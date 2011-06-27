Overall rating

How does an all-new Volkswagen crossover sound, one that is lighter than the vehicle it replaces, is powered by stronger, more fuel-efficient engines, and has a greater amount of interior space? You get it with the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan ... if you live outside of the United States, that is. Overseas, the Tiguan is new from the ground up, but for now the American Tiguan continues to soldier on, having first been introduced way back in 2009. All of the Tiguan's competitors have been redesigned at least once since then.

Even so, the Tiguan has some good traits. Its premium price point makes it one of the more expensive compact crossovers, but the cost is justified in part by the Tiguan's high-quality cabin materials and peppy turbocharged engine. Volkswagen's latest infotainment system is now standard on every trim level, featuring an intuitive menu structure and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Tiguan is also a pretty decent handler. But from the dated dashboard layout to the lack of the latest safety-oriented driver aids, you definitely get the sense that the Tiguan is getting on in its years.

If something newer or less expensive is more your speed, there is no shortage of appealing alternatives. The Mazda CX-5 hits the mark if you want a sporty SUV that's also roomy and full of high-end features, while the fully redesigned Kia Sportage offers a strong value statement. The Ford Escape boasts several engine choices, including a turbocharged 2.0-liter as the Tiguan does, but it's more fuel-efficient and powerful. Then there's the Honda CR-V, which continues to be one of the best all-round vehicles in the segment. Given the varied strengths of its competition and a new model set for release in the near future, we suggest considering your options before settling on the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The Tiguan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Unlike most competitors, there are no accident avoidance technology features available. VW Car-Net Safety and Security is standard on the Wolfsburg Edition and above, and includes automatic crash notification, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers).

In government crash testing, the Tiguan received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests, but in the small-overlap front-impact test, the Tiguan received a Marginal rating (second worst).