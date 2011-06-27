Estimated values
1994 Volkswagen Jetta Limited Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,266
|$1,652
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,450
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$210
|$493
|$642
Estimated values
1994 Volkswagen Jetta GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,266
|$1,652
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,450
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$210
|$493
|$642
Estimated values
1994 Volkswagen Jetta GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,266
|$1,652
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,450
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$210
|$493
|$642
Estimated values
1994 Volkswagen Jetta GLX VR6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,266
|$1,652
|Clean
|$487
|$1,111
|$1,450
|Average
|$349
|$802
|$1,046
|Rough
|$210
|$493
|$642