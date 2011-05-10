Used 2003 Volkswagen GTI for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 153,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,250
Vernon Volkswagen - Vernon / Connecticut
GTI VR6 *****SELLING AS-IS ***** PROJECT CAR Recent Arrival! New Price! GTI VR6, 6-Speed Manual.21/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Volkswagen GTI VR6 with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWDH61J744004569
Stock: UP1285-01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 91,462 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,996
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2005 Black Volkswagen GTI 1.8T Clean CARFAX. 22/29 City/Highway MPGAt Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWDE61J454029617
Stock: P4029617
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 106,581 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
Tom Wood Honda - Anderson / Indiana
2005 Reflex Silver Volkswagen GTI 1.8T Clean CARFAX. 22/29 City/Highway MPGAt Tom Wood Honda we are driven by three principles honor, integrity, and loyalty. Come in today and let us earn your business. We make car buying easy and simple. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our customers the best competitive pricing and value. We do not mark them up to mark them Down! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Anderson, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Pendleton, & Muncie. Call 855 289 3104 to schedule a test drive or answer any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Volkswagen GTI 1.8T with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 9BWDE61J254032855
Stock: BC032855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 116,804 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
Arlington Nissan - Arlington Heights / Illinois
Clean CARFAX.2006 FWD Volkswagen GTI Silverstone Gray 6-Speed Automatic with DSG 2D Hatchback25/31 City/Highway MPGRohrman VALUE RATED!! At Arlington Nissan we want our customers to know that they are getting to best possible VALUE on their Pre Owned Vehicle. We analyze all current market pricing trends and utilize state of the art pricing guides to insure that our vehicles are priced BELOW current market prices so our customers are getting the BEST deal possible and the peace of mind they deserve! ~We appreciate the opportunity~. Arlington Nissan serving Arlington Heights, Buffalo grove, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, and Skokie is the place to be! Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 and Pathfinder cars in our showroom serving drivers from Arlington Heights, Buffalo Grove , Crystal Lake , Palatine , Hoffman Estates, Schaumburg and Skokie always bring style and performance to the table. In fact, with a wide-range of exciting Nissan models available, such as the Altima , Maxima , Pathfinder and Rouge it can be difficult to make a decision. Arlington Nissan Nissan Altima , Murano, Sentra, NV200 or Pathfinder NEW, USED PREOWNED, CERTIFIED VEHICLES. SOME UNDER 10K, UNDER 5K.Rohrman Nissan Arlington heights. Chicago Land, Chicago, Illinois. 60004 *advertidedprice on CERTIFIED vehicles includes a $450 rebate from nissan motor credit when financed through them.Cash purchases and other finace sources do not recieve rebate.**A $595 inspection and detail fee will be added to all preowned vehicle advertised prices.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Volkswagen GTI with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Upgraded Headlights, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K26W129691
Stock: 15369P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 154,311 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900
Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRABLE FEATURES:* ALLOY WHEELS, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS.This front wheel drive 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base features an impressive 2.0l 4-cylinder turbocharged Engine with a Black Magic Exterior with a Anthracite Interior. With only 154,311 miles this 2007 Volkswagen GTI is your best buy in Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2007 Volkswagen GTI in Columbus,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, Outside Temperature Gauge, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# 7W086027 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus has this 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus today at * (614) 272-0000 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2007 Volkswagen GTI Base! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Columbus of Columbus serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 1130 Automall Dr Columbus OH, 43228 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 32.0 Highway MPG and 23.0 City MPG! This Volkswagen GTI comes Factory equipped with an impressive 2.0l 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, an 6-speed manual transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Rear Window Wiper, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Steering, Tachometer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Grove City, Hilliard & Upper Arlington used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Columbus, OH dealership over these interior options: Overhead Console, Compass, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Center Arm Rest, Reading Light(s), Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Columbus commuters and soccer parents enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Dual Air Bags, Head Restraints, Overhead airbag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV71K87W086027
Stock: 7W086027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 63,979 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,990
Lunde's Peoria Volkswagen - Peoria / Arizona
This SILVER 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit might be just the hatchback for you. This one's on the market for $9,990. The exterior is a classic silver. Reduce drag with the rear spoiler. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Contact Information: Lunde's Peoria Volkswagen, 8801 w Bell Road, Peoria, AZ, 85382, Phone: (623) 745-8745, E-mail: sales@peoriavw.dealerspace.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K57W133817
Stock: LM001160A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,777
