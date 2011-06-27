  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined ride and handling balance (except R-Line)
  • quiet at speed
  • premium interior
  • punchy turbocharged performance.
  • Pricier than the norm
  • so-so fuel economy
  • limited cargo space
  • dated electronics
  • mediocre crash-test results.
List Price Range
$8,900 - $16,386
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is getting on in years, but it's still an appealing compact crossover SUV, particularly if you want one with an upscale character.

Vehicle overview

The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is past due for a full redesign, but this does happen to be one small crossover SUV that's aging pretty well. As you might expect from Volkswagen, the Tiguan successfully bridges the gap between mainstream and upscale. True, it costs a little more than the everyday small crossovers, but in return you get above-average performance and refinement, along with a certain amount of exclusivity.

One thing that definitely doesn't need updating is the way this VW drives. "Ho-hum" doesn't translate to German, apparently, because the Tiguan's punchy turbocharged four-cylinder engine will keep you fully alert on the morning commute. The interior design and materials also are a noticeable cut above what you get in mainstream rivals, and the ride is smooth and composed aside from the tautly sprung R-Line.

That said, many newer compact crossovers match or best the Tiguan. The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is an excellent all-arounder that is similarly fun to drive and also boasts a high-quality interior. We also like the 2015 Ford Escape because of its nimble road manners, strong turbocharged engine and leading-edge technologies. The refreshed 2015 Honda CR-V, meanwhile, won't be as fun to drive but it's got utility and value down to a science. Notably, all of the above offer significantly more cargo space than the Tiguan, too. But if you're looking for upscale, European character from a small crossover SUV, the 2015 Tiguan is certainly worth a look.

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan models

The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is available in five trim levels: S, SE, SE with Appearance, SEL and R-Line.

The entry-level S comes standard with 16-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, roof rails, trailer-hitch prep, cruise control, air-conditioning, full power accessories, cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a leather-wrapped shift knob, eight-way manual front seats with adjustable lumbar, 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats, fore-and-aft sliding and reclining for the rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen interface and an eight-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a six-CD changer, an SD-card slot, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod cable.

The SE adds 17-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and a power-recline function for the driver seat.

The SE with Appearance trim adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, chrome exterior trim, a panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and ignition and power recline for the passenger seat.

The SEL adds a navigation system, a premium Fender audio system and dual-zone automatic climate control.

At the top of the Tiguan food chain, the R-Line trim throws in 19-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a sport-tuned suspension, a sport body kit, automatic wipers, power-folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, full power front seats (with driver power lumbar), driver memory settings, special interior accents and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2015 Highlights

Several features are made standard for the entire 2015 Tiguan lineup, including a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen, Volkswagen's Car-Net connected services and an iPod cable. Additionally, the entry-level Tiguan S loses its manual transmission, while the R-Line model gets a new rear bumper.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan employs a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard. Front-wheel drive is also standard, and all-wheel drive is available for any Tiguan trim level.

In Edmunds performance testing, a front-wheel-drive Tiguan with the automatic transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds, a fairly quick time for a compact crossover.

EPA-estimated fuel economy for the front-wheel-drive Tiguan is 23 mpg combined (21 city/26 highway), while all-wheel-drive models also achieve 23 mpg combined (20 city/26 highway). That's underwhelming compared to current four-cylinder compact crossovers, though the Tiguan does serve up more power than most.

Safety

The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan comes standard with traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, front side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard, but parking sensors are not available. VW's Car-Net telematics system is included with every Tiguan and provides automatic crash notification, remote vehicle access, stolen vehicle location and geo-fencing (which allows parents to set boundaries for teenage drivers). A Car-Net smartphone app lets owners control many of these functions on the go.

In government crash tests, the Tiguan garnered four stars out of a possible five for overall crash protection, with three stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Tiguan its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests, but in the newer small-overlap frontal-offset test, the Tiguan received a "Marginal" rating (second worst of four).

In Edmunds brake testing, a Tiguan R-Line came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, a somewhat longer than average result for the class.

Driving

We're impressed by the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan's 200-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It's powerful in just about any situation, and its six-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly and quickly. The standard Tiguan isn't particularly sporty when you're driving around turns, as it's primarily about comfort, but there's still plenty of poise, which is remarkable given how smoothly and quietly this VW rides. The R-Line upsets that equilibrium a bit, thanks to firmer suspension tuning and larger wheels that transmit additional impact harshness into the cabin. In general, though, the Tiguan provides an enjoyable driving experience.

