Consumer Rating
(9)
1995 Volkswagen GTI Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

The GTI returns with a vengeance after taking two years off -- based on the current-generation Golf, this pocket rocket has Volkswagen's 2.8-liter VR6 stuffed under its hood. Output is rated at 172 horsepower and 173 pound-feet of torque; the company says the GTI VR6 can go from zero to 60 mph in seven seconds flat. As before, the GTI rides on a sport-tuned version of the regular Golf suspension; a standard traction control system prevents its low-profile 205/50R15 Goodyear tires from slipping too much off the line. Standard equipment includes height-adjustable sport seats, a sunroof, a premium eight-speaker sound system and daytime running lights. The GTI meets 1997 side-impact standards, and its front seatbelts are height-adjustable and equipped with pre-tensioners.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Volkswagen GTI.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the real deal by : Jason Himo
mrvr6,12/08/2008
Well I must say I only owned this car for a few months and I enjoy it a lot especially that I'm only 20 years old. Its pretty much for Young guys who enjoy whipping it hard shifting gears blasting down the freeway. The engine of the vr6 is not only a strong engine but a engine that sounds like a g35 on those lines, quite unique and impressive for a stock car with no modifications on the engine.
A whole lotta little car...
Mr.VW,04/20/2002
Just an awesome car! Fast, roomy, reliable, and fuel efficient. I pulled trailers, waverunners and cars with mine. Lots of power in the VR6. Durable too. I put 70k miles on in just less than 2 years before it was totalled. I only had to replace the ignition coil.
1995 Volkswagen GTI 2 Dr
MetalHead,08/26/2008
My VR6 172 HP 2-door has been a load of fun. The torquey 6 cylinder moves the car at low rpm easily and without the need to rev (Japanese) the motor but still tops-out @ 130 mph. Highway driving is FUN. I have been the original owner of my GTI. Maintenance costs have been about $3000 over the 198,000 miles I've driven the car. Items replaced: (2) wheel bearings $300 ea., (1set) shocks $200 I replaced, (2) water pumps $350 ea., (2) sets of breaks $150 ea. I replaced (easy job), (1) muffler $375 I replaced, (1) fuel pump $180 I replaced (super easy job), (3) emission devices $275 I replaced, and a variety of other small items $300. Bottom line, I would buy another VW GTI VR6.
Don't Buy a German Car made in Mexico
VW owner,05/07/2002
The VR6 has good power and torque. Clutch is smooth. However, I will not recommend this car. A lot of stupid expensive quirky things go wrong with this car. 1)power window regulators go bad 2)central locking system freezes up in the winter, it effects the power doors, gas filler door, and trunk lid 3) sunroof freezes up, don't bother fixing it it will malfunction again 4)gauge cluster will eventually malfunction, i.e. tachometer&lights, replacement cluster cannot be set to correct mileage 5)electric system,factory alarm will come on mysteriously 6)tie rods, CV joints, axles, and steering components don't last long.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1995 Volkswagen GTI

Used 1995 Volkswagen GTI Overview

The Used 1995 Volkswagen GTI is offered in the following submodels: GTI Hatchback. Available styles include VR6 2dr Hatchback.