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
It’s a rare combination to sit behind the wheel of a car for the first time and get an instant feeling of both belonging and longing. Yet that is exactly what will happened the second You dropped into the form-fitting bucket of Volkswagen‘s limited-edition Fahrenheit GTI. The belonging part is the reaction you will get whenever you perceive something special and your senses go to full excitement. The Seating is firm and supportive in all the right places. Steering wheel thick and grippy :) Right arm drops and hand connects with shift lever? Yup. Gauges easily scanned? Yes. And that’s all before the door closes with a vault-like seal and then you crank the engine. and witness potent purr. The longing part will entice you instantly.... next thing you know you will have fallen in love with the hot hatch, a quick and eager-to-please lightweight at a time when performance cars were just re-emerging from that sea of mediocrity that was the Sucking late Seventies. Subsequent reissuings of the GTI over the years had all disappointed in some way or another, failing to live up to the reputation of the original– until this unveiling. One of the great engines of all time, VW’s turbocharged, 2.0-litre four-cylinder is ideally suited to the sport hatch. Its 200 hp and 207 pound-feet of torque, ultimately, was just as fast and infinitely more confidence inspiring. So, why not just get the regular GTI rather than the Fahrenheit? Other than minor bragging rights in saying you have one of only 1200 in the great USA hard to say how many remain. Why Did the original purchasers spend an extra $6,280 for the Magma Orange hatchback? Well, there are a few performance benefits in the form of large, low-profile 18-inch tires, sport-tuned suspension, snug but comfy heated and leather-covered sport seats (perfect for attacking the twisties) and VW’s rather advanced DSG six-speed manumatic transmission. Renowned DSG — the only transmission offered with the Fahrenheit — proves to be a pleasant surprise. The dual-clutch tranny uses direct shifting that automatically engages and disengages gears sans clutch pedal. A computer engages one clutch on the next gear needed, just as it releases the other clutch from the previous gear. Drivers have a choice of using the console-mounted stick shift or steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Upshifts are instantaneous and seamless; downshifts are equally quick. THE SPECS: Type of vehicle Front-wheel-drive, sport compact hatchback Engine Turbocharged 2.0L DOHC four-cylinder Power 200 hp @ 5,100 rpm; 207 lb-ft of torque @ 1,800 rpm Transmission Six-speed manumatic Brakes Four-wheel disc with ABS Tires P225/40VR18 performance Original MSRP Price: $$36,470 Standard features Air conditioning, cruise control, power windows, door locks and mirrors, fully reclining, eight-way manually adjustable front seats with power lumbar support, heated front seats, AM/FM/CD audio system with 10 speakers and MP3 capability, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, power sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, Side Curtain Protection, driver and front passenger front and side air bags\ Open Monday-Saturday 9-7pm ARIZONA SPECIALTY MOTORS 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE ARIZONA 85281 480-454-3844 arizonaspecialtymotors.com If financing is desired Get Pre Approved at www.arizonaspecialtymotors.com Call us today to set up a test drive! Home delivery available! Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Internationally since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT T
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI Fahrenheit with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K87W168092
Stock: 11805
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,468 miles
$7,501
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2007 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Leather Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.23/32 City/Highway MPG 23/32 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K27W109017
Stock: VV082385A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 131,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Meister Import Motors - Greenville / Wisconsin
Take a look at our 2007 Volkswagen GTI 2 Door Hatchback dressed in Red. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 200hp while connected with a smooth shifting Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination will have you leading the pack in no time while showing off near 32mpg on the road! Drivers just like you boast about the GTI's handling ability, and all the power delivered when needed and this one looks sharp with tinted glass and black wheels. Check out the inside of this GTI, and see that the styling is clean and sleek, and features premium heated front seats, rear heating/air conditioning ducts, a huge sunroof, and a rocking AM/FM CD player with steering wheel mounted controls. Our Volkswagen GTI offers amazing build quality that also includes ABS, airbags, and more designed to help keep you safe. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K17W113841
Stock: 1917-T1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 200,866 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
Hiley Volkswagen of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K27W025669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,391 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
FULLY RECONDITIONED!!! MUST SEE!!! The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2008 Volkswagen GTI, Appointed with the Trim and is finished in Candy White over Anthracite w/Interlagos Sport Seat Trim inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE!! SUPER CLEAN!!, 10 Speakers, 7J x 17 Denver Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD/SIRIUS Satellite, Front fog lights, Front Sport Bucket Seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon, Interlagos Sport Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.Odometer is 39583 miles below market average!20/29 City/Highway MPG 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K38W071041
Stock: V006026A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 61,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,991
Gravity Autos Roswell - Roswell / Georgia
Odometer is 55513 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K28W233080
