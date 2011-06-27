Close

Car World - Hawthorne / California

Breathing new life into its class, our 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S SUV is displayed in Panther Grey Metallic. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 200hp while tethered to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission with Tiptronic and sport mode. Behind the wheel of this Front Wheel Drive Tiguan, you will delight in impressive acceleration and exceptionally hushed ride on the open road. The elegant contours of our Tiguan S are accented by 16-inch wheels, roof rails, and heated mirrors. The style continues inside the Tiguan S cabin with premium materials and keen attention to detail. Enjoy eight-way adjustable front seats with lumbar, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and the added versatility of 40/20/40-split-folding rear seats. Staying connected and in-the-know is easy thanks to Bluetooth phone and audio, a five-inch color touchscreen, and a fantastic AM/FM/CD/USB sound system with available satellite radio. Volkswagen's passion for your safety shines through with advanced features such as front/side airbags, anti-lock braking, and electronic stability control and have resulted in a Top Safety Pick award by the IIHS. Stand out from the masses by choosing the Tiguan S and reward yourself with European driving dynamics and refinement. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Do you have Bad Credit, No Credit, have filed for Bankruptcy, receive SSI or are an Uber or Lyft driver? We have you covered! Known as the 'King of Credit', we are able to finance any customer who is interested in purchasing from CarWorld. We help customers like no other dealership! We discount prices, never quality! And remember, if we can't do it, nobody can! SPECIAL WE'RE THANKFUL FOR YOU! We're saying Happy Holidays with a special thank you gift: $1,000 TRADE-IN CREDIT Receive a minimum $1,000 credit towards your down payment of vehicle purchase Push it, pull it or even tow it! Get the car HERE and RECEIVE THE CREDIT Special Markdowns on Select Models! Don't wait until ticket prices go up! SHOP EARLY BEFORE THEY'RE GONE! *Get pre-approved in MINUTES with our 100% secure credit app* You can be driving your nicer, newer car home TODAY!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Volkswagen Tiguan S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WVGAV7AX9GW560435

Stock: W560435

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-08-2019