Interior

Compared to other small crossovers, the 2015 Tiguan swims against that current with a subtle, sophisticated interior that looks and feels first-rate. You sit pleasingly high and upright in the firm front seats, and all models now come equipped with a rearview camera that displays through the standard touchscreen interface. The Tiguan has yet to get on the big-screen bandwagon, however, as the humble 5-inch screen looks undersized by today's standards. Its rudimentary graphics don't exactly give off a contemporary vibe, either.

Legroom in the rear seats can feel a little pinched with taller folks up front, but most occupants will find plenty of headroom, and the reclining seatbacks and 6 inches of fore-aft seat travel help maximize the space. The useful 40/20/40-split-folding rear seatbacks enable passengers to occupy the two outboard seats while long items rest on the folded middle section.

With the rear seats upright but slid fully forward, the Tiguan's cargo area can hold 23.8 cubic feet, while folding down the rear seatbacks makes for a 56.1-cubic-foot cargo space. That's well short of what most rivals offer, such as the 70-plus cubic feet of the CR-V and Toyota RAV4 and even the 65 cubic feet of the CX-5.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan.

5(21%)
4(26%)
3(26%)
2(27%)
1(0%)
3.4
19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliablity is questionalble????!!!!!!
Thazul.,05/03/2018
S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
After the 3RD/ 31k miles service I noticed the engine light is on and I took it to the dealer, as per dealer diagnose result ' misfiring or cylinder misfiring'. I been following the manufacturer advice in terms of maintenance and using premium 91 gasoline. The adviser from the dealer(since the car is still under warranty, I took it to the dealer) blamed the ARCO premium 91 gasoline(verbally no written statement) and advised me to fix 'cylinder misfiring' which cost me $1,262. Which does not covered under manufacturer warranty. After 31k miles a major issue like this in the engine of VW I was shocked. I am wondering that's all VW can do in terms of manufacturing quality cars. In my experience the cars which are considered to be lower grade than VW are doing far better.....my last Honda Accord started giving major problems like this at 100,000 miles. ******************RIGHT NOW I REGRET MY PURCHASE OF VW TIGUAN*************************
The Tiger Iguana is the Heat! so I thought
Charlie Bodine,01/26/2016
SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Not sure why other review companies have given mixed bag of average scores...this SUV is the bomb! The acceleration, the comfort, steering, drive dynamics are all top shelf. If someone is seeking an urban cross over sized SUV, this is the one!!! I had a Forrester that was great, and plasticy. The solid driver confidence inducing ride is a joy. Very pleased with our decision. And after 3 years, having to replace the intake manifold, it cracked. Thank God for a service plan!
Quiet Comfort
Rich Boren,12/18/2015
SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Traded a Sportwagon TDI that I've had for 3 1/2 years due to poor accessibility and road noise, loved the mileage though. This vehicle achieved both with high marks. My trade offs were loss of fuel mileage (46 mpg) but achieved a basket full of other options and positive attributes that I think more than made up for the loss. The vehicle drives better than my sportwagon both in ride and cornering which was a surprise in the latter. The 4Motion is just flat out amazing compared to my two other current 4X4 vehicles, both Fords. The handling and breaking on snow and ice is far superior to both, F250 and Explorer. The back seating area is larger then the sportwagon but the overall cargo space is less. This was not important to as we have our rear seats down most of the time for our pooches, both large dogs.
An Overlooked Gem
allinone,04/13/2015
SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Just got my 2015 Sel 4Mo, First off I got a great deal, money interest rate, great time to buy. We looked at some new ones on the market and so old. We just could not find anything that had the handling, the simplicity of controls and the bluetooth system. We looked at some that were a total distraction when it came to using the Nav etc. Now the Nav system in the VW has not been updated and will soon however if you are not an overly techy person and want a system that works, has one of the best sound systems (fender) excellent pick-up, comfort, Car-Net instant connect for help, directions Etc. GET THIS CAR! The CarNet is excellent. You can set it so you will know if someone exceeds MPH.
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
21 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan Overview

The Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is offered in the following submodels: Tiguan SUV. Available styles include S 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE w/Appearance 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), S 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4Motion w/Appearance 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SE 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), R-Line 4Motion 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and R-Line 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S is priced between $10,406 and$12,798 with odometer readings between 20744 and88498 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion w/Appearance is priced between $14,490 and$14,988 with odometer readings between 27828 and70160 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion is priced between $14,598 and$14,598 with odometer readings between 82734 and82734 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE is priced between $8,900 and$8,900 with odometer readings between 105201 and105201 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion is priced between $12,594 and$12,594 with odometer readings between 74330 and74330 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan SEL 4Motion is priced between $16,386 and$16,386 with odometer readings between 45233 and45233 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2015 Tiguans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 20744 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan.

Can't find a used 2015 Volkswagen Tiguans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,006.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,576.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen Tiguan for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,325.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,901.

