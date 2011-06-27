  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(30)
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Taut yet compliant suspension tuning (except R-Line) gives the Tiguan a refined character
  • enthusiastic acceleration from the turbocharged engine
  • upscale interior materials and design
  • low levels of wind and road noise.
  • Not as much cargo space and rear legroom as rivals
  • mediocre fuel economy
  • subpar crash test results
  • no high-tech accident avoidance features available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you want your compact crossover to be a rewarding driving machine, the Volkswagen Tiguan should hit the spot. It's not the newest or most spacious vehicle in its class, but it counters with confident, eager turbocharged power and an unusually composed driving feel. Let's find out if the Tiguan is your kind of SUV.

Vehicle overview

While Volkswagen plans to introduce a fully redesigned Tiguan next year, the 2016 Tiguan soldiers on in pretty much the same position that this generation has been in since its debut in 2009: as an outlier. The Tiguan stands in contrast to virtually every other compact crossover SUV by emphasizing refinement, performance and interior quality over utility, versatility and general family hauling activities.

With its peppy turbocharged four-cylinder engine, the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan offers a little more excitement than most compact crossovers.

But while the 2016 VW Tiguan misses the mark for what most crossover shoppers are prioritizing, it nevertheless provides a lot of positive attributes. The seating position is high, seemingly higher, in fact, than many rivals, providing that tall, commanding view of the road ahead. Its smaller size, which is a detriment when trying to stuff in the contents of an overly exuberant Costco run, is a benefit when trying to maneuver in the parking lot during said Costco run. There's also a responsiveness and indisputable Germanic refinement to the Tiguan that makes it more pleasurable to drive than the typical small SUV. Hit the gas and the standard 200-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivers energetic acceleration that's among the quickest in the segment.

For 2016, the Tiguan gets additional standard features, most notably the latest Volkswagen touchscreen interface that makes its way into a vehicle that to date has been far from the vanguard of infotainment features. At the same time, though, the Tiguan still doesn't offer the sort of high-tech accident avoidance features (such as forward collision and blind spot warning) that just about every other compact SUV has.

If you're considering a 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan, it will be a good idea to shop around. Among its compact crossover competitors, the Ford Escape, Hyundai Tucson and Mazda CX-5 come closest to the Tiguan's mix of refinement, driving fun and punchy power while also providing superior space, safety and fuel economy. Against these exceptional small crossovers, the VW Tiguan is hard to fully recommend.

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan models

The 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact crossover SUV that seats five people. It is available in S, R-Line, SE and SEL trim levels.

Standard equipment on the Tiguan S includes 16-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, heated mirrors, automatic headlights and wipers, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, heated front seats, a manual height-adjustable driver seat (with power recline), a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a sliding and reclining backseat, V-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, auxiliary audio jack, a USB port and a media player interface.

The 2016 Tiguan gets a much-needed update to its touchscreen interface.

The R-Line adds foglights, additional power driver seat adjustments including power lumbar, a power reclining front passenger seat, a 6.3-inch touchscreen, VW Car-Net smartphone connectivity and emergency communications and satellite radio. It also includes special performance and styling elements that include 19-inch wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, special "R-Line" styling flourishes and a sport steering wheel with transmission paddle shifters.

The SE does without the R-Line's performance and styling elements, but builds upon its other equipment with 18-inch wheels, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof and a navigation system.

The SEL adds its own 19-inch wheels, power-folding mirrors, an enhanced rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, driver seat memory functions, additional passenger seat adjustability including power lumbar, leather upholstery and an eight-speaker Fender audio system.

A trailer hitch is the only option available. 

2016 Highlights

For 2016, the Volkswagen Tiguan gains a few extra standard features, including heated front seats, V-Tex premium vinyl upholstery and keyless ignition and entry, at a lower MSRP. Every Tiguan also gets VW's latest touchscreen tech interface. But the R-Line trim has lost a few features and is now priced to slide in between the S and SE trim levels.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is only available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine good for 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive are standard. All-wheel drive is optional.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Tiguan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is a quick time for a compact crossover.

