Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale Near Me
- $15,942Great Deal | $2,558 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion15,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX4GW506464
Stock: 15158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-06-2020
- $12,195Great Deal | $3,032 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S26,343 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Hawthorne / California
Breathing new life into its class, our 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S SUV is displayed in Panther Grey Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 200hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and sport mode. Behind the wheel of this Front Wheel Drive Tiguan, you will delight in impressive acceleration and exceptionally hushed ride on the open road. The elegant contours of our Tiguan S are accented by 16-inch wheels, roof rails, and heated mirrors. The style continues inside the Tiguan S cabin with premium materials and keen attention to detail. Enjoy eight-way adjustable front seats with lumbar, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the added versatility of 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats. Staying connected and in-the-know is easy thanks to Bluetooth phone and audio, a five-inch color touchscreen, and a fantastic AM/FM/CD/USB sound system with available satellite radio. Volkswagen's passion for your safety shines through with advanced features such as front/side airbags, anti-lock braking, and electronic stability control and have resulted in a Top Safety Pick award by the IIHS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX9GW560435
Stock: W560435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-08-2019
- $13,995Great Deal | $2,154 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S28,655 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rick Case Volkswagen - Davie / Florida
Odometer is 21063 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified.ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Night Blue Metallic 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TurbochargedVolkswagen Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2016 and earlier TDI vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 12 Month/12,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2018 and newer vehicles program), Model Specific Limited Warranty, 24 Month/24,000 Mile beginning on the new certified purchase date or expiration of new car warranty expires (whichever occurs later), 2 Years of 24-Hr Roadside Asst. Transferability See Dealer for Details (for Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned Model Year 2017 and earlier gas, hybrid and electric vehicles program)* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 100+ Point Inspection21/26 City/Highway MPGAmerica's Largest Volkswagen Dealership, Offering Exclusive Rick Case Rewards, Free Car Washes & Discounted Gas for Life, Earn Rewards Points with every purchase & SAVE $100's even $1,000's. Rick Case gives you from the day you buy the vehicle a 10-year/100,000 mile nationwide powertrain warranty and a 10-year 24-hour a day used car nationwide roadside assistance! (Certain exclusions apply. See dealer for details) Now proudly serving Davie, Weston, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Miramar, Southwest Ranches, Coral Gables, Aventura, Plantation, Kendall, South Miami, Sunrise, Cooper City, Pembroke Pines, Coconut Creek, Lauderhill, Dania Beach, North Miami, Miami Lakes, Hialeah, Carol City, Golden Glades, Doral, Sunny Isles Beach, Pinewood, Westview, West Palm Beach, Opa-Locka, Marathon, Key Largo, Tamarac, Florida City, Delray Beach, Wilton Manors, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach, North Lauderdale, Margate, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, Lighthouse Point, Parkland, Tamiami, Fontainebleau, Cutler Bay, Hallandale Beach Florida and not too far to save from Orlando, Tampa Bay and Naples!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX3GW591289
Stock: TGW591289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- Price Drop$12,990Great Deal | $2,871 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion43,793 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lia Toyota of Northampton - Northampton / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival! 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan in Gray. 20/26 City/Highway MPGLia Toyota of Northampton - Car Buying made Simple, Call Us: 413-341-5299, Email Us @ www.liatoyotaofnorthampton.com, or visit us at Lia Toyota of Northampton 280 King Street Northampton Ma 01060.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX5GW582176
Stock: UL16777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $11,450Great Deal | $3,983 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion44,606 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
26 Motors Queens - Woodside / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX6GW575575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,847Great Deal | $3,477 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S81,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Gilbert - Gilbert / Arizona
This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Deep Black Pearl with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 480-407-5800 or tzinn@mbgilbert.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX1GW547260
Stock: GW547260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- $10,995Great Deal | $2,862 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S61,220 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Imperial Auto of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Black, V-Tex Leatherette Seating Surfaces, Reflex Silver Metallic. This Volkswagen Tiguan also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Surround Sound, Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input, Front Heated Seats, Premium Alloy Wheels, USB Port, Power Brakes. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact IMPERIAL AUTO Sales at 540-891-6611 or info@myimperialauto.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX9GW599686
Stock: 9686
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2019
- $10,990Great Deal | $2,249 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S49,692 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S FWD21/26 City/Highway MPGWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX1GW511276
Stock: S665790B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $12,900Great Deal | $2,315 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S24,153 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr 2.0T S with 4Motion 4dr Automatic . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Beige interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX0GW031682
Stock: 031682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $14,900Great Deal | $2,859 below market
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE35,186 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Volkswagen Kearny Mesa - San Diego / California
We are excited to offer this 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE. This Volkswagen includes: TWO-TONE BEIGE/BLACK, V-TEX LEATHERETTE SEATING SURFACES SECURITY WHEEL LOCKS (SET OF 4) (PIO) RUBBER MAT KIT FIRST AID KIT (PIO) ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE KIT *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. This Certified 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles. On almost any road condition, this Volkswagen Tiguan SE offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. The Tiguan SE is well maintained and has just 35,186mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Look good driving this beautiful vehicle and feel good knowing it comes with a factory warranty. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Volkswagen Tiguan SE features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AXXGW584629
Stock: GW584629
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$10,977Great Deal | $1,547 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion124,421 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Weeks Pre-Owned Center - Danbury / Connecticut
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan Panther Gray Metallic SE AWD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX2GW523487
Stock: L11215A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $9,297Great Deal | $4,201 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion71,594 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX6GW605822
Stock: 111337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,900Great Deal | $2,126 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion28,615 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan 4dr 2.0T S with 4Motion 4dr Automatic . It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Pure White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX7GW512615
Stock: 512615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- $13,588Great Deal
Certified 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S44,729 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DeMontrond Volkswagen of Conroe - Conroe / Texas
Call Kevin, KC, Kyle or Craig for this internet special today for this extremely clean S. Easy financing and backed by DeMontrond Life time Warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX0GW599706
Stock: 4182
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $8,995Great Deal | $2,836 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion110,126 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Mark's Discount Truck - Londonderry / New Hampshire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX7GW563936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,795Great Deal | $2,553 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S45,550 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sullivan-Parkhill Imports - Champaign / Illinois
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S ***HAIL SALE!!!!*** ***Vehicle has mild to moderate hail damage. Save big!! Contact us to schedule an appointment today!*** Local Trade, ABS brakes, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Clean CARFAX. Sullivan-Parkhill Precision Pricing: At Sullivan-Parkhill, we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Locally Owned And Operated For Over 95 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX9GW617197
Stock: P3289A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- New Listing$11,000Great Deal | $2,370 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S82,302 milesDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, AutoXCel paint & fabric protection ($495) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGAV7AX6GW614404
Stock: R7112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $15,590Great Deal | $1,384 below market
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion45,514 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Liberty Ford Brunswick - Brunswick / Ohio
===JUST REDUCED===, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF / MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, BACK UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, AWD / 4WD, AWD, Alloy wheels, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Navigation System, Power driver seat. Clean CARFAX.2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion AWD Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged20/26 City/Highway MPGIf we do not have what you are looking for, just let us know and we will find it. We have access to any make/model and we sell Certified Pre-Owned vehicles too. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof / Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, and much more!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan SE 4Motion with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVGBV7AX7GW604405
Stock: TY60348A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020