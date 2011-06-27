  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling doesn't come at the expense of a comfortable ride quality (except Sport trim)
  • Engine offers punchy turbocharged performance
  • Interior materials feel premium
  • Cabin is quiet at highway speeds
  • Limited cargo space and rear seat legroom
  • Subpar fuel economy
  • Lackluster crash test results
  • No high-tech accident avoidance features available
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

How does an all-new Volkswagen crossover sound, one that is lighter than the vehicle it replaces, is powered by stronger, more fuel-efficient engines, and has a greater amount of interior space? You get it with the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan ... if you live outside of the United States, that is. Overseas, the Tiguan is new from the ground up, but for now the American Tiguan continues to soldier on, having first been introduced way back in 2009. All of the Tiguan's competitors have been redesigned at least once since then.

Even so, the Tiguan has some good traits. Its premium price point makes it one of the more expensive compact crossovers, but the cost is justified in part by the Tiguan's high-quality cabin materials and peppy turbocharged engine. Volkswagen's latest infotainment system is now standard on every trim level, featuring an intuitive menu structure and smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Tiguan is also a pretty decent handler. But from the dated dashboard layout to the lack of the latest safety-oriented driver aids, you definitely get the sense that the Tiguan is getting on in its years.

If something newer or less expensive is more your speed, there is no shortage of appealing alternatives. The Mazda CX-5 hits the mark if you want a sporty SUV that's also roomy and full of high-end features, while the fully redesigned Kia Sportage offers a strong value statement. The Ford Escape boasts several engine choices, including a turbocharged 2.0-liter as the Tiguan does, but it's more fuel-efficient and powerful. Then there's the Honda CR-V, which continues to be one of the best all-round vehicles in the segment. Given the varied strengths of its competition and a new model set for release in the near future, we suggest considering your options before settling on the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The Tiguan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Unlike most competitors, there are no accident avoidance technology features available. VW Car-Net Safety and Security is standard on the Wolfsburg Edition and above, and includes automatic crash notification, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers).

In government crash testing, the Tiguan received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact, side-impact and roof strength crash tests, but in the small-overlap front-impact test, the Tiguan received a Marginal rating (second worst).

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan models

The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact crossover SUV that seats five people. It is available in S, Wolfsburg, Sport and SEL trim levels.

Standard equipment on the Tiguan S includes 16-inch alloy wheels, black roof rails, heated mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers, keyless ignition and entry, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, heated front seats, a manual height-adjustable driver seat (with power recline), a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a driver information display, a 40/20/40-split sliding and reclining backseat and V-Tex premium vinyl upholstery. Entertainment features include a 6.3-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port, two SD card slots, HD radio, satellite radio and smartphone integration (VW's Car-Net App-Connect that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink).

The Wolfsburg Edition adds 17-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, silver roof rails, additional power driver seat adjustments including power lumbar, a power reclining front passenger seat, and VW Car-Net Security and Service emergency communications

The Sport trim comes with 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, foglights, cornering lights, LED daytime running lights, body-colored exterior panels, a sport-tuned suspension, power-folding mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, additional passenger seat adjustability including power lumbar, driver memory settings, leather upholstery and a navigation system.

The SEL includes all above features (minus the Sport's colored panels), along with 19-inch wheels, an enhanced rearview camera and a premium Fender audio system.

A trailer hitch is the only option available.

The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is only available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. All-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Tiguan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is a quick time for a compact crossover.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for city/highway is 20/24 mpg regardless of whether you get front- or all-wheel drive, though the combined estimates do vary slightly: 22 mpg with FWD and 21 mpg with AWD. These are considerably lower than the base four-cylinders of competitors.

Driving

We're impressed by the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan's 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's plenty powerful for commuting and passing on a highway, and its six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly. Unfortunately, it's the only engine available. We're guessing many shoppers would happily trade some of its power for fuel economy figures closer to those of base four-cylinders offered by its rivals.

The standard Tiguan feels secure but not particularly athletic when you're driving around turns. Still, there's plenty of poise, which is remarkable given how smoothly and quietly this VW rides. The Sport upsets that equilibrium a bit, thanks to firmer suspension tuning and larger wheels that transmit additional impact harshness into the cabin. In general, though, the Tiguan provides an enjoyable driving experience.