Safety

The Tiguan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a rearview camera. Unlike most competitors, there are no accident avoidance technology features available. VW Car-Net Safety and Security is standard on the R-Line and above, and includes automatic crash notification, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers).

In government crash testing, the Tiguan received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for total frontal impact protection and five stars for total side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests, but in the small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Tiguan received a "Marginal" rating (second worst of four).

In Edmunds brake testing, a Tiguan R-Line came to a stop from 60 mph in a disappointing 130 feet, which is several feet longer than the class average.

Driving

We're impressed by the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan's 200-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's powerful in just about any situation, and its six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly. The trouble is, it's the only engine available. We're guessing many shoppers would happily trade some of its power for fuel economy figures closer to those of base four-cylinders offered by its rivals.

The standard Tiguan feels secure when you're driving around turns, but not particularly athletic. Still, there's plenty of poise, which is remarkable given how smoothly and quietly this VW rides. The R-Line upsets that equilibrium a bit, thanks to firmer suspension tuning and larger wheels that transmit additional impact harshness into the cabin. In general, though, the Tiguan provides an enjoyable driving experience.

Interior

Even with the addition of new touchscreen interfaces for 2016, the Volkswagen Tiguan doesn't exactly look like the latest and greatest when you drop yourself into the cabin. It definitely lacks the contemporary looks of competitors, but to be fair it's still attractive and restrained in that classic German way, with materials quality and construction that are first-rate. You also sit pleasingly high and upright in the firm, supportive front seats, which should satisfy those searching for that tall, commanding view of the road ahead.

While the Tiguan's interior is pretty sedate, it is certainly functional, and controls are logically placed.

There is an abundance of headroom all around, but rear occupants will find their legs a little more pinched (especially with taller folks up front) than they would in most rivals. The reclining rear seat is certainly welcome, though, as is its sliding functionality that allows you to bring kids a little closer to the front or free up more cargo space.

That last bit is key, though, since there isn't that much cargo space available for the segment. Even with the seats slid forward, there are only 23.8 cubic feet available -- an average-sized competitor like the Mazda CX-5 has 34. Putting the rear seats down yields only 56.1 cubic feet, making it one of the smallest compact crossovers. It's barely more capacious than subcompact SUVs like the Jeep Renegade.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan.

5(53%)
4(33%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.3
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not too big, not too small
Bill,11/12/2015
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
We have had our 2016 Tiguan for a month. Prior to that a trouble free 2012 Passat. Overall the reviews are dead on. For us, cargo room doesn't factor into the selection but interior passenger room, comfort and features factor in greatly. The Tiguan will not disappoint in that area. Performance is more than adequate ride and handling are almost the same as the Passat. There is some hint of body roll which is expected. Not to be forgotten is this is not a shoddy Mexican VW but imported from Germany. While the design is not the latest trendy angular design, it is a classic styling exercise which wears well. Pros: First Rate audio system with MIB II. Great connectivity and better control layout than prior versions, Performance, Ride and Handling all above average. Cons: Older design with 3 stars in offset front end impacts. Less than average fuel economy and no SiriusXM on S model. In conclusion, if you purchase this vehicle it is because the positives matter to you and the negatives are overlooked. In short, stand out in the crowd and laugh that no one else has figured out what a great all around vehicle this is for $24k
GTI in SUV clothing!!!
Roberto 1235,05/15/2016
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Fun to drive with a definite German car feel......this is my 3rd Tiguan lease and they get better and better....I needed : towing capability to transport my 16ft fishing boat with gear,a roomy drivers cockpit,powerful turbo engine,a reasonable lease price,and, fun to drive.This SUV meets these and then some.The previous lease was the SEL model,fully loaded.In hindsight I would have been better off with the S Model considering my requirements and saved a bundle.This gives up the sunroof ,fog lights and Nav system. My take on the 2013 Nav system was mediocre at best.Miss the cornering fog lights.VW added the backup camera,upgraded fabric,keyless ignition,and rain sensing wipers probably to sweeten the deal for all 2016 Tiguans until the 2017 redesign becomes available.MSRP was also lower.VW also needs to recover credibility given the TDI disaster.The 16in wheels give such a good ride compared to the 18/19 options(which I had on the previous SE/SEL leases.Much more rubber to absorb bumps and grinds.As far as space goes the Tiguan is fine for grocery shopping,running errands,EZ parking,and trips to Home Depot for fertilizer etc. Wish the transmission shift points were more crisp(I like to use the manual shift feature) but maybe they have been tweaked to improve MPG which seems to be better than previous models.Early results are giving 25MPG since I just took delivery of the S being reviewed.This little SUV behaves just like much larger models only tighter,peppier,once again...fun to drive!
Love and Hate.
Brett,08/17/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought the 2016 Tiguan S fwd in November 2015 (9months ago) as my first brand new car loved it at first but now I'm just okay with it. A few problems I've ran into is strictly with the dealership. When purchasing the base model we was told we could upgrade our stereo system to have navigation and XM radio added, after purchasing the car we took it back to have the upgrades service told us that it's not compatible? Another issue, my anti lock brakes are activating for no reason making it hard to stop its happened 3 or 4 times since I've owned it on smooth dry roads. Brought it to the closest dealership 30miles away for them to tell me they can't pull my warranty information I had to take it to the dealership I bought it from 50miles away. Why?? I've had it in the dealership 3times now for the antilock brakes and service says it's not throwing a code nothing is wrong with it bring it back when it happens again.. Some pro's about the Tiguan I really like how the car handles and the fwd does excellent in snow. MPG is great! I average about 29mpg combined (better than advertised).I like that the base models comes loaded. Heated leatherette seats, heated mirrors, push button start, kessy, auto headlights, rain sensing wipers, Bluetooth and back up camera. Con's, turning radius isn't all that great and the transmission shift points are a bit sloppy, mirrors are really small, anti lock brakes activating is concerning... The support from the dealership is terrible. I'm developing a bad taste for VW
Good Value
Bill Haberlin,02/06/2016
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I have owned the Tiguan for a year and 4 months. I bought the Tiguan because I wanted a small SUV that could get out of its own way and have good handling. It does both of those things very well. The gas mileage has been better than advertised. I get 20 mpg around town and have got 31 mpg on the highway. I use to use 93 octane which VW recommends for best performance. A couple of months ago I tried using 87 octane, and I have been using it ever since. The gas mileage is the same, and I can't detect any pinging or performance loss. In fact Edmunds says that if a manufacturer only recommends and doesn't require Premium than use Regular gas. Consumers report also says the same thing. The savings can be as much as 50 cents a gallon. All in all the Tiguan handles very well, and it feels like a sedan except in extreme cases of cornering or maneuvering. Cons: My 2 complaints about the Tiguan is first, the engine sounds like a diesel on acceleration. The dealership told me that it is the injectors that make the noise. The dealer let me drive another one, and it made the same engine noise. My second complaint is the automatic transmission. It shifts slow whether in sport mode or manually shifting because it isn't a dual clutch. Even with those two complaints, I am glad I bought the Tiguan because it is fun to drive, and it feels more expensive than it is. The quality of the materials and the fit and finish is flawless. The rain sensing windshield wipers and heated seats are fantastic. The lumbar support in the driver's seat makes long trips enjoyable. I would recommend it to friends. Update: I have had the Tiguan for 1 year 9 months, and it has 14.500 miles. There have been no problems. I did go back to using 93 octane, because I noticed a 2 mile per gallon dip in gas mileage. That will close the gap in the price difference between 87 and 93 octane. I also noticed an affect on performance.
See all 30 reviews of the 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover17.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

The Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan SUV. Available styles include S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

