  1. Home
  2. Volkswagen
  3. Volkswagen GTI
  4. Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

1992 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1992
1991
1990
Volkswagen GTI for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$689 - $1,603
Used GTI for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The radio now turns off with the ignition switch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Volkswagen GTI.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great, Practical, Fun to Drive car
kahnbopp,10/31/2002
Why the Golf and cars like it aren't the best selling cars in the U.S. I don't understand. You have the practicality of a hatchback for carrying stuff, you have the performance of a hot rod for driving pleasure and the comfort of a luxary car (especially w/ the Recarro seats) for the price these cars sell at, it's pretty much a steal. I've got 160,000 miles on on with the original clutch and it's still running like gangbusters. Yes, you have to take care of them. They're not for people who don't know what a hood latch is. But, the amount of car you get in one package is awesome. It's worth taking care of this vehicle.
good
emanuel,04/08/2002
Best wv car ever
92 GTI !6v Classic
dj kenny,09/18/2008
Last of the true GTI's. Nimble, Fast, and Handled like a GTI.. VW was able to also design this car with a comfortable, yet, communicative ride. These are the "just right" GTI's. Expect some issues. It is a VW. Not a Honda Civic. Electrical problems (rather minor, but annoying ones nevertheless). Also I have gone through 2 distributors in barely 35k miles. One had a defective seal, but Bosch didn't cover it. The seats are the nicest most comfortable I have, well, ever sat in stock in any car. REAL Recaros. I added a set of KW Coilovers & Neuspeed sways. and the pretty orig BBS wheels were too soft for USA roads, went with TSW 15". Handles+. Shift Kit, TT Exhaust. Grin, Repair, Repeat.
See all 3 reviews of the 1992 Volkswagen GTI
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
134 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
105 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Volkswagen GTI

Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include 16V 2dr Hatchback, and 2dr Hatchback.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Volkswagen GTIS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Volkswagen GTI for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI.

Can't find a used 1992 Volkswagen GTIs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Volkswagen GTI for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,969.

Find a used Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,747.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen GTI for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,329.

Find a used certified pre-owned Volkswagen for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,194.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Volkswagen GTI?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Volkswagen lease specials
Check out Volkswagen GTI lease specials

Related Used 1992 Volkswagen GTI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles