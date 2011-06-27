Vehicle overview

Older vehicle models that haven't changed in a long time are often seen as outdated or less desirable, but the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is a notable exception. Although the Tiguan has been on sale for six years without a major redesign, there's still a lot to be said for VW's compact crossover SUV. If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment.

On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners. And while the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine is less powerful than the engines in some rival crossovers, it feels as energetic as ever in real-world acceleration. If compact crossovers were judged solely on driving satisfaction, the Tiguan would be a perennial all-star.

But there's a more practical side to crossover ownership, of course, and that's where the Tiguan comes back to earth. Take technology features, for example. Happily, Bluetooth now comes standard on every Tiguan, and if you step up from the base S to the SE, you get iPod connectivity and VW's new Car-Net safety telematics system, too. But the SE's retail price is higher than the norm, especially if you want the touchscreen interface that comes with the Appearance package. Plus, no matter the model, the Tiguan has less luggage and cargo space than most competitors.

If you're looking for Tiguan alternatives, the biggest challenge is narrowing them down to a manageable group. We're big fans of the stylish and fuel-efficient 2014 Mazda CX-5, while the 2014 Ford Escape delivers Tiguan-style European driving dynamics in a considerably higher-tech package. We'd also take a look at the turbocharged Kia Sportage SX as a quicker, edgier and potentially cheaper substitute. On the higher end, you could look at a premium-brand model like the BMW X1, which offers a level of performance rarely found in a crossover, although, it offers no more space than the VW and option prices are higher. Ultimately, if the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan's sophisticated character speaks to you, don't let ageism hold you back. Asking price aside, it's still one of the most appealing compact crossovers you can buy.