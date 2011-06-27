  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Composed ride and handling
  • premium cabin materials
  • lively turbocharged engine
  • solid build quality.
  • Shy on cargo space
  • pricey compared to the competition.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$8,799 - $13,990
Used Tiguan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan offers a top-notch cabin and European driving manners, but some competing crossovers are more desirable overall.

Vehicle overview

Most folks buy a crossover SUV for an important measure of practicality, even a compact one like the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan. For example, your priorities might call for a comfortable and fuel-efficient daily driver, but many buyers also want room for bikes and backpacks, a Marshall stack and a PA, or even just a Great Dane and a month's worth of its food. Whatever the need, the Tiguan distinguishes itself from other small crossover SUVs with an upscale interior and sophisticated driving dynamics.

The Tiguan's interior feels refined for its class, with Audi-like levels of quality and fitment. Though it's perhaps a little too nice for outdoor adventurers, this cabin nonetheless enhances everyday driving and feels like money well spent. Under the hood is a spirited 200-horsepower turbocharged engine with useful and seamless low-end power delivery that can be matched to an available all-wheel-drive system. And while it's not exactly sporty to drive, even the base Tiguan feels more compact and agile than you expect when the road begins to wind.

Here's the knock on the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan, though. It just doesn't offer much cargo space, as the Tiguan is one of the smaller crossovers in the class. The Ford Escape, for example, is not quite 4 inches longer, yet offers 12 more cubic feet of volume than the Tiguan. Even the Volkswagen Jetta Sportwagen offers more cargo room. On the upside, the Tiguan does feature a fold-flat front passenger seat that allows long loads that measure 8.1 feet overall.

Consider also that the Tiguan's trim levels can be priced significantly higher than comparable models. We'd suggest buyers also look at the redesigned Ford Escape, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-5 and Nissan Rogue, as well as roomier crossovers like the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4. But if you don't mind paying a little more and sacrificing some space for buttoned-down European comfort and refinement, the Tiguan is a top pick.

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan models

The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan is available in three trim levels: S, SE and SEL.

The entry-level S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels (upgraded to alloy on automatic transmission models), heated mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, 40/20/40-split rear seats with reclining seatbacks, a trip computer, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary jack. A panoramic sunroof is optional, bringing with it tinted windows.

The SE adds tinted windows, 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome exterior trim, roof rails, foglamps, heated washer nozzles, premium leatherette vinyl upholstery, heated front seats, a power-reclining driver seat with manual height adjustment, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and an upgraded sound system with a touchscreen interface, six-CD in-dash changer, SD card reader, satellite radio and an iPod interface. Optional is the panoramic sunroof bundled with a navigation system.

The SEL includes all of the above plus 19-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, adaptive bi-xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights, automatic wipers, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, an eight-way power driver seat with power lumbar, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Volkswagen Tiguan carries over largely unchanged. All models now come with a standard leather-wrapped steering wheel. Volkswagen also drops the LE trim level.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. The Tiguan S comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while a six-speed automatic is optional. The automatic is the only choice for SE and SEL models. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models, and all-wheel drive is available across the board except for S base models with the manual.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Tiguan with automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, a quick time for a small crossover and largely equivalent to similar size crossovers fitted with a V6 engine.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive Tiguan with manual transmission is 18 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined. Automatic-equipped models return 21/26/23, while all-wheel-drive models achieve a respectable 20/26/23.

Safety

Standard equipment on the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags.

In Edmunds brake testing, the front-wheel-drive Tiguan came to a stop from 60 mph in 125 feet, an average result for the class. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset, side impact and roof-strength crash protection.

Driving

If the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan doesn't charge ahead as fast as some V6-powered compacts in its class, it makes up for its horsepower deficit with plenty of useful low-end torque. Whether loping around town from stoplight to strip mall or passing a semi at highway speeds, the Tiguan's turbocharged four-cylinder puts power down where it's needed.

The Tiguan also feels confident and poised in the corners, particularly so in the SEL model with its sport suspension. But this is no Mazda CX-5; you won't find the Tiguan bending to your will around corners. But the small crossover still handily blends a firm, sporty ride with urban civility and, in all-wheel-drive configuration, all-weather capability.

Interior

Like most vehicles in the VW lineup, the Tiguan features an upscale cabin that approaches Audi levels of quality with its solid craftsmanship (tight panel fitments, deft stitching), soft-touch materials and genuine metal trim. Climate and audio controls are well placed and intuitive, particularly the latest generation of the touchscreen interface. The navigation system is a bit of a letdown, however, as its small screen lacks detailed street names and other information.

Firm front seats -- heated on SE models -- offer ample support on long hauls or nightmare commutes. Rear seat riders have it pretty good, too, with reclining seatbacks and 6 inches of seat travel fore and aft. The three-way split-folding rear seat also allows two rear passengers to sit alongside longer items like skis or snowboards slotted in the pass-through.

Push the rear seats fully forward and the Tiguan can accommodate 23.8 cubic feet of cargo. Fold down the second-row seat and capacity jumps to 56.1 cubes. That's a pretty respectable number for a smaller crossover, though still well shy of the 70-plus cubic feet afforded by the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4. The front passenger seat also folds fully flat, offering up 98 inches from front to rear.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan.

