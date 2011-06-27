  1. Home
2000 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fun to drive, comfortable ride, hatchback utility, high-quality interior materials, lots of standard features, generous 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty.
  • Weak base engine, handling could be crisper, some controls hard to decipher, CD player should be standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Need a sport coupe for the real world? This is it.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1983, the Volkswagen Rabbit GTI stormed onto the scene and created a new market segment: the hopped-up econosport. These days, VW sells a performance version of its Golf hatchback as simply the GTI. Though softer than competitors like the Toyota Celica and the Acura Integra, the GTI is still a lot of fun on winding two-lane blacktop -- and it comes with premium interior furnishings and a generous list of standard features.

For 2000, Volkswagen has added the mid-range GLS Turbo model powered by an energetic turbo four -- previously seen in the Passat -- to bridge the gap between the GLS and the potent but costly GLX model. For those concerned about fuel economy and monthly payments, the base 115-horsepower 2.0-liter inline four returns under the hood of the entry-level GLS. You can choose either a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic, though even with the engine's meager output, fuel economy is nothing to write home about (24 mpg city/31 mpg with the manual highway versus 22/28 with the auto).

We expect that most buyers will instead choose the GLS Turbo model, which comes with a 1.8-liter turbocharged inline four worthy of 150 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque from 1,950 to 4,500 rpm. Again, buyers may choose either a manual or automatic (fuel economy ratings are identical to those of the base four-cylinder). Despite a small amount of turbo lag early on, the 1.8T generally feels faster than it is thanks to its long, flat torque band and calm demeanor. However, some enthusiasts may not like the idea of owning a sport coupe with 0-60 mph times in the mid-8s. If that's you, save your money for the top-of-the-line GLX -- it gives you the spreadably smooth 2.8-liter VR6, a compact, narrow-angle V6 (sized to fit into the GTI's engine bay) that generates 174 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque. You can only get a five-speed manual on the GLX.

All GTIs come with a long list of standard features. Both the GLS and GLS Turbo include four-wheel antilock disc brakes with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD); traction control; side-impact airbags for front passengers; height-adjustable sport seats; tilt and telescope adjustment for the steering wheel; cruise control; one-touch up-and-down windows all-around; heated side mirrors; a moonroof; an alarm system and a full-size spare tire. An eight-speaker stereo with cassette player is also standard, but you'll have to bargain with your local dealer to get a CD player or changer. Other options include leather upholstery, seat heaters and a premium Monsoon sound system. Fifteen-inch alloy wheels and mild-mannered 195/65 tires are standard on these models, so you might consider upgrading the wheels and tires if you plan on doing serious driving in your GLS Turbo.

Step up to the GLX, and you'll get all of the above, except the CD player and changer, which remain dealer-installed options. GLX exclusives include 16-inch wheels and 205/55 tires; automatic climate control; a self-dimming rearview mirror; rain-sensing wipers, a trip computer and real wood trim. To allay reliability concerns, Volkswagen backs all GTIs with a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty, though the short 2-year/24,000-mile basic warranty could certainly stand improvement.

All GTIs ride on a sport-tuned version of the VW Golf's MacPherson strut front/torsion-beam rear suspension layout (the GLX model gets gas-pressurized shock absorbers in rear). When pushed hard around the turns, the GTI doesn't feel as glued to the road as other sport coupes, and it doesn't respond as quickly to steering input, either. However, for overall enjoyment day-in and day-out, the GTI's combination of ride and handling is hard to beat.

Inside the GTI, the instrument panel is stylish yet functional, and the dark wood trim in the GLX model blends well with the high-quality fit and finish of the soft-textured surfaces. The analog gauges are backlit in blue with vibrant red pointers; Volkswagen wanted this combination to be marque-specific, noting that they are the same colors used by international air traffic on airfields at night. Seats are firm and supportive, and owners will have 18 cubic feet of cargo space at their disposal, even with the rear seats in use. If you need more space, you can fold down the 60/40-split rear bench to create a flat load floor.

Behind the wheel of the GTI, whether swayed by value, performance or creature comforts, drivers will be racing to start their engines.

2000 Highlights

Volkswagen introduces the GLS Turbo model powered by the company's superb 150-horsepower 1.8T power plant to bridge the gap between the weak 115-hp inline four in the regular GLS and the potent VR6 available only in the pricey GLX model.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Volkswagen GTI.

5(53%)
4(33%)
3(12%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
42 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 GTI VR6
sgooch70,11/07/2005
This is a great car to drive, the VR6 is a excellent. The backseats are almost worthless though. I have kids, so I am getting a larger car, however I am going to keep the GTI. I am going to keep it because when the back seats are folded down you would not believe the utility it has. I have used it to haul 6 full sized railroad ties, 1/2 a pallet of landscaping bricks (a 3/4 ton truck can only carry 1 full pallet), 4x8 peg boards, and I have two 80 lb. Labrador Retrieves - both can sleep comfortably in the back. I bought it with 60,000 miles, and I have put about $2,000 into it, and the used VW warranty has covered about $3,000 in repairs. The car has been solid since 80,000 miles. I have 91,000 on it now.
GTi 1.8 Fun Car to own
Danan,08/03/2008
It is a very fun car to drive, I have had it for more than 8 years, and 145,000 miles, still on original clutch. Never take the car to dealers, always work with local VW mechanic. Maintenance is a little bit high, but it is worth it. I have changed the ECU to after market, the car goes 20% faster and save more gas.
Real Trooper
jon,08/01/2008
Wonderful little car. Quick, agile, and the sound of the VR6 engine is just beautiful. Pretty solid; I ran it into a ditch pretty hard, tow truck pulled it out and I kept on driving it, ran brilliantly. Even after 150,000 miles it still feels far more solid than my grandmother's Ford Focus. Feels just as good doing 130 as it does 25. Not a head turner, but hey, it's what's on the inside that counts.
I love it!
C. Barrett,12/27/2002
My GTI has been a delight to own; it drives like a dream, gets very good mileage, handles very well, and I have a very spacious cargo area. I can also get into parking spots SUV owners can only dream about. It is the perfect urban vehicle; I love it! My only complaint is that I had to replace the battery when the car was only 2 1/2 years old.
See all 42 reviews of the 2000 Volkswagen GTI
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
174 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2000 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 2000 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include GLX VR6 2dr Hatchback, GLS 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback, and GLS 2dr Hatchback.

