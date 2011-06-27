Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen GTI GLX VR6 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$2,187
|$2,682
|Clean
|$1,139
|$1,942
|$2,381
|Average
|$845
|$1,451
|$1,779
|Rough
|$552
|$961
|$1,177
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen GTI GLS 1.8T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,204
|$2,063
|$2,533
|Clean
|$1,066
|$1,831
|$2,249
|Average
|$791
|$1,369
|$1,680
|Rough
|$516
|$906
|$1,112
Estimated values
2000 Volkswagen GTI GLS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,404
|$1,670
|Clean
|$814
|$1,246
|$1,483
|Average
|$604
|$932
|$1,108
|Rough
|$394
|$617
|$733