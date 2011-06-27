  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen Tiguan
  4. Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride and handling
  • premium interior
  • punchy turbocharged performance.
  • Pricey compared with the competition
  • so-so fuel economy
  • limited cargo space.
Other years
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
List Price Range
$9,886 - $17,500
Used Tiguan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is getting on in years, but it's still an appealing compact crossover SUV, particularly if you want one with an upscale character.

Vehicle overview

Older vehicle models that haven't changed in a long time are often seen as outdated or less desirable, but the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is a notable exception. Although the Tiguan has been on sale for six years without a major redesign, there's still a lot to be said for VW's compact crossover SUV. If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment.

On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners. And while the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is less powerful than the engines in some rival crossovers, it feels as energetic as ever in real-world acceleration. If compact crossovers were judged solely on driving satisfaction, the Tiguan would be a perennial all-star.

But there's a more practical side to crossover ownership, of course, and that's where the Tiguan comes back to earth. Take technology features, for example. Happily, Bluetooth now comes standard on every Tiguan, and if you step up from the base S to the SE, you get iPod connectivity and VW's new Car-Net safety telematics system, too. But the SE's retail price is higher than the norm, especially if you want the touchscreen interface that comes with the Appearance package. Plus, no matter the model, the Tiguan has less luggage and cargo space than most competitors.

If you're looking for Tiguan alternatives, the biggest challenge is narrowing them down to a manageable group. We're big fans of the stylish and fuel-efficient 2014 Mazda CX-5, while the 2014 Ford Escape delivers Tiguan-style European driving dynamics in a considerably higher-tech package. We'd also take a look at the turbocharged Kia Sportage SX as a quicker, edgier and potentially cheaper substitute. On the higher end, you could look at a premium-brand model like the BMW X1, which offers a level of performance rarely found in a crossover, although, it offers no more space than the VW and option prices are higher. Ultimately, if the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan's sophisticated character speaks to you, don't let ageism hold you back. Asking price aside, it's still one of the most appealing compact crossovers you can buy.

2014 Volkswagen Tiguan models

The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is a compact crossover SUV available in five trim levels: S, SE, SE with Appearance, SEL and R-Line.

The entry-level S comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels (upgraded to alloy on automatic transmission models), heated mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, eight-way manual front seats with adjustable lumbar, 40/20/40-split rear seats with reclining seatbacks, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and auxiliary jack.

The SE adds tinted windows, 17-inch alloy wheels, heated washer nozzles, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery, heated front seats, a power-recline function for the driver seat, VW Car-Net telematics and iPod connectivity.

The SE with Appearance steps up to 18-inch alloy wheels; chrome exterior trim; roof rails; foglights; keyless ignition/entry; power recline for the front seats; a rearview camera; and an upgraded sound system with a touchscreen interface, a six-CD in-dash changer, an SD card reader and satellite radio.

The SEL throws in a panoramic sunroof, a navigation system, a premium Fender audio system and dual-zone automatic climate control.

Finally, the R-Line tacks on 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights with LED running lights, a sport body kit, a sport-tuned suspension, LED license plate illumination, automatic wipers, power-folding exterior mirrors, full power front seats, driver memory functions, leather upholstery, special interior accents (including an R-Line steering wheel with paddle shifters) and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2014 Highlights

The sporty new R-Line debuts as the top-of-the-line trim level for the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan. VW has also adjusted standard equipment and introduced its new Car-Net telematics service.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. The Tiguan S comes standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while a six-speed automatic is optional. All other Tiguans come only with the automatic. Front-wheel drive is standard on all models, but all-wheel drive (known as 4Motion) is available across the board, except on the manual-transmission S.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Tiguan with an automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, which is pretty quick for a crossover in this class.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive Tiguan with the manual transmission is 21 mpg combined (18 mpg city/26 mpg highway). Automatic-equipped models return 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway), while all-wheel-drive models achieve the same 23 mpg combined (20 mpg city/26 mpg highway).

Safety

The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is included on the SE with Appearance, SEL and R-Line models, but parking sensors are not available. VW's new Car-Net telematics system, standard from SE on up, includes automatic crash notification, roadside assistance, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

In government crash tests, the Tiguan garnered a rating of four stars out of five overall, with three stars for total front crash protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests. In the institute's new small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Tiguan received a "Marginal" rating (second-worst of four), though most vehicles have posted similarly mediocre ratings in this test so far.

In Edmunds brake testing, the front-wheel-drive Tiguan came to a stop from 60 mph in 125 feet, an average result for the class.

Driving

The 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan's turbocharged four-cylinder engine hits the sweet spot. It's significantly stronger than the base engines in the abovementioned Honda and Toyota (neither of which offers an upgrade), and its acceleration is so gratifying that more power seems unnecessary.

The Tiguan also feels reasonably poised when you drive it around turns, and the R-Line feels a little sportier, thanks to its firmer suspension tuning. Still, the Tiguan is primarily about comfort. Endowed with an exceptionally hushed and compliant ride, the Tiguan invites comparisons to luxury crossovers with its refined cruising character. It may not come cheap, but the Tiguan will remind you where the extra money went every time you get behind the wheel.

Interior

The Tiguan's dashboard is attractive in a restrained sort of way, not unlike the vehicle itself. No stylistic chances were taken, yet the overall impression is one of solidity and sophistication, with supple materials in abundant supply. The climate and audio controls are well-placed and easy to use, while the available touchscreen provides a crisp, intuitive interface. We only wish that the touchscreen were larger, as its compact dimensions limit the amount of information that can be displayed.

The Tiguan's front seats provide pleasantly firm support for straight-line travel, though their lateral bolstering is predictably modest. We appreciate that both seats are height-adjustable in all models; that's not a given in this segment. In back, the reclining seatbacks and 6 inches of fore/aft seat travel ensure full comfort for adult occupants. The three-way split-folding seatbacks allow the two outboard seats to be occupied while the middle holds long pass-through items like skis or snowboards. The front passenger seat also folds fully flat for bonus storage possibilities.

When you slide the rear seats all the way forward, the Tiguan can accommodate 23.8 cubic feet of cargo behind them, while folding those rear seatbacks down opens up 56.1 cubes of space. That's a useful amount, to be sure, but it's well shy of the 70-plus cubic feet in the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan.

5(56%)
4(17%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(5%)
4.1
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Feels very premium and is fun to drive
lgt5,01/19/2014
I bought a 2014 Tiguan SEL 4motion and it is the best car I have owned to date. I have owned other crossovers such as the Nissan Rogue and the Mazda CX-5 and they cannot compare to my Tiguan. The Tiguan's engine is really quiet and smooth and works really well with the transmission. I leave the car in sport mode most of the time and acceleration is quick. The new upgraded Fender stereo is amazing. One of my biggest issues with my Mazda CX-5 that I traded in for this car was the terrible stereo. This stereo is truly a premium stereo with perfect surround sound. The inside of the car has a very premium feel, the seats are very comfortable with excellent lumbar support.
Sell Before You Hit 60,000 Miles
Jim,12/22/2017
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
At approximately 60,000 miles, the engine started missing and the Check Engine Light (CEL) came on. Dealer told me that it was "due to a problem with the fuel injection system, the valves become coated with carbon causing the misfires." Cost to clean the valves was $600.00 plus tax. At approximately 92,000 miles, the car overheated and had to be towed in. Dealer found the thermostat had failed. Unfortunately, the thermostat is built into the water pump and the entire unit had to be replaced. That bill was just under $1,300.00 plus towing and three days of car rental. At 122,000 miles the CEL came on and the misfires started again. While driving to the dealer, the EPC light came on. Dealer reported that not only did the valves need cleaning but that the "shaft pulls out of intake manifold for the intake flap". That's exactly what they wrote on the service description, just jibberish". Whatever it meant, it required a new intake manifold. The entire bill was $1,360.00 plus two days of car rental. Picked up the car and drove off the lot when the CEL started flashing and the car stalled. Limped it back to the Dealer. Dealer called the next day to report that the spark plugs and ignition coils needed to be replaced. Cost $365.00. When I told the rep that the plugs had just been replaced, I was told that sometimes spark plugs fail earlier than they should. I requested that they replace the coil and the spark plug for the cylinder with the misfire so that I could limp it off the lot to the nearest Honda dealer for a trade-in. My last two cars were Hondas and I drove both of them right up to 250,000 miles without a single failure in either car. I'll never buy another VW. For the record, I found out that not only do the valves need regular cleaning but the rear seals frequently fail on these engines so watch for that expense as well.
Sporty high-end feel
martygardner,03/21/2014
I've had the Tiguan for about two months now and am happy with the purchase. Coming from a Camry, the taller height and tighter feel are welcomed. The build quality and cabin design are excellent, and the pickup is great, especially in Sport shift mode. I do find that the tighter feel can create a bumpy ride on rough roads. I don't have enough experience with other sporty cars to know if this is just what you get, or if it's unique to the VW. It's not enough to outweigh the pluses, but I notice it.
Buyer beware
Joe,01/08/2016
S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The tiguan is a nice little car until 3 days after the warranty is over. Mine started leaking coolant over the Christmas weekend. It was still under warranty however by Monday it was three days over. Volkswagen said to us sorry now you have to pay because we were closed for three days. 869.00. Nice
See all 18 reviews of the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan

Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview

The Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV w/Appearance (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion is priced between $10,747 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 29247 and113849 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line 4Motion is priced between $15,000 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 66397 and66397 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan S is priced between $9,886 and$9,886 with odometer readings between 83833 and83833 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL is priced between $10,279 and$10,279 with odometer readings between 87276 and87276 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 Tiguans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,886 and mileage as low as 29247 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Can't find a used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,461.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,456.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,198.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,163.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen Tiguan lease specials

Related Used 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles