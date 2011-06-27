Vehicle overview

The 2015 Volkswagen Tiguan is past due for a full redesign, but this does happen to be one small crossover SUV that's aging pretty well. As you might expect from Volkswagen, the Tiguan successfully bridges the gap between mainstream and upscale. True, it costs a little more than the everyday small crossovers, but in return you get above-average performance and refinement, along with a certain amount of exclusivity.

One thing that definitely doesn't need updating is the way this VW drives. "Ho-hum" doesn't translate to German, apparently, because the Tiguan's punchy turbocharged four-cylinder engine will keep you fully alert on the morning commute. The interior design and materials also are a noticeable cut above what you get in mainstream rivals, and the ride is smooth and composed aside from the tautly sprung R-Line.

That said, many newer compact crossovers match or best the Tiguan. The 2015 Mazda CX-5 is an excellent all-arounder that is similarly fun to drive and also boasts a high-quality interior. We also like the 2015 Ford Escape because of its nimble road manners, strong turbocharged engine and leading-edge technologies. The refreshed 2015 Honda CR-V, meanwhile, won't be as fun to drive but it's got utility and value down to a science. Notably, all of the above offer significantly more cargo space than the Tiguan, too. But if you're looking for upscale, European character from a small crossover SUV, the 2015 Tiguan is certainly worth a look.