Interior

One of the Tiguan's interior highlights is the now standard infotainment system. Its easy-to-master menu layout and controls are among the best in the class, and it even incorporates Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality. You can even sync two phones via Bluetooth simultaneously, so a pair of passengers can play DJ. The rest of the Tiguan's cabin doesn't look as good as the segment's leaders, however. It definitely lacks the contemporary looks of competitors, but to be fair it's still attractive and restrained in that classic German way, with first-rate materials quality and construction. You also sit pleasingly high and upright in the firm, supportive front seats, which should satisfy those searching for that tall, commanding view of the road ahead.

There is an abundance of headroom all around, but rear occupants will find their legs a little more pinched (especially with taller folks up front) than they would in most rivals. The reclining rear seat is certainly welcome, as is its sliding functionality that allows you to bring kids a little closer to the front or free up more cargo space.

That last bit is key, though, because there isn't that much cargo space available for the segment. Even with the seats slid forward, there are only 23.8 cubic feet available — an average-sized competitor such as the Mazda CX-5 has 34 cubes. Putting the rear seats down yields only 56.1 cubic feet, making it one of the smallest compact crossovers. It's barely more capacious than subcompact SUVs like the Jeep Renegade.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan.

5(42%)
4(25%)
3(21%)
2(8%)
1(4%)
3.9
24 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Value for Base Model Out in the Market
Tom Rasmussen,09/20/2016
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is for my daughter for use at college and to get home on holidays. We checked out all the standard SUVs and test drove: Honda CRV, RAV4, Mazada CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, and Kia Sportage. Our selection criteria was all wheel drive, good acceleration, elevated seating view, heated car seats and decent gas mileage. Each of the cars tested had it pro's and con's. We finally selected the 2017 Tiguan despite it's aged design; 2018 will have a major update. This review is based on the first two thousand miles. Pro's: all wheel drive, high quality leatherette, heated seats, XM radio, Apple Car Play, rain sensing wipers, acceleration (turbo), and lots of standard features in base model. Con's: uses premium fuel, gas mileage not as good as competitors, and limited cargo space (although decent with seats down). Sticker price was around $28K and you should easily get one for at least $3K off.
Loving my VW Tiguan Sport!
Rich G,04/18/2017
Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Traded my VW Passat in for a 2017 VW Tiguan Sport in Black. I choose the FWD since I live in Florida and so far I have been very happy with the vehicle. My commute is 33 miles round trip which is fairly light and the Tiguan is averaging 21-22 mpg on premium fuel. I am not thrilled about the premium fuel requirement however the performance from the 2.0 TSI engine is great! If there is a downside to the vehicle I would say the ride quality with the Sport can be harsh over rough payment on the highway. Overall I am very happy with my Tiguan and I plan to keep it for many years. I think it is interesting how an 8 year old design still gets compliments from folks at the gas station etc. Great job VW and I will be back for another when the time comes!
Good car with major flaws.
LNorman,09/02/2017
Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car is a good car; nice looking, nice interior, great sunroof. The car is not so good on fuel, engine is loud and there is a serious engine hesitation that may get you seriously hurt. When rolling to a stop sign and accelerating to turn left (mostly), the car stumbles and pumping the gas pedal to get it going doesn't help. One day, I'm going to get hit by somebody. I've taken it to the dealer and they can't fix it. The service tech owns the same car and has the same problem.
Snappy and thirsty
Gabe,10/19/2019
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Fun to drive, drinks lots of premium gas. Very safe and tight. Noisy transmission. Horrible voice recognition system
See all 24 reviews of the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview

The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan SUV. Available styles include Wolfsburg Edition 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Sport 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Sport 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion is priced between $15,290 and$18,990 with odometer readings between 13206 and48971 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition 4Motion is priced between $16,000 and$20,189 with odometer readings between 15646 and53045 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport is priced between $16,000 and$20,990 with odometer readings between 20698 and55942 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan S is priced between $13,446 and$16,027 with odometer readings between 11603 and68883 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Sport 4Motion is priced between $17,100 and$18,450 with odometer readings between 34820 and46960 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL is priced between $19,995 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 22613 and22613 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion is priced between $16,490 and$16,490 with odometer readings between 64606 and64606 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Wolfsburg Edition is priced between $16,500 and$16,500 with odometer readings between 49026 and49026 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale near. There are currently 47 used and CPO 2017 Tiguans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,446 and mileage as low as 11603 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Can't find a used 2017 Volkswagen Tiguans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,742.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $8,571.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,598.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 12 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $21,728.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

