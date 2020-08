Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale Near Me

Arizona Best Cars - Phoenix / Arizona

TSI! Backup Camera! Thank you for visiting another one of Arizona Best Cars exclusive listings! You are bidding on a pristine Deep Black Pearl -On-Black Seats 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO TSI 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S with just 60000 LOW MILES. Car Looks And Runs Great This Is A Must See! Affordable Super Clean Luxury SUV. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. You won't find another vehicle like this with lower price! This car has successfully undergone a rigorous pre-buy inspection. The interior of this vehicle is virtually flawless. Check out this gently-used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO we recently got in. This 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S enjoys a host of features including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. It comes with AM/FM Stereo Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Leather Seats MP3 Player CD Player Universal Garage Door Opener Leather Steering Wheel Security System Traction Control CD Changer Bluetooth Connection Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input Stability Control *Note - For third party subscriptions or services please contact the dealer for more information.* It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO. More information about the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 2.0L L4 DOHC 16V TURBO : Strengths of this model include interior comfort fuel economy extreme efficiency Acceleration and luxury and technology features. Thank you for choosing Arizona Best Cars for your next vehicle purchase. For further questions or inquiries about this vehicle please call 602 870 8080. Check out our entire inventory of LUXURY CARS under $10000 at ArizonaBestCars.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Back-up camera .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGAV7AX9FW615867

Stock: AB8077

Certified Pre-Owned: No