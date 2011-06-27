  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,824$6,811$8,251
Clean$4,589$6,469$7,815
Average$4,119$5,785$6,943
Rough$3,649$5,100$6,070
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Prem Nav, Dynaudio (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,122$7,437$9,112
Clean$4,872$7,064$8,630
Average$4,373$6,317$7,667
Rough$3,874$5,569$6,704
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,467$6,307$7,641
Clean$4,250$5,990$7,237
Average$3,814$5,356$6,430
Rough$3,379$4,723$5,622
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,739$6,685$8,097
Clean$4,508$6,350$7,669
Average$4,046$5,678$6,813
Rough$3,584$5,006$5,957
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,242$5,989$7,256
Clean$4,035$5,688$6,873
Average$3,622$5,086$6,106
Rough$3,208$4,485$5,338
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,199$5,928$7,183
Clean$3,995$5,631$6,803
Average$3,585$5,035$6,044
Rough$3,176$4,439$5,284
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,052$5,721$6,932
Clean$3,855$5,434$6,565
Average$3,460$4,859$5,832
Rough$3,065$4,284$5,100
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,057$7,140$8,649
Clean$4,810$6,781$8,192
Average$4,318$6,064$7,278
Rough$3,825$5,346$6,363
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4dr SUV w/Sunroof, Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,301$6,145$7,481
Clean$4,091$5,836$7,085
Average$3,672$5,219$6,294
Rough$3,253$4,601$5,504
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4dr SUV w/Premium Navigation (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,860$6,963$8,486
Clean$4,623$6,613$8,038
Average$4,150$5,914$7,141
Rough$3,676$5,214$6,243
Estimated values
2011 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,815$5,548$6,803
Clean$3,629$5,269$6,443
Average$3,257$4,712$5,724
Rough$2,885$4,154$5,005
Sell my 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan with EdmundsShop for a used Volkswagen Tiguan near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,269 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Tiguan is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,269 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,629 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,269 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan ranges from $2,885 to $6,803, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Volkswagen Tiguan is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.