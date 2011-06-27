Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$2,693
|$3,163
|Clean
|$1,667
|$2,463
|$2,895
|Average
|$1,346
|$2,003
|$2,358
|Rough
|$1,024
|$1,543
|$1,822
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,939
|$3,008
|$3,588
|Clean
|$1,768
|$2,751
|$3,284
|Average
|$1,427
|$2,238
|$2,675
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,724
|$2,067
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SEL PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,075
|$3,281
|$3,933
|Clean
|$1,892
|$3,001
|$3,600
|Average
|$1,527
|$2,441
|$2,933
|Rough
|$1,162
|$1,880
|$2,266
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,552
|$3,062
|Clean
|$1,468
|$2,334
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,898
|$2,284
|Rough
|$901
|$1,463
|$1,764
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,371
|$3,961
|$4,820
|Clean
|$2,162
|$3,623
|$4,411
|Average
|$1,745
|$2,946
|$3,594
|Rough
|$1,327
|$2,270
|$2,777
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,696
|$2,676
|$3,206
|Clean
|$1,547
|$2,448
|$2,935
|Average
|$1,248
|$1,991
|$2,391
|Rough
|$950
|$1,534
|$1,847
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,683
|$2,445
|$2,859
|Clean
|$1,534
|$2,236
|$2,617
|Average
|$1,238
|$1,819
|$2,132
|Rough
|$942
|$1,401
|$1,647
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SEL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,093
|$3,309
|$3,967
|Clean
|$1,909
|$3,027
|$3,631
|Average
|$1,540
|$2,462
|$2,958
|Rough
|$1,172
|$1,896
|$2,285
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,945
|$3,074
|$3,686
|Clean
|$1,774
|$2,812
|$3,373
|Average
|$1,431
|$2,287
|$2,748
|Rough
|$1,089
|$1,762
|$2,123
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,602
|$2,550
|$3,062
|Clean
|$1,461
|$2,332
|$2,803
|Average
|$1,179
|$1,897
|$2,284
|Rough
|$897
|$1,461
|$1,764
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,024
|$3,079
|$3,650
|Clean
|$1,846
|$2,816
|$3,341
|Average
|$1,489
|$2,290
|$2,722
|Rough
|$1,133
|$1,764
|$2,103
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,667
|$2,650
|$3,182
|Clean
|$1,520
|$2,424
|$2,912
|Average
|$1,227
|$1,971
|$2,373
|Rough
|$933
|$1,519
|$1,833
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta SE PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,903
|$2,926
|$3,479
|Clean
|$1,735
|$2,676
|$3,185
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,176
|$2,595
|Rough
|$1,065
|$1,677
|$2,005
Estimated values
2008 Volkswagen Jetta Wolfsburg Edition PZEV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,026
|$3,197
|$3,832
|Clean
|$1,848
|$2,924
|$3,507
|Average
|$1,491
|$2,378
|$2,857
|Rough
|$1,134
|$1,832
|$2,208