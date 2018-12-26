5 star reviews: 68 %

4 star reviews: 10 %

3 star reviews: 3 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 13 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 62 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Great Value - Test Drive One

VW First Time Owner , 01/26/2019

SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This vehicle was a big surprise. I drove many competitors: Mazda CX-5, Toyota Rav4, Chevy Equinox, Ford Escape, Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRX - None were even close to the value and drivability of the Tiguan. I paid $24,300 for a 4-motion SE (MSRP $29,215) with the cool spoked wheels / dark gray back ground. The color is Platinum with black interior and it looks like an Audi. Every feature of this car is great and easy to use in the SE package. The car is a delight to drive around town and it is a cruiser on the interstate. I got the 5 seater and the interior is so roomy. The back seats have all kinds of head and leg room with the seats slid all the way back. Stereo and tech. is awesome. Acceleration from a dead stop is so-so, but I found using the torque from this engine and keeping RPM's low; works better than getting crazy with the gas pedal. I drive in the Eco mode. MPG's are about 2 mpg better than the sticker says. Update after 1 year of ownership --- Vehicle is still performing as initially described. It's been almost two years since purchasing this vehicle and I have had no issues. It still smells and drives like the day I purchased it.

5 out of 5 stars, Purchased In December 2018 - Great SUV

Duane , 01/22/2019

SEL Premium 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

We purchased this SUV in December 2018 and are thrilled with the SUV. It is quiet, comfortable, and the tech available is fantastic (and it works!). While performance off the line is sluggish, once you are moving, such as highway speeds, I don't have issues with acceleration. I will admit that it is sluggish off the line, but that is it. The features, comfort, price, etc, all out weigh this one con. The 3rd row seat has allowed us to take 1 car vs 2 when running around town and/or taking and dropping off kids as well.

5 out of 5 stars, Tiguan hits it’s stride in year 2

Rod Reichardt , 02/22/2019

SEL R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

I had a 2018 Tiguan loaner car briefly. I really liked it but for a couple of issues. First it was slow off the line. Driving it in sport mode solved that but it really shouldn’t have been necessary IMO. Also it had an intermittent creak from the passenger side dash area. I still liked it. Fast forward to 2019. My wife wanted an SUV so I steered her toward the Tiguan. Bought an SEL R-Line and couldn’t be happier with the choice. Haven’t had it very long so I cannot comment on things like reliability but it feels very solid. Throttle response is dramatically better than the 2018 I drove. That one felt underpowered. This one does not. I have tried sport mode once and don’t feel like it’s necessary at all. No creaks or rattles. The ride is probably a bit softer and floater than I prefer but it’s really comfortable. Typical VW interior quality. It’s not flashy, but it exudes quality. Fake leather is decent. Radar cruise control is a very nice implementation. I would have liked lane assist as well but it’s only available in the SEL Premium. Same for the Fender audio. We wanted the 3rd row seats and couldn’t find an SEL Premium that had them. Same with AWD. Once you get AWD the 3rd row becomes an option and our local dealers don’t order them. Probably won’t use them often but seems silly not to have them at all. FWD is probably fine here in central Texas. We might get some ice once a year. No hint of torque steer. Front seats are firm but comfortable. Second row is roomy. 3rd row is fine for kids or small adults for short distances. Infotainment is great with Android Auto and CarPlay. I don’t usually use factory nav but with the digital dash the nav screen can be displayed directly in front of the driver between the gauges. The whole thing is customizable and looks great in any light. Sound quality from the base speaker setup is ok. Not great but acceptable for a family SUV. There 2 USB ports in the front and 2 in the 2nd row along with a 12 volt port in each. My wife uses Bluetooth and that works well. I use CarPlay and have had no issues. The vehicle drives nicely. Not exactly sporty but it’s still somewhat fun to drive. Acceleration is decent. The 8 speed auto doesn’t hunt for gears. Shifts are smooth. Ride is a bit soft and floaty but still firm enough so that it handles well. Brakes are great. I haven’t had a chance to test the autonomous emergency braking but I like knowing it’s there. This vehicle eats miles. It is quiet and comfortable and easy to drive. Fuel economy is better than advertised by the EPA so far. We’re getting 26.9 in mixed driving so far. I generally turn off the stop/start as it’s a bit annoying to me. The panoramic sunroof is nice. We’re in Texas so I don’t see us using it much once it warms up. Tiguan has nice functionality for its size. In reality I consider the Tiguan a mid-sized SUV rather than compact. It has lots of room and extra seats if you need them. We had a 2012 Dodge Durango. Our Tiguan feels like it has similar functionality with a smaller footprint and much better technology. It doesn’t tow much but I doubt many people buy these with towing in mind. The Durango was nearly $8,000 more. My wife loved that Durango. I think she will love this Tiguan just as much. We’ve had a number of VWs in recent years and have had no reliability issues. Regardless the 6 year, 72,000 mile warranty provides lots of peace of mind.

5 out of 5 stars, No Regrets

Borg Warner , 04/04/2019

SE 4MOTION 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

After two months of test driving CRV's, CX5's, Foresters repeatedly, I thought to try out the under-rated VW Tiguan and so glad I did. The other models mentioned were not bad cars, I was just not thrilled by lack-luster CV transmissions and the new CX-5 didn't feel like an upgrade from my 2016 model. So, here's the skinny on the VW: I don't understand the negative press this car has received. It's comfy, quiet, accelerates very well here in Colorado (turbos make more power altitude) and has different power settings to make the most of it's thrifty 2L turbo power-train. Eco speaks for itself for max efficiency and slow to respond throttle input. Normal feels normal and Sport mode kicks things up a notch with more immediate shifts and acceleration. In "normal" mode, I'm averaging near 30mpg and have seen 33+mpg on one 70 mile hwy trip. Cruise range should be excellent and come close to 500 miles but I cannot confirm that yet, it's a conservative estimate based on the car's computer. Also, all of the controls have a greater sense and feel of quality that's just a bit better than the competition. My SE comes with Android Auto and AWD and 3rd row seating but that's optional. One final note: Excellent stereo with XM, HD-FM tuner, CD player! Great graphics, touch controls and response. Pricing and 72K warranty sealed the deal for me.

