Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,824
|$6,811
|$8,251
|Clean
|$4,589
|$6,469
|$7,815
|Average
|$4,119
|$5,785
|$6,943
|Rough
|$3,649
|$5,100
|$6,070
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Prem Nav, Dynaudio (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,122
|$7,437
|$9,112
|Clean
|$4,872
|$7,064
|$8,630
|Average
|$4,373
|$6,317
|$7,667
|Rough
|$3,874
|$5,569
|$6,704
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,467
|$6,307
|$7,641
|Clean
|$4,250
|$5,990
|$7,237
|Average
|$3,814
|$5,356
|$6,430
|Rough
|$3,379
|$4,723
|$5,622
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,739
|$6,685
|$8,097
|Clean
|$4,508
|$6,350
|$7,669
|Average
|$4,046
|$5,678
|$6,813
|Rough
|$3,584
|$5,006
|$5,957
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,242
|$5,989
|$7,256
|Clean
|$4,035
|$5,688
|$6,873
|Average
|$3,622
|$5,086
|$6,106
|Rough
|$3,208
|$4,485
|$5,338
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,199
|$5,928
|$7,183
|Clean
|$3,995
|$5,631
|$6,803
|Average
|$3,585
|$5,035
|$6,044
|Rough
|$3,176
|$4,439
|$5,284
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,052
|$5,721
|$6,932
|Clean
|$3,855
|$5,434
|$6,565
|Average
|$3,460
|$4,859
|$5,832
|Rough
|$3,065
|$4,284
|$5,100
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,057
|$7,140
|$8,649
|Clean
|$4,810
|$6,781
|$8,192
|Average
|$4,318
|$6,064
|$7,278
|Rough
|$3,825
|$5,346
|$6,363
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,301
|$6,145
|$7,481
|Clean
|$4,091
|$5,836
|$7,085
|Average
|$3,672
|$5,219
|$6,294
|Rough
|$3,253
|$4,601
|$5,504
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV w/Premium Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,860
|$6,963
|$8,486
|Clean
|$4,623
|$6,613
|$8,038
|Average
|$4,150
|$5,914
|$7,141
|Rough
|$3,676
|$5,214
|$6,243
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,815
|$5,548
|$6,803
|Clean
|$3,629
|$5,269
|$6,443
|Average
|$3,257
|$4,712
|$5,724
|Rough
|$2,885
|$4,154
|$5,005