I have owned the Tiguan for a year and 4 months. I bought the Tiguan because I wanted a small SUV that could get out of its own way and have good handling. It does both of those things very well. The gas mileage has been better than advertised. I get 20 mpg around town and have got 31 mpg on the highway. I use to use 93 octane which VW recommends for best performance. A couple of months ago I tried using 87 octane, and I have been using it ever since. The gas mileage is the same, and I can't detect any pinging or performance loss. In fact Edmunds says that if a manufacturer only recommends and doesn't require Premium than use Regular gas. Consumers report also says the same thing. The savings can be as much as 50 cents a gallon. All in all the Tiguan handles very well, and it feels like a sedan except in extreme cases of cornering or maneuvering. Cons: My 2 complaints about the Tiguan is first, the engine sounds like a diesel on acceleration. The dealership told me that it is the injectors that make the noise. The dealer let me drive another one, and it made the same engine noise. My second complaint is the automatic transmission. It shifts slow whether in sport mode or manually shifting because it isn't a dual clutch. Even with those two complaints, I am glad I bought the Tiguan because it is fun to drive, and it feels more expensive than it is. The quality of the materials and the fit and finish is flawless. The rain sensing windshield wipers and heated seats are fantastic. The lumbar support in the driver's seat makes long trips enjoyable. I would recommend it to friends. Update: I have had the Tiguan for 1 year 9 months, and it has 14.500 miles. There have been no problems. I did go back to using 93 octane, because I noticed a 2 mile per gallon dip in gas mileage. That will close the gap in the price difference between 87 and 93 octane. I also noticed an affect on performance.

Read more