Stock: 233080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 95,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,990
RC Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
2008 Volkswagen GTI , automatic (DSG) , runs and drives great , power windows , power locks , power mirrors , great tires , power sunroof , and much more. Only 95 K miles !!! Call us at ( 770 ) 873 - 9762 or ( 404 ) 903 - 0053 or visit our website ( rcautobrokers.com ) We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm / Saturday from 8:30am to 3pm. ( Please call before you come to confirm inventory. ) We are closed on Sundays. Just $ 7,990 VIN WVWFD71K08W284715 Thanks for looking !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI PZEV with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFD71K08W284715
Stock: 2501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,000 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
We at Mudarri Motorsports are pleased to offer this 2007 Volkswagen GTI. It is finished in a silver paint job with the classic gray and red plaid GTI interior. This hatchback is powered by a turbocharged 2.0l I4 engine with an automatic transmission that has paddle shifters. This car has many comfort features including power windows, a/c , much more. Financing available Trade ins welcome paid off or not Call with questions or to schedule a test drive today! 425-202-7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K98W041126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 204,496 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
M & M Investment Cars (DA2633) - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWHV71K98W004425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,599 milesLemon history, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,998
Pat McGrath Chevrolet - Cedar Rapids / Iowa
SAFETY FIRST, THEN TEAMWORK. Communicate your way: whether over the phone, through email, text message or via video chat, were here to handle your needs in a manner that does not compromise your safety.........Test drive your way: our team will gladly provide you a closer look at any vehicle youre interested in via video chat, or we can bring the vehicle straight to your door...........Trade appraisal your way: on the lot, or on your front lawn, our team can assess the value of your trade on the spot........Purchase your way: we can guide you through the buying process remotely, or deliver the final paperwork straight to you, wherever is most convenient........ Measures to Protect You-- Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures for all high-trafficked areas, surfaces and equipment........Team Members are following rigorous handwashing procedures through their shift and interactions............... This trusty Vehicle seeks the right match... Great MPG: 29 MPG Hwy! Hold on to your seats! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto-shift manual Transmission, Turbo................ Contact us for price and availability questions, our friendly staff is excited to help you! Prices are subject to change and expire at end of day. Contact Dealer to verify pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWFV71K88W018243
Stock: C55691A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 90,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
The Auto Network - Lodi / New Jersey
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX 1-Owner Golf GTI and CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, MP3. This Volkswagen Golf GTI also includes Cruise Control, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, CD Changer, Satellite Radio, Rear Spoiler, Sport Seats, Xenon, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Aux. Audio Input, HID Headlamps. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Simon Sedrak at 973-253-9500 or sales@theautonetworknj.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWEV71K18W113979
Stock: 8W113979
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 136,643 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,834
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash 6CD Changer, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Heatable Sport Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX.Candy White 2009 Volkswagen GTI Base FWD 2.0L I4 DOHC Turbocharged 6-Speed Manual21/31 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Volkswagen GTI with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (21 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WVWGV71K79W062692
Stock: V9W062692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Volkswagen GTI searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Volkswagen GTI
- 5(78%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(7%)
Related Volkswagen GTI info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Lexus GS 450h 2013
- Used Bentley Continental 2017
- Used Ford C-Max Energi 2017
- Used Maserati GranTurismo 2017
- Used INFINITI Q60 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2017
- Used Audi A8 2010
- Used Ram Promaster City 2015
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2012
- Used Mercury Milan 2010
- Used Jaguar XF 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2010
- Used INFINITI QX80 2012
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2010
- Used Lincoln MKT 2017
- Used BMW 1 Series 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lincoln MKS
- Used Ford F-150
- Used HUMMER H2 SUT
- Used Chevrolet Cavalier
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500HD Classic
- Used Mazda CX-7
- Used Jeep Gladiator
- Used Lotus Elise
- Used Pontiac Aztek
- Used Acura NSX
- Used Tesla Model Y
- Used Land Rover Defender
Shop used models by city
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Garland TX
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen South Portland ME
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Mckinney TX
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Nashua NH
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI Spring TX
- Used Volkswagen Atlas Greenville SC
- Used Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen Nashua NH
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI Bridgeport CT
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Overland Park KS
Shop used model years by city
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2016 Edison NJ
- Used Volkswagen Passat 2010 Frisco TX
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2016 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500