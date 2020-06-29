2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Release Date
- Fall 2020
What to expect
- Only very minor changes ahead of the 2022 refresh
- Part of the second Tiguan generation introduced for 2018
What is the Tiguan?
The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is a small SUV that was last redesigned in 2018. There were hints that a big refresh would happen this year, but as it turns out, we'll have to wait until the 2022 model year (though Europe gets a refreshed version for 2021). As it is, the Tiguan is powered by 184-horsepower four-cylinder engine, and all-wheel drive is available. From the base S trim to the SEL Premium R-Line, the roster ranges from affordable to sporty chic.
We praise the current Tiguan for its spacious first and second rows, good cargo capacity and easy-to-use infotainment system. But we're no fans of the Tiguan's weak engine or slow responses. And to top it off, the engine doesn't bring any gain in fuel economy. We'd also caution potential owners against larger wheel options that tend to cause a rougher ride.
Knowing that a refresh is on the horizon, it may make sense to wait and see what changes are in store for the 2022 model. The current Tiguan has a rather weak ranking in its class, and it's possible that the refresh could improve its standing. If you can't wait and you've already decided on a Tiguan, the differences between the 2020 and 2021 models are so slight, you'd be better off trying to get a deal on the current inventory.
Edmunds says
The Volkswagen Tiguan is not our favorite small SUV, as demonstrated by its disappointing ninth-place ranking among small SUVs. It does offer a third row of seats, which is unusual for the class, but that extra row is very cramped. Overall, you can do better with top-rated small SUVs that include the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. If the third row is an enticement, we suggest stepping up to the midsize three-row SUV class.