5(56%)
4(24%)
3(16%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.3
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive and feels very posh
gorkem,11/07/2012
I test drove the 2012 model tiguan and felt the weird gear shifts. 2013 model does not have it. No vibrations, rumbling or what so ever in any speed. The panaromic sunroof is gorgeous. Driving is very fun and feels very safe. I can take winding roads with 50 on hwy when the reccomendation is 30. Grips the road and asks more. Bluetooth is avrcp 1.3 tho, which does not work with iPhone's 1.4 avrcp (ios6) so I can not skip tracks (I can still listen tho) Interior build quality is very good. Interior looks very cool especially at night, all the red lights inside definitely adds some elegance. gas milage is not so great tho, I get 22. Its been a month may be will get better...
My GTI's Big Brother
npsgti,01/10/2013
Just got the '13 Tiguan S w/panoramic sunroof & mat kit for my wife and we love this car. Small CUV that handles like a sport sedan with all tried and true German automotive attributes: sophisticated & understated interior and exterior styling, satisfying performance & handling and rock solid build. After driving both the S and SE, the S is already so well equipped incl. leather wrapped multi-function steering wheel, MFD display, bluetooth etc. that we couldn't justify the extra $5k or so for leatherette and lower profile tires. Great ride, great family car, excellent lease deals to be had.
There is a reason I named her Nyx...
fieryimpassion,02/10/2014
I live in 4 seasons country and I have now converted to 4motion as a way of life. Driving to work everyday on poorly plowed roads allows me to do circles around other SUVs and I pushed my car hard to get to work on time and have yet to spin out. I am not a professional driver but I have driven a lot across the country many times and my car has yet to fail, sputter, or slight in any form of performance. She takes what gets thrown at her with a determined grin. The turbo-charged engine makes easy work of green lights and passing cars on the freeway. Mileage has been about 24/25mpg steadily and I have yet to have a major repair going on 1.5 years/ 11000+ miles. Miles are too easy.
AN OLD MAN'S CAR WITH A YOUNG MAN'S SENSIBILITIES
Senior 'A -Ti-Guano',01/30/2019
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
When I used to do Army Staff Meetings, we were required to do THREE UPS & THREE DOWNS. UPS: 1. DROP DEAD GEORGEOUS INTERIOR. No CUV on the market approaches the interior of a TIGUAN, not Audi, not Lincoln, not Land Rover, not Caddi. I also adore the instrument panel with analogue TAC on the left, MFR in the middle and analogue SPEEDO on the Right. I D-I-S-P-I-S-E Cutsy Instrument Clusters where MFG'rs 'Crunch them all together' else place them in the bottom of SOUP CANS 2. COMFORT & EGRESS The Tiguan, pronounced 'A-Ti-Guano' in Spanish or Italian has no rivals for entering/exiting the vehical or its comfy front & back seats. 3. A GUTSY LITTLE TURBO CHARGED 4 BANGER For a Compact CUV 'Pavement Princess', she can hawl ask!!! Will the TIGUAN beat a Porsche SUV on the line? Not what you paid for it. Who cares, I don't plan racing the car or entering the Paris to Dakkar Ralley. DOWNS: 1. TRUNK SPACE. The Tiguan can handle a stuffed GYM bag, a tool box and some small toys. That's it. You want a MOVING VAN, get a Tourig. Even that is a misnomer. Most people who buy 4WD rarely go off road---its just nice having it. Same with Trunk Space. This is a Long Distance Commuter Car/Groceries Car that I plan to hawl an occasional additional passenger, MAX. If I'm hawling stuff, the rear seats fold flat. No Big. 2. Fugly Exterior. OK, so the exterior wont win any Beauty Contests. Its serviceable and conservatively styled...but wait until your critics SIT IN ONE!!! 3. RELIABITY This is the BIG ONE and possibly a DEAL BREAKER FOR MOST PEOPLE. First, Walk away from any 2009-2013 Tiguan if you do not have proof that Volkswagen had installed the revised Timing Belt Tensioner. The old one would jump its tracks and SHREAD YER ENGINE. Got an extra $8K to put in a new engine? I dont think so. My car had TWO High Side (Pressure) Fuel Pumps replaced within 40K miles (FYI Volkswagen uses T-W-O Fuel Pumps (Saddle Pumps) and the High Side is forever going out). The final warning is about all TURBO CHARGED engines, not just VolksWagen---its called Carbon Buildup with will require a trip to YE OLD REPAIR SHOP/ENGINE SHOP to remedy. If Reliability is important to you, get a 'plain Jane' Honda CR-V or a Toyota RAV4 or a Madza CX5. Me? For my needs, I wanted a plush CUV that hawls ask, gets reasonable gas mileage, is easy to park, has high tech and goes for under $10K used. I got a screaming deal on a 2013 Tiguan S $9999.00/45.3K miles (double Lease Return). I could drive the car for a year, sell her and make money. German Cars are not Japanese Cars---you throw away German Cars once they hit 100K miles whereas my 1999 Madza Miata has 240K miles and drives like she's brand new. Finally, there is the question of SHOPPING FOR CARS. Go to CarMax, kick some tyres & determine the CLASS & MODEL you want, then go to Car Guru or Auto Trader have have the dealers BID you their offering on a particular model. This is the 21st Century---nobody tolerates Salesmen, MGRs, Finance Guys & Closers or any outdated high pressure sales tactics anymore. I found my car, did a scatter graph with affirmed my purchase, test drove the car and paid cash for it. Not only was it the LOWEST COST/LOWEST VEHICAL---I made the dealer paint out all scraps & dings PLUS SEND A UBER DRIVER to drive me, one way, 100 miles to get the car!!!
See all 25 reviews of the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview

The Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan SUV. Available styles include SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion is priced between $8,799 and$11,900 with odometer readings between 88004 and130268 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion is priced between $13,990 and$13,990 with odometer readings between 66975 and66975 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion is priced between $12,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 83023 and83023 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 Tiguans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,799 and mileage as low as 66975 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Can't find a used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,984.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,362.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,085.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Tiguan lease specials

Related Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles