2008 Volkswagen Jetta Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,828$2,693$3,163
Clean$1,667$2,463$2,895
Average$1,346$2,003$2,358
Rough$1,024$1,543$1,822
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,939$3,008$3,588
Clean$1,768$2,751$3,284
Average$1,427$2,238$2,675
Rough$1,086$1,724$2,067
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,075$3,281$3,933
Clean$1,892$3,001$3,600
Average$1,527$2,441$2,933
Rough$1,162$1,880$2,266
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,609$2,552$3,062
Clean$1,468$2,334$2,803
Average$1,184$1,898$2,284
Rough$901$1,463$1,764
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,371$3,961$4,820
Clean$2,162$3,623$4,411
Average$1,745$2,946$3,594
Rough$1,327$2,270$2,777
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,696$2,676$3,206
Clean$1,547$2,448$2,935
Average$1,248$1,991$2,391
Rough$950$1,534$1,847
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,683$2,445$2,859
Clean$1,534$2,236$2,617
Average$1,238$1,819$2,132
Rough$942$1,401$1,647
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,093$3,309$3,967
Clean$1,909$3,027$3,631
Average$1,540$2,462$2,958
Rough$1,172$1,896$2,285
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,945$3,074$3,686
Clean$1,774$2,812$3,373
Average$1,431$2,287$2,748
Rough$1,089$1,762$2,123
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,602$2,550$3,062
Clean$1,461$2,332$2,803
Average$1,179$1,897$2,284
Rough$897$1,461$1,764
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,024$3,079$3,650
Clean$1,846$2,816$3,341
Average$1,489$2,290$2,722
Rough$1,133$1,764$2,103
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,667$2,650$3,182
Clean$1,520$2,424$2,912
Average$1,227$1,971$2,373
Rough$933$1,519$1,833
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,903$2,926$3,479
Clean$1,735$2,676$3,185
Average$1,400$2,176$2,595
Rough$1,065$1,677$2,005
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,026$3,197$3,832
Clean$1,848$2,924$3,507
Average$1,491$2,378$2,857
Rough$1,134$1,832$2,208
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Volkswagen Jetta on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,534 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,236 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Volkswagen Jetta is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,534 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,236 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,534 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,236 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Volkswagen Jetta ranges from $942 to $2,859, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.