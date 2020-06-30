2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Release Date
- Fall 2021
What to expect
- Refreshed look
- Virtual gauge cluster and new touch-control wheel now standard
- Powertrain carries over with software tweaks
- Available wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018
What is the Volkswagen Tiguan?
The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is a refreshed version of Volkswagen's smallest SUV — notably one of the few compact crossovers available with a third row of seating. This refreshed model gets a slightly sleeker look that brings it a bit more in line with the larger Atlas yet still retains some individuality. Beyond that, expect even more impressive technology features, updates to the driving experience, and a revised trim structure.
What's under the Tiguan's hood?
The Tiguan's sole engine remains a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder (184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft of torque) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While it's certainly more powerful than competitors' base engines, the current Tiguan posts lethargic acceleration times. Fuel economy is also below average, making the Tiguan's four-cylinder perhaps its single biggest weakness. Volkswagen says it's made software revisions for the 2022 Tiguan that allow it to be more responsive. We'll reserve judgment until we can get behind the wheel and try it for ourselves. We're also interested in measuring fuel consumption to see if VW has been able to improve performance without sacrificing a bit of efficiency in the process.
How's the Tiguan's tech?
Flashy in-cabin tech has become Volkswagen's calling card, with a virtual gauge cluster offered on even the budget-friendly Jetta. While the current Tiguan enjoys just such a display on top trims, the refreshed model will offer a smaller, 8-inch display on less expensive models.
The central touchscreen will house VW's latest infotainment system — dubbed MIB3 — which will now feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Advanced driving aids will be available across a wider range of trims this time around. The new Travel Assist system engages adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist at the touch of a button, and it can now be optioned even on the base model.
Most 2022 Tiguans will come with a touchscreen climate control system, which we aren't overly excited about. Our own Mark Takahashi recently made a video about this very thing. VW says that operating this touchscreen is easy and intuitive, but we wonder how this improves upon a knob that is blue on one side and red on the other.
The steering wheel will also now use touch controls rather than hard buttons. Again, Volkswagen says use will be intuitive, which is good because the old button interface presented too steep a learning curve. We generally find touch controls tend to require taking your eyes off the road to operate properly, but execution is everything. We're interested to see if VW can deliver a truly intuitive touch solution.
How's the Golf GTI's tech?
The biggest visual and functional changes to the interior will be the new technology features Volkswagen is introducing. The available colors for the cloth, faux leather and leather upholstery options have changed, and there's now configurable ambient lighting, but the interior is otherwise structurally the same. Expect the same spacious first and second rows and a relatively cramped third row. After all, the Tiguan remains a compact SUV.
Edmunds says
A slicker exterior and gobs more flashy tech across more of the lineup should help the Tiguan stand out even more than its optional third row. We'll keep our fingers crossed that drivability and usability have been improved as well.
Sponsored cars related to the Tiguan
Related 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2018
- Used Honda CR-V 2017
- Used Lexus RX 350 2018
- Used Dodge Charger 2018
- Used Honda Accord 2017
- Used Ford Mustang 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 CR-V
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Mustang
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee News
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2021 Tesla Model 3 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals