Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta Consumer Reviews
Great car
I bought my 94 GLX VR6 in September of 2003 with 103,000 miles on it. The car was purchased in good condition, I had to do regular 10 year expected maintenence on it but nothing out of the ordinary (repacked wheel berrings, tune up, accessory belt, fixed a tiny coolent leak, valve cover gasket, and motor mount) the car runs great and performs excellently. (My model was made in Germany, not Mexico)
My Beloved Jetta, will be missed :(
I bought my first car which was My Beloved Jetta in 2007. I really enjoyed that car so much that I was going to hook it up with some nice stuff. It was used so I knew what I was getting. It was green, 5 speed manual, sunroof, am/fm cassette radio, what I wanted for a first car. I had to sell it because it failed inspection for emissions, sunroof leaked, gotten into a couple of fender benders :(. I miss that car. I drive a Chevy HHR now, still miss the Jetta.
Great engine
I bought this car back in 2004 with 185,000 for $250. It needed timing belt, tune up (park pugs, wires, dist. Cap, belts and filters, rear shocks and brakes). The car looked in good shape no rust, interior was perfect, & the privious owner had just replaced the the muffler & tires. A close friend happens to be a master VW mechanic so all parts and labor only cost me $750. For $1000 dollars I figured the car could laet another 2 years. To my surprise it ran very good, fast, economic, & fun to drive. After 5 years I put more $$ into it: new starter, radiator, rotors & pads, muffler, & master cylinder ($880 parts & labor). It still running strong today 23, ooo miles. Oil change done every 3,000 miles
I'll miss my Dub!
Purchased in 1996. Over 170000 miles and still ran strong. I put all but 43000mi. Owned for 13 years. Seats very comfortable. Used to Auto Cross and even beat a few Vettes! Good stereo, enough room in the back seats for adults on a hour trip or so, ran it hard and on long trips and only the usual repairs.
Little Black Money Pit
This was my dream car. It was my first car and despite everything, I still love it, but will not buy another VW. It seems like everything has gone wrong with this car. The computer was installed wrong when the car was built and never worked, this makes it hard to find a mechanic to work on the various problems it has. The distributor went and was replaced, replaced the fuel pump, the ignition switch, both oil pressure sensors, A/C compressor doesn't work, most of the hoses were replaced due to cracking and leaking, the sun roof won't open and also leaks, the seat adjustment knob covers fell off, the handle to the glove box broke and won't open, now the oil pump.
Sponsored cars related to the Jetta
Related Used 1994 Volkswagen Jetta info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Fusion 2013
- Used Cadillac CTS 2014
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012
- Used Nissan Sentra 2014
- Used INFINITI Q50 2015
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Ford Fusion 2014
- Used BMW 5 Series 2011
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2012
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- Volkswagen Atlas 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2019 Arteon
- 2019 Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Golf R 2019
- 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2019 Golf Alltrack