Saddle Pumps) and the High Side is forever going out). The final warning is about all TURBO CHARGED engines, not just VolksWagen---its called Carbon Buildup with will require a trip to YE OLD REPAIR SHOP/ENGINE SHOP to remedy. If Reliability is important to you, get a 'plain Jane' Honda CR-V or a Toyota RAV4 or a Madza CX5. Me? For my needs, I wanted a plush CUV that hawls ask, gets reasonable gas mileage, is easy to park, has high tech and goes for under $10K used. I got a screaming deal on a 2013 Tiguan S $9999.00/45.3K miles (double Lease Return). I could drive the car for a year, sell her and make money. German Cars are not Japanese Cars---you throw away German Cars once they hit 100K miles whereas my 1999 Madza Miata has 240K miles and drives like she's brand new. Finally, there is the question of SHOPPING FOR CARS. Go to CarMax, kick some tyres & determine the CLASS & MODEL you want, then go to Car Guru or Auto Trader have have the dealers BID you their offering on a particular model. This is the 21st Century---nobody tolerates Salesmen, MGRs, Finance Guys & Closers or any outdated high pressure sales tactics anymore. I found my car, did a scatter graph with affirmed my purchase, test drove the car and paid cash for it. Not only was it the LOWEST COST/LOWEST VEHICAL---I made the dealer paint out all scraps & dings PLUS SEND A UBER DRIVER to drive me, one way, 100 miles to get the car!!!

Read more