2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan is a refreshed version of Volkswagen's smallest SUV — notably one of the few compact crossovers available with a third row of seating. This refreshed model gets a slightly sleeker look that brings it a bit more in line with the larger Atlas yet still retains some individuality. Beyond that, expect even more impressive technology features, updates to the driving experience, and a revised trim structure.

The Tiguan's sole engine remains a turbocharged 2.0-liter four cylinder (184 horsepower, 221 lb-ft of torque) mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While it's certainly more powerful than competitors' base engines, the current Tiguan posts lethargic acceleration times. Fuel economy is also below average, making the Tiguan's four-cylinder perhaps its single biggest weakness. Volkswagen says it's made software revisions for the 2022 Tiguan that allow it to be more responsive. We'll reserve judgment until we can get behind the wheel and try it for ourselves. We're also interested in measuring fuel consumption to see if VW has been able to improve performance without sacrificing a bit of efficiency in the process.

Flashy in-cabin tech has become Volkswagen's calling card, with a virtual gauge cluster offered on even the budget-friendly Jetta. While the current Tiguan enjoys just such a display on top trims, the refreshed model will offer a smaller, 8-inch display on less expensive models.

The central touchscreen will house VW's latest infotainment system — dubbed MIB3 — which will now feature wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality. Advanced driving aids will be available across a wider range of trims this time around. The new Travel Assist system engages adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist at the touch of a button, and it can now be optioned even on the base model.

Most 2022 Tiguans will come with a touchscreen climate control system, which we aren't overly excited about. Our own Mark Takahashi recently made a video about this very thing. VW says that operating this touchscreen is easy and intuitive, but we wonder how this improves upon a knob that is blue on one side and red on the other.

The steering wheel will also now use touch controls rather than hard buttons. Again, Volkswagen says use will be intuitive, which is good because the old button interface presented too steep a learning curve. We generally find touch controls tend to require taking your eyes off the road to operate properly, but execution is everything. We're interested to see if VW can deliver a truly intuitive touch